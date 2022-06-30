MEQUON — The climb to the .500 mark took a while for the Lakeshore Chinooks following a 1-7 start to the season, but the club has heated up over the past few weeks and got back to even Sunday with a 16-0 thrashing of Kenosha, then returned to that threshold Tuesday with a 6-5 victory at Wausau.
Lakeshore manager Travis Akre explained that a number of factors helped the team improve to 15-15 for the season.
“We’ve got some guys that are really jelling right now and having fun and enjoying the process and working at it,” he said. “There’s a lot to work with here and it makes it fun to show up at the ballpark every day.”
Another factor is that a number of players have arrived in recent weeks and hit the ground running.
“The new guys coming in certainly helped with offensive production. That was the big thing that we needed,” he added. “We’ve really pitched it well and we’ve played good defense. When you can pitch and play defense, you’re going to be in a lot of ballgames.”
The Chinooks have won seven of 10 games since June 19, averaging 7.1 runs per contest during that stretch.
Matthew Deprey (Xavier) has been on fire in that swing, collecting 15 hits in 32 at-bats for a .469 average, and has scored eight runs and driven in nine.
“He’s a grinder,” Akre said about the catcher who is batting .421 in 22 games overall, with three homers and 21 RBIs. “I think he’s really just worked at trying to develop a routine and what works for him, and he’s really established that. It’s cool to see him take off.”
John Bay (Oklahoma State) has also been producing big hits lately. He contributed a go-ahead double Saturday in the 10th inning at Kenosha in a game the Chinooks won 7-6.
“A big momentum push for him. That was a big point in the game,” Akre said about a twobagger that drove in what proved to be the winning run. “He was kind of buried in the count and didn’t try to do too much, he just kind of attacked a pitch on the outer half and stayed on it and got a double.”
Bay is eight for his last 21 (.381) with a homer and seven runs batted in. In all, the outfielder is batting .323 since joining the squad a few weeks ago.
Akre also praised the efforts of shortstop Tony Livermore. He also arrived recently and has been steady in the field and has 10
hits in 34 trips to the plate.
“He’s put a lot of good swings on some baseballs lately,” Akre said of the Northwestern product. “He’s really brought a big spark to us defensively. He covers a lot of ground in the middle infield.”
Matthias Haas is another recent addition who has made a valuable contribution to the team’s success.
“He’s another worker. He’s got really good baseball IQ. He takes what’s given to him and doesn’t try to really stretch his at-bats very much. He’s been doing very well,” Akre said about a versatile player from California Polytechnic State University. “He can play the infield, play the outfield and just does a lot of little things really well.”
Here fishy, fishy
Kenosha and Lakeshore both have fish-related team nicknames, so the Chinooks and Kingfish have dubbed their series the Fish Bowl.
The stakes of the rivalry are that the franchise that wins the four-game season series will be proclaimed the top fish, while the office staff of the losing side will take possession of a fish bowl and need to take care of a fish during the offseason.
By sweeping the weekend series, the Chinooks are off to a good start.
“That was fun to make our office a little happy,” Akre said Sunday after Lakeshore jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the series.
Hitter of the week
While the Lakeshore offense has been rolling recently, nobody has been having more success at the plate lately than Garrett Martin.
The Oklahoma State outfielder has 10 hits in 33 at-bats in the last 10 games, good for a .303 average. Half of those hits have been home runs and he has driven in 15 runs during that span. He has also scored a teambest nine runs in that stretch.
“He’s playing with a little chip on his shoulder. He’s coming to the ballpark and putting in the work every day in the weight room, in the cage, and it’s neat to see him get rewarded for his hard work. He’s got a lot of presence when he steps in that box,” Akre said of Martin, who is batting .377 with team highs in homers (seven) and RBIs (22) for the season in just 15 games. “He’s seeing the ball well and making pitchers pay for some mistakes.”
Pitcher of the week
Eric Chalus has been throwing the ball well this season, posting a record of 2-0 with a 2.77 earned run average. He has struck out 30 batters in 26 innings while allowing just 16 hits and walking eight.
The Kent State left-hander has been even better in his last two starts. He has picked up the win in each outing, giving up just one run and six hits over 12 innings while striking out 10.
“The last two outings he’s been really efficient. Really commanding the strike zone, just letting his two-seamer work, and that’s given him a chance to really get some quick innings,” Akre said, pleased that the starter has not issued any walks in those appearances. “He’s just attacking the zone and trusting his defense behind him, and we’ve really defended behind him. He’s really just trying to figure this game out. It’s fun to watch him grow.”
The Chinooks have been in a comfortable pocket of the schedule in which the team played seven of eight games at home as part of a stretch that ends today with nine of 13 at Kapko Park, the club will become road warriors will play five out of six games on the road and six of the next eight away from Moonlight Graham Field.
“It’s what we talked about after the game tonight,” Akre said on Sunday when the team warmed up for that with a two-game set in Wausau earlier this week. “We talked about them and their aspirations to play pro ball. Well, this is what it’s going to be like. You’re going to have a home series, then go on the road. You’re going to have to travel, stay overnight where you’re not in your bed every night, so try to develop a routine, especially having to check out of hotels early, trying to get a lift in and just trying to find ways to stay busy and keep their mind going.”
Lakeshore will be at home today, wrapping up a two-game set with Battle Creek. First pitch on Cheese and Dairy Night is set for 6:35 p.m.
The team then heads to Wisconsin Rapids for games Friday and Saturday, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. The Chinooks will the wrap up the season series with Kenosha, playing a home-and-home set Sunday and Monday. On Sunday, the venue will be Simmons Field for a game at 5:05 p.m. before things shift to Kapco Park on Monday for a 6:35 p.m. contest. It will be the first time in club history that the team has hosted a game on Independence Day. Game time is 6:35 p.m. A fireworks show will follow the contest.
That game will wrap up the first half of the season and the team will take Tuesday off. Then it is off to Battle Creek, as the club travels to Michigan for a two-game set.
“This is the test coming up here,” Akre said about the stretch of road games. “I’m very confident these guys are going to respond. This group is really starting to jell, so it’ll be a good stretch for us.”