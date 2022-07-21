MEQUON — In some respects, Sunday’s game against Wausau was just one of many on the schedule for the Lakeshore Chinooks, but for a club in the playoff hunt and with designs on making the Northwoods League postseason, the contest heading into the All-Star break did have significance in the standings.
“Every game is important, but today is definitely a big one,” Lakeshore manager Travis Akre said in regard to the Chinooks’ 5-4 walkoff win over the Woodchucks. “We let one slip away last night, but having a bounceback today is (important).
“We try to talk to these guys all the time about having a short-term memory and just focusing on what’s ahead,” he added in regard to a loss the team suffered Saturday when Wausau scored five runs in the ninth inning to earn an 8-4 come-from-behind victory. “Learn from the past and go forward. I feel really good about these guys.”
The Northwoods League provides a slightly different experience for players than they get while they are with their teams at school, and Akre noted that is one of the benefits of the league as it attempts to prepare players for the professional game and lifestyle.
“For a lot of guys in school ball, they have a weekend series and they’re back in the classroom for the week,” the skipper explained. “With this, it’s more that pro-type schedule, so they’re definitely trying to figure out how to respond that next day and trying to establish a routine and a focus so that you can respond the next day.”
While the loss Saturday may have been a bit hard to swallow, the way the Chinooks won Sunday probably was no easier for the Woodchucks to deal with, except that was going into the break.
Bryce Stober drew a walk to lead off the ninth, Michael Seegers added a single to put runners at the corners and Matthias Haas followed with a walk to load the bases. Matthew Deprey was then hit by a pitch to drive in the winning run.
That result had big implications in the standings. Lakeshore is now tied with Wausau for second place in the second half standings in the Great Lakes West division. Wisconsin Rapids, which already clinched a playoff spot by taking the first-half division title, is in first with a mark of 10-3, followed by the Chinooks and Woodchucks.
If the Rafters win the second-half title, then the division club with the best overall record will move on to the postseason. In those standings, Lakeshore (26-22) holds a small lead over Fond du Lac (25-22), Wausau (25-23) and Madison (22-26).
While there are still three weeks remaining in the regular season, Akre admitted that it is hard not to notice the standings.
“Selfishly, you have an eye on it all the time” he said. “But, you try to control the controllables, and that’s just coming every day with the right mindset and trying to play hard for 27 outs.
“That’s the key, one day at a time and just try not to look past anything because you can get in a tailspin real quick if you start looking ahead on stuff,” Akre added. “We're really just trying to make the emphasis on day to day.”
Lakeshore All-Stars Four Chinooks were selected to the All-Star team for their contributions this season. Pitchers Eric Chalus and Mitch Mueller were joined by catcher Matthew Deprey and outfielder Garrett Martin to play for the Great Lakes squad.
Great Plains earned a 4-2 victory over the Great Lakes team that featured the Lakeshore four in Wisconsin Rapids.
“It’s a really cool opportunity for those guys,” Akre said. “They get rewarded for their seasons and stuff, and go out and get a little exposure.
“Guys get to go and participate with other guys from the league and just get to take it all in from a different perspective,” he added.
Deprey and Martin also had an opportunity to compete in the All-Star Home Run Challenge on Monday. Martin edged his teammate with 13 homers compared to 12 by Deprey, but the Great Plains squad won the team contest by a margin of 76-74.
Chinooks Hall of Fame Class The first three members of the Lakeshore Chinooks Hall of Fame were honored Saturday at Kapco Field.
The inaugural class of inductees were Dean Rennicke, Joe Greenfield and Ryan Krill.
Rennicke was instrumental in helping launch the franchise and served as the club’s first general manager. The Chinooks made the playoffs four times during his tenure, and he was named the Northwoods League Executive of the Year in 2014 when the team won the league championship.
Greenfield was a member of the Chinooks in the club’s first two seasons and holds several franchise records including games started by a pitcher (19) and wins (nine) and was the team’s Pitcher of the Year in the organization's 2012 debut campaign. He also was a part of the 2013 team that made the playoffs for the first time in team history.
Krill is known as Mr. Chinook after spending three productive seasons with the team from 2012 to 2014. He is the franchise leader in several categories, including games (171), hits (147), doubles (26), runs batted in (92) and walks (93). He was named an All-Star in 2013, was part of the 2014 championship team and was the first Lakeshore player to be honored with a bobblehead giveaway.
Hitter of the Week Stephen Hrustich has four multi-hit games in his last eight appearances and the Northwestern catcher is now batting .288 on the season with a pair of home runs and 15 runs batted in.
“He’s really committed to cleaning up his approach a little bit and he’s getting rewarded with it, grinding out some ABs, getting in some deep counts and finding a way on base,” Akre said, point to a .422 on-base percentage. “It’s a big step forward from where he was at last summer. Last summer, he would be the first to say, he got a little stubborn with his ways and this year he’s just really taking what’s given to him.”
Pitcher of the Week Reid Jackson has tossed seven scoreless innings over his previous two outings to improve to 3-0 with a 4.63 earned run average.
“He’s been really good,” Akre said about the right-hander from Lenoir-Rhyne University. “He’s kind of getting to that point in the summer where he’s kind of got some miles under him, but he’s really learning how to pitch.
“One of the biggest adjustments in all of baseball with pitching is being able to get outs when you don’t have your best stuff. The days that you don’t have stuff, how can you still put it together and get outs,” the skipper added. “He’s had some better outings, but it’s also just what he’s been able to build on all summer long is how to compete and how to get a routine, and that’s been really big for him.”
On deck Lakeshore goes on the road after the All-Star break, traveling to Traverse City for a two-game set. The contests today and Friday against the Pit Spitters are set for 6:05 p.m.
The Chinooks return home Saturday to host Green Bay at 6:35 p.m. The first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of former Lakeshore player Jack Dunn. The game is also Princess and Superhero Night.
Lakeshore completes a home-and-home set with the Rockers on Sunday in Green Bay. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
The team will then host its longest-remaining homestand of the season, playing four games in three days starting Monday when Wisconsin Rapids comes to town. That 6:35 p.m. start will be Christmas in July at Kapco Park. Tuesday will be team trading card set night for the first 1,000 fans for the conclusion of that two-game series, which will start at 6:35 p.m.
Lakeshore will then face Green Bay in a split doubleheader on Wednesday. The first game, slated for 11:35 a.m., is Kids and Seniors Day. The second game, set for 6:35 p.m., will be Milwaukee Admirals Night.