MEQUON — The Lakeshore Chinooks may have cracked a code that the rest of the Northwoods League has been unable to figure out, as the club swept Wisconsin Rapids in a two-game series Monday and Tuesday at Kapco Park to improve to 5-5 on the season against a Rafters squad that is 42-12 overall, which is the best record in the league this summer.
“We find a way to play some good baseball versus those guys. The last two nights were really good baseball,” Lakeshore manager Travis Akre said after the Chinooks completed the sweep Tuesday evening. “Guys really responded, we played clean for the most part and pitchers attacked the zone. We got just enough timely hitting along the way.
“It was really good,” the skipper added. “It’s a testament to these guys’ hard work and preparation.”
Infielder Tony Livermore said the Chinooks are not going to back down from a team that has given everyone else fits this season.
“It feels good. I think we’re .500 against them all year, so we’ve been giving them the most problems,” the Northwestern product noted. “We don’t shy away from teams like that because we know we’re just as good as them, even though our record may not be as good as theirs.”
Livermore played a key role Tuesday, notching an opposite-field single to left in the eighth inning to plate the go-ahead run in a 3-2 victory.
“Tony comes up and really puts a good swing on it, stays on it, and generates the winning run,” Akre said about the second baseman clutch at-bat. “He made a really good swing, especially left on left matchup there. He stayed on it and used the whole field. Just a really good approach right there and really a big-time hit.”
Livermore said the important thing in that situation was to stay on the ball. He felt that he had been opening up in an attempt to pull the ball recently, which had been working to his detriment.
“All game I was kind of pulling off the ball, actually, the past couple games I’ve been pulling off the ball, so I made it an effort to really keep my head in and try to shoot a ball the other way,” he explained. “I was sitting slider first pitch, so I kind of shuffled up in the box right before the pitch and then shot it the other way.”
That plan worked to perfection, as he produced a hit that drove in Bryce Stober.
For the second straight game, Mitch Mueller came on to protect a one-run lead. On Monday, the left-hander earned the save in a 4-3 victory, then he slammed the door Tuesday with a one, two three frame as the Chinooks improved to 10-7 in the second half and 28-25 overall.
Akre said there is nobody he would rather have given the ball in that situation.
“That kid’s a bulldog. He wants the baseball every day. He is an ultra competitor. That’s the situation that he’s groomed to be in,” the veteran manager said. “It’s fun watching him grow over the last two years.”
Those two wins slammed the breaks on a three-game losing streak coming out of the All-Star break. With those victories, the club is in the thick of the playoff hunt. The math on how the Chinooks would qualify for the playoffs is a bit like calculus, but the easy-to-understand formula is to win as many of the final 19 games as possible.
Livermore believes the team has the makeup to handle the highs and lows of the stretch run in which five teams are in the race.
“We do a really good job in the locker room staying on that even keel. I think we’re always a little bit up, even if we have a couple bad losses in a row. We’ll still be laughing and joking in the locker room. We win a game, we’re going to do the same thing,” he said. “Personally, that’s how I’ve been trying to live my whole life.
“I think we do a really good job of that as a team.”
Hitter of the week Rosters evolve over the course of the season in the Northwoods League, but the Chinooks returned from the All-Star break to a familiar face rejoining the club.
Nathan Aide is back for his third season with the club.
“He loves being at the ballpark,” Akre said. “Those are the kind of guys you need to get through a summer.”
In five games, the outfielder is batting .267 with a home run and has driven in three runs.
“He’s just maturing and just grinding out some ABs and attacking the fastball and covering some really good ground in the outfield,” Akre said. “He’s got a good baseball IQ. I’m never going to doubt the effort we’re going to get from him.”
Pitcher of the week Talk about making an immediate impact, Tyler Gronert joined the club recently and made his first start of the season Monday against Wisconsin Rapids and earned Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night honors.
“A kid that was hungry for an opportunity to come pitch in the league. He made the most of it,” Akre said about the right-hander who gave up just one run on four hits while striking out seven in six innings against the Rafters. “He just attacked hitters. He showed his maturity.
“He pitched fearless all night.” The senior from Appleton had a big year for his college team and rolled that right into his debut with the Chinooks.
“He had a pretty big workload at MSOE this year and was rewarded with being first-team All-Region. He’s been keeping up his work. He had some interest in getting here and it was really fun to watch him compete,” Akre said. “He had really good pace. The defense was on their toes all night playing really good behind him.”
Three Chinooks selected in the MLB Draft Three former Chinooks were selected in the Major League Baseball draft and two other alumni were signed as undrafted free agents last week.
Tyler Schweitzer, who pitched for Lakeshore last season, was the first alum to hear his name called when he was selected in the fifth round by the Chicago White Sox.
“He’s come a long way from being bullpen arm last year at school to being an All-American this year and then being a fifthrounder,” Akre said about the Ball State product who went 2-4 with a 4.24 earned run average for the Chinooks last season. “It’s just really cool to see the growth in that and what this experience brought for him.”
Hayden Birdsong, who pitched for the team this season, was next off the board when he was taken by San Francisco in the sixth round.
“He’s going to be fun to follow. He gave us a really good effort when he was here,” Akre said of the right-hander who was 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA in six games for the Chinooks this season. He also struck out 31 hitters in just 17 innings. “Hayden Birdsong came here and is an ultra-competitor. Down in the zone, attacking hitters, he’s got a promising future.”
Griffin Doersching was the third former player to get the call, when San Diego picked him in the eighth round. He played for the team in 2019 and 2021 and is the franchise leader in home runs with 18 and was the winner of the Northwoods League home run challenge last season.
“A fan favorite. Mr. Chinook in my book. He plays the game the right way,” Akre said. “He’s got an infectious personality. For him to get rewarded with that opportunity is really cool.”
Two other players were signed to contracts after the draft.
Kai Murphy, who played in 28 games last season, is the son of Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy. He was signed by San Diego. Jake Thompson, who pitched for the Chinooks for two years, was offered a contract by the Miami Marlins.
“It’s just really cool to see all those guys get that opportunity to achieve their dream,” Akre said.
On deck Lakeshore will have an opportunity to prove it has solved the riddle that is Wisconsin Rapids when the club heads northwest to play a pair of games at the Rafters’ home diamond today and Friday. First pitch for both games is set for 6:35 p.m.
The Chinooks then return to Kapco Park on Saturday to open a two-game set against Traverse City. The opening game of that series is Star Wars Night and first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The Pit Spitters return Sunday at 1:35 p.m., and the first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of Kapco Park fan greeter Zack Straszewski. The team will also auction off the jerseys worn by the players during that contest.
Lakeshore then hits the road for a game on Monday in Madison set for 6:35 p.m. The team will then get a rare day off on Tuesday before wrapping up a two-game series with the Mallards on Wednesday, which is also scheduled for 6:35 p.m.