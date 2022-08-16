Chinooks finish at .500

MEQUON — The Lakeshore Chinooks were swimming upstream from the start, losing eight of their first 10 games, but the club was able to rebound and move above the .500 mark by the middle of the season and stayed in the Northwoods League playoff chase until the final week of the campaign. The team then swept a doubleheader on the last day of the season to finish with a 36-36 record.
“As we got going, and once we got our guys in here, we were tough to beat. There was a span where I thought we were the best team in the league,” Lakeshore manager Travis Akre said, noting his club was one of just two to sweep a two-game series from division winner Wisconsin Rapids during the season. “Credit to our guys who came in here. They competed and worked and we were never out of games. We very rarely got flat-out beat. Sometimes we beat ourselves or a bounce didn’t go our way, but this was a really competitive team.”
The veteran skipper added that it created a great environment for the club.
“It was an absolute joy to be here at the ballpark every day. It never felt like it was too much,” Akre said, noting that playing 72 games in 78 days can be a grind, but the players on the team took advantage of every day at the ballpark to get better. “It was a work day and everybody embraced it. That’s the first time that I’ve been around that for an entire summer.”
Like most teams in the Northwoods League, the Chinooks opened the season waiting on a handful of players that would prove to be regular starters to arrive following their college season. Lakeshore struggled in the opening two weeks, building a hole the team tried to dig out of the rest of the way.
“We got off to a rough start,” Akre said. “Guys were trying to figure it out, guys were trying to figure out what their role was, how to swing a wood bat.”
Key contributors such as Garrett Martin and Michael Seegers began to trickle in at that point and others such as Matthew Deprey started to hit their groove and the club responded by winning six of its next seven games.
“Guys started to get settled in and the camaraderie started to grow and the work started to kick in, I thought that was the difference,” Akre said as things turned around. “We had a group of guys that were hungry to compete, wanted to get better every day, wanted those reps and that’s what made it enjoyable to come to the ballpark.”
Wisconsin Rapids ran away with the first half division title, finishing 29-6 to earn a playoff spot, while the Chinooks went 18-18 in that span. Lakeshore was one game back of second-place Fond du Lac (19-15) and tied Madison for third. Wausau was one game behind at 17-19 at the break.
The Rafters went on to capture the second-half title as well, going 28-9. As a result, the final division playoff spot went to the club with the best overall record on the season. Wausau earned that with a mark of 38-33, with Fond du Lac (36-35) two back and the Chinooks a half-game behind the Dock Spiders. Madison fell way off the pace, going just 8-28 over the second half of the season.
The Chinooks were in the mix for that playoff spot going into the final week, but a four-game losing streak early last week proved to be too much to overcome. Wausau swept a doubleheader on Aug. 8, by scores of 4-3 and 3-1, then completed a three-game series sweep the next day by a 5-2 margin. The club then lost a 7-6 decision last Wednesday at Fond du Lac that effectively closed the door on the team’s playoff hopes.
“What a roller coaster of emotions. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, those games, we were in them and just couldn’t do enough,” Akre said. “Those kids played hard. It was not a shortage of effort, that’s for sure. We just couldn’t get the big hit and a couple walks were the difference.”
The Chinooks won three of their final four games, including two against Green Bay on the last day of the season, to wrap things up at the .500 mark.
“We broke many records, team stolen base record, an individual stolen base record, we broke the Northwoods League record for strikeouts in a year on the mound,” Akre said, noting that Seegers stole 29 bases to establish a new team record and that the club swept 126 bags in all. Lakeshore pitchers also tallied 684 strikeouts to establish a franchise record on the mound. “It just wasn’t enough, but it was an enjoyable summer. There was a lot of talent that came through this ballpark this summer and I’m just grateful to be a part of it.”
MVP Fans who followed the team throughout the season were treated to an impressive summer from Deprey. The catcher from Sun Prairie batted .326 to lead the club, smacked a team-best 13 doubles, added a pair of triples and smashed seven home runs. He led the team with 38 runs batted in and 40 runs scored.
“He just ended up being the go-to guy. A lot of guys really enjoyed him and what he brought every day,” Akre said. “He wanted to be in the lineup every day. He was as blue collar as you get. He’s special. He’s got really good days ahead of him.”
Deprey, a sophomore at Xavier, also gets it done behind the plate.
“He’s a tough kid. He plays a very demanding position being a catcher,” the manager said. “He has really good arm strength, he blocks the ball exceptionally well.”
Pitcher of the Year Eric Chalus, a left-hander from Kent State, had a stellar summer for the Chinooks. He finished with a 4-0 record and posted a 1.89 earned run average in seven appearances. He added 44 strikeouts in 38 innings.
“We got some really good starts from Eric Chalus. He was really good. It was fun to see his growth from his freshman year at Kent State to carrying it into the summer,” Akre said, “just seeing him develop his two-seamer (fastball), seeing him develop his changeup and then starting to throw it with confidence and what he was able to do.”