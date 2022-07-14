MEQUON — The Lakeshore Chinooks had plenty of opposition Monday in a Northwoods League game against Madison.
Not only did the local nine have to battle the Mallards, the Chinooks were taking on Mother Nature.
However, Lakeshore did not allow external elements to deter the team, as the Chinooks collected a decisive 12-2 victory, outscoring Madison on both sides of a roughly 75-minute rain delay a day after a frustrating loss to a division rival.
“Credit to the guys,” Lakeshore manager Travis Akre said. “That’s very difficult to go through a delay, but to come back and still compete the way they did, grinding for outs and stringing together a couple really good innings offensively, I really give credit to those guys.”
On Sunday, the Chinooks dropped a tough 9-8 decision to the Mallards in a marathon game that lasted 3 hours, 50 minutes in which the club had several runners thrown out on the basepaths and allowed an early 5-1 lead to slip away.
Lakeshore did not allow any of that Monday, jumping out to a big early lead, weathering the storm during a lengthy delay and then extending the lead on the way to splitting the two-game set at Kapco Park.
“I thought Marc Lidd threw really well tonight,” Akre said about the reliever who tossed three innings of scoreless ball after play resumed. “We had a 7-2 lead after the rain delay, but he really just didn't give them a chance to get back in it. I thought that was a really big part. Everybody in the bullpen got their job done today, and that’s what left us in a good position to get a win.”
That victory pushed Lakeshore to 4-2 in the second half of the season. The Chinooks were off on July 5, just the second scheduled day off of the campaign, and went right back to work. The team finished the first half on a strong note to get to 18-18 after a slow start. Despite a 6-4 loss Tuesday at Wisconsin Rapids, the club is 4-3 in the second half and 22-21 overall.
“It was a good reset for us just to step away from the field for a day, but it’s been good to be back out and everybody starts 0-0,” Akre said about the second half of the season, which began with the Chinooks sweeping a series at Battle Creek before splitting two-game sets with Fond du Lac and Madison. “We’re off to a good start, for sure.”
While it is a bit premature to focus on the playoff picture, there is a month to go in the regular season. The Chinooks have two possible paths to the postseason. The most direct would be to win the Great Lakes West division title in the second half. The slightly more complex route would be if Wisconsin Rapids, which took the first half title, wins the second half, then the division team with the best overall record would advance.
Heading into play on Wednesday, the Chinooks were trailing Wisconsin Rapids (7-1) and Wausau (5-2), and shared third place with Green Bay (4-3). The overall records, which matter if the Rafters hold that lead in the second half, are also pretty bunched up, with Fond du Lac at 23-19, followed by the Chinooks and Wausau (both are 22-21) and Madison (20-23).
It goes without saying that the team cannot coast into the all-star break, which is set for Monday through Wednesday. Akre said that the break is a good thing, but admits it presents a challenge because it breaks up routines at a time when the club has been playing well.
“It’s good that they get to step away for a little bit, but it’s also a challenge, too, because we're through a majority of the season at that point, and you add in those guys’ seasons through fall ball and their long springs and then this, it’s a test,” he explained. “It’s a really big test. Trying to get guys to come back with some fire is always a challenge. But, this crew is a little different, so we’re hoping that we can bounce back and just keep it going.”
Singing in the rain There are drills for a player to practice to improve their skills for nearly every situation that can be encountered on the field, but a rain delay is something that is tough to prepare for and to establish a routine for when the skies open up and play comes to a halt.
In some cases, the situation strikes suddenly, other times the forecast calls for inclement weather and it’s not a surprise. Sometimes the delay is quick and it is more of a temporary inconvenience, while other times action stops for a prolonged period of time.
On Sunday, the teams played through some rain and finished just before a storm blew through the area. Things were different on Monday, when play stopped and the teams headed for cover. For Madison, that meant heading to the bus for about an hour, while the Chinooks enjoyed the comforts of the locker room.
“It’s definitely a challenge,” Akre said. “We thought it was important to get our guys in the locker room where they can kind of relax a little bit and step away for a bit and not just sit out here and watch the weather.
