Chinooks hit midway point

MEQUON— The Northwoods League took a well-earned day off Tuesday, as clubs had a rare opportunity to relax, rest up and prepare for the second half of the collegiate summer wood bat baseball league season.
The Lakeshore Chinooks wrapped up the opening half with a record of 18-18, tied for third place with Madison in the Great Lakes West division. Wisconsin Rapids ran away from the field, claiming the first half division title and a playoff spot with a record of 29-6. Fond du Lac finished second with a mark of 19-15.
Team records now reset as the second half gets underway, with the team that takes the second half division title also advancing to the postseason. If the Rafters would post the best mark in that stretch, then the division club with the best overall record would claim a postseason berth.
Either way, the Chinooks are in the playoff hunt.
Lakeshore began the season on a rough note, losing seven of the first eight games of the campaign. The club rebounded by winning six of seven contests a short time later and moved above the .500 mark last Wednesday with a 4-3 win in 10 innings over Battle Creek.
“We’ve grown,” Chinooks manager Travis Akre said about the steady climb back to even. “This is a fun crew right now we’ve got and everybody’s starting to jell a little bit. We’re starting to form an identity and it’s really fun just to show up at the ballpark.”
Lakeshore outfielder Garrett Martin added that spirits are understandably high as the club has hit its stride.
“We all jell really well together. Really good team chemistry. Being around the guys is a lot of fun,” he said. “We don’t even have to be playing baseball to have fun.”
Akre noted that the players are not just having fun, they are also putting in the work necessary to enjoy success.
“These guys work. They ask a lot of questions. They are in early taking care of their bodies in the training room. They're in getting early work,” he said. “It’s fun. It’s an infectious group.”
The veteran skipper added that he tries to keep things in perspective as the players do their best to improve their skills while also attempting to help the club win games.
“The beauty of summer ball is you get guys from all over the country and you try to get them to grow and to embrace the opportunity and have fun,” Akre said. “During the school year, it’s a lot of pressure on these guys every week because there is an expectation to win. There is here too, but we just try to be here as a resource for these guys and try to make it a little bit of a laid back atmosphere where these guys can compete and have fun. At the end of the day, baseball is a kid's game, so we've got to embrace it that way.”
Offensive player of the first half Martin had a lot to do with Lakeshore's surge in recent weeks. In 20 games, the outfielder has batted .377 with eight home runs and driven in 25 runs. He also touched home plate 23 times. It should come as no surprise that the Chinooks are 12-8 in those games.
Fittingly, it was Martin who drove in the winning run that put Lakeshore over .500, when he hit a single up the middle for a walkoff victory over the Battle Jacks.
“It worked out in our favor that they decided to throw to him,” Akre said about a situation in which the visitors had an open base but elected to pitch to Martin. “They must have thought they had something, a plan to attack him, but it was good to see him stay in it, especially buried in the count like that, and still put a good swing on it.”
Martin was in what was probably his coldest stretch of the summer up until that point, which is relative since his so-called slump involved going hitless in six at-bats prior to the winning single.
“It felt really good. The last couple games I didn’t have much falling for me, then getting and AB in a big spot was fun,” he said afterward, “getting to put something on the barrel and driving in a run in a big spot.”
Martin noted that while he had walked it off before, the experience never gets old.
“I’ve had a couple,” he said. “Not too many though. It does feel good.”
Pitcher of the first half Several pitchers have thrown the ball well for the Chinooks over the first 36 games, but right-hander Kanan Butler was the winning pitcher in the game that pushed Lakeshore above the .500 mark.
In 10 appearances out of the bullpen, he has a 2-2 record with a 1.76 earned run average. He has also struck out 23 batters in 15 .1 innings.
Against the Battle Jacks, he worked two scoreless innings, striking out five to record the win. What Akre liked best about that performance is that it came on the heels of a rough outing in which Butler allowed two runs (one earned) in two-thirds of an inning two days earlier in a 7-6 loss at Wausau.
“We got a big-time performance there in the ninth and 10th inning from Kanan Butler on the mound. He really made some big pitches and really was able to locate his fastball and have really good command of it. That’s the kind of guy that he is,” the manager said. “He got walked off on the other night, so it was good to see him bounce back and really compete there for us.”
Up Next
Lakeshore hit the road to open the second half of the season. The two-game set wraps up today at 5:35 p.m.
The Chinooks host a home-and-home set with Fond du Lac starting Friday, with the Dock Spiders coming to Kapco Park for a game at 6:35 p.m. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Gill Helicopter bobblehead, commemorating the first game in franchise history when the mascot arrived by air with the game ball. That series wraps up Saturday at 6:35 p.m.
The team will then host Madison for a pair of games. Sunday is pro wrestling night, featuring an appearance by Adam Scherr, who is also known to fans of the squared circle as Braun Strowman. Everyone in attendance for the 5:05 p.m. start can get one free autograph. The series continues Monday, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. The first 250 fans will receive a mystery bobblehead.
Lakeshore will be on the road for games Tuesday and Wednesday at Wisconsin Rapids. Each contest is slated for a 6:35 p.m. start.