MEQUON — Lakeshore mascot Gill checks out the action but it has been tough swimming for the Chinooks over the past several days.
After taking last Tuesday off, the club returned to action Wednesday with a 3-2 loss to Madison. The team then dropped both contests of a two-game set with Green Bay, then were swept Saturday and Sunday during a two-game series in Green Bay.
The Rockers outscored the Chinooks by a 30-5 margin in the four games.
Lakeshore hosts Wisconsin Rapids today at 6:35 p.m. at Kapco Field.