MEQUON — With an 8-4 loss Monday to Wausau, the Lakeshore Chinooks reached the end of the first half of the Northwoods League season, posting a record of 14-20.
That mark left the club in fifth place out of six teams in the Great Lakes West division standings, six games behind Green Bay. The Rockers, at 21-15, claimed the first half title and a playoff spot by a half game over both Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids which finished with matching 20-15 marks.
A pair of five-game losing streaks impacted Lakeshore’s opportunity to make run at the first-half title. That was part of a stretch in which the club dropped 12 of 14 games.
Grant Ross led the team in hitting among players to appear in at least 10 games with an average of .439. Nate Mieszkowski batted .323 and Gabe Roessler added a .300 average at the plate.
Joey Spence, in his second summer with the club, leads the team with four home runs and has driven in 20 runs. Cody Kelly added three round-trippers and Adam Cootway clubbed a pair of long balls.
Jackson Bahn was a workhorse for the Chinooks in the opening half of the season, tossing a team-high 22 1/3 innings. The right-hander from Benedictine University was a bit of a tough luck pitcher, posting an 0-3 record despite an earned run average of just 2.82. Blake Kunz threw 22 frames for Lakeshore, posting a 2-1 record with 2.45 ERA. Both pitchers made four starts.
James Reese also earned two wins for the Chinooks, making 10 appearances in relief and posting an ERA of 2.81 over 16 innings. He also led the club with three saves.
Manager Trevor Cho, in his first season in that role with the club, pointed out that the Chinooks easily could have posted more victories in the first half of the season, noting that the team was within striking distance in a vast majority of the games.
A prime example of that would be a June 22 contest against Wausau. The final score was 9-5, but that game went to extra innings before the Woodchucks earned the win.
While the Chinooks dropped that contest, the team came back to win the next three games, matching their longest winning streak of the season thus far.
Offensively, Lakeshore has scored five runs or more 20 times in 35 games, including Tuesday in the first game of the second half. Unfortunately for the local nine, the Chinooks came up on the losing end of a 7-6 decision.
Lakeshore scored a season-best 20 runs in a game Friday in Green Bay, claiming a 20-4 victory over the Rockers. In the victory, the Chinooks scored eight runs in two different innings, posting a snowman in the sixth inning and again in the eighth. Spence hit two homers and drove in eight runs in the triumph.
One of the more unusual things to happen during the opening half of the season was a two-day halt to play as smoke caused by the Canadian wild fires created conditions that forced postponements June 27 and June 28.
Looking ahead, Lakeshore will be looking to earn a playoff spot. To accomplish that goal, the team will need to win the secondhalf title in the division. In the event that Green Bay would claim that honor, then it would be the Great Lakes West team with the best full-season record, since the Rockers already qualified for postseason play.
In those standings, the Chinooks have a bit of ground to make up. Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids are 20-16, and Madison checks in with a mark of 16-18. Fond du Lac is in last place at 14-22.