“For us coaches, we’re trying to monitor the weather and trying to figure out when we can get this thing restarted,” he added about a stretch of time in which he was on the phone with the league offices several times and communicated status updates to everyone involved about when play might resume. “Everybody’s got a little piece to do.”
The hardest part during an extended delay is that a player is all warmed up and in the flow of the action, then has to shut things down. When the storm clears, players return to the field and are given time to stretch out and loosen up, but they do not get a chance to go through their entire pregame routine.
“You step away from that game and the body start to tighten up, and then all of a sudden you’ve got to ramp up and go,” Akre said.
However, the skipper was pleased with how the team performed given that challenge.
“We’ve been in this situation a couple times this year so far, and it’s worked out pretty well,” Akre said. “Special kids do special things, and they have responded.”
Hitter of the week Michael Seegers has been a steady player that has been solid in the field and a consistent contributor to the Lakeshore offense.
Overall, the infielder from Oconomowoc is batting .291 in 27 games. His on-base percentage is .411 and he has scored 23 runs. He has been a menace for opponents when he gets on base, swiping 15 bags and being thrown out just twice.
“That kid is a really, really good player,” Akre said. “He’s gotten back in the groove and using the whole field and moving the baseball. He’s really tough to defend on the basepaths, too. He’s turning himself into a complete player.”
In the second half, he has seven hits in 23 at-bats, has stolen nine bases and scored eight runs in six games.
While those numbers are impressive, Akre explained that the Iowa freshman’s defensive work is even better.
“He is one of the best defensive shortstops that I’ve seen in a very long time. His knack to get to the baseball is really impressive,” the skipper said. “Now, we’re really starting to see him take off offensively, too.”
Pitcher of the week Joe Glassey put together a strong outing in his first start of the second half, allowing just three hits and a run over six innings to earn the win in a 5-1 victory last Thursday at Battle Creek.
“He's a grinder,” Akre said about the University of Illinois right-hander. “In the spring, he was a pen guy for them. There were thoughts of him being a starter and that’s what the last two summers here have been, is just really trying to develop his confidence and grow that and just compete.”
Glassey also pitched for the Chinooks last season, posting a 1-3 record in 11 games.
“He’s a guy that’s going to fill up the zone and move the baseball around the zone and try to attack right from the start,” Akre said. “He’s a competitor. Every time that he toes the rubber, we know we’re going to get a really solid effort from him.”
Up next Lakeshore has four games remaining before taking a three-day break for the All-Star Game.
Three of the contests are at home, starting tonight with a game against Fond du Lac. First pitch for the matchup is set for 6:35 p.m., with health care workers getting a free ticket. The two-day set wraps up Friday at 6:35 p.m. in Fond du Lac.
The Chinooks return home Saturday to host Wausau at 6:35 p.m. The first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of current Cleveland Guardians infielder and former Lakeshore player Owen Miller. Sunday is a 1:35 p.m. start and is the Chinooks Car Show. Also, both games are part of Chinooks alumni weekend. All former interns, players and staff get free tickets.
Four Lakeshore players will also take part in the All-Star Game, which is set for Tuesday in Wisconsin Rapids.
Catcher Matthew Deprey and outfielder Garrett Martin were selected for the impact they have had on the Lakeshore offense, while pitchers Eric Chalus and Mitch Mueller were picked for their contributions on the mound.
“Garrett Martin and Matt Deprey have been really big pieces to our offense so far this year, so it was nice to see those guys get rewarded. They’ve been in the top tier of offensive stats around the league for quite a while,” Akre said. “Mitch Mueller has thrown it exceptionally well again this year for us. His strikeout to walk ratio is very good. It’s really cool to see him (Chalus) get rewarded. He’s just finishing his freshman year. He’s grown a lot this summer. He’s working with his two-seamer and establishing his changeup.
“He’s gone about his business the right way all summer. He’s just a sponge. He’s been watching everybody’s bullpens. He’s the first one out of the dugout to congratulate guys after an inning,” Akre added about Chalus. “It’s just really cool to see all four of those guys get rewarded.”