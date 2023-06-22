MEQUON — The Lakeshore Chinooks are focusing on the processes that create successful outcomes rather than the result during the early portion of the season. The club believes that will ultimately pay off over the course of a 72-game season.
“That’s what’s going to help guys play free and not press,” Lakeshore manager Trevor Cho explained. “I think that summer is the perfect time for that. I know going against power five guys that you see every night, it might be intimidating.
“I tell the guys this, you really should be playing with house money this summer, just based on the fact that no one’s going to jump you,” he added. “This isn’t school ball, you guys have the freedom to go out there and execute.”
While the Chinooks fell to 8-14 with a loss Wednesday to Fond du Lac in the first game of a doubleheader, Cho pointed out that his club has been competitive in just about every contest this season. To that end, the home team put the tying and winning run on base in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Dock Spiders, but were unable to bring those runners home in a 6-5 loss.
“The record might not indicate that, but we’ve been in every game,” he said. “Everyday I show up I have confidence in the guys that we can go out and win a game.
“I think the record’s not what we want it to be, but I think if you look at the 20 or so games that we’ve had, there’s only been like one or two where the game got out of hand,” Cho added. “How do you win those tight games? That’s just what we’ve struggled with right now. That’s definitely a skill that you can work on.
“Finding that big hit or free base when you need it the most, or on the mound bearing down, understanding the zone, getting the pitch that you need or the defense with a little bit of urgency trying to get off the mound,” he continued. “That’s the one area we lack in.”
The skipper is pleased with how the players have embraced the opportunity to take the field every day and believes that his club is not far from breaking through and putting more tallies in the win column.
“That’s kind of been the message as of late. It’s like you guys are doing the right stuff when it comes when you show up at the yard and the work that everyone puts in,” he said. “We’re going to be in a good spot because of the work that the guys do every day and the attitudes that they have. Everyone’s handling it really well. I have all the confidence in the world in these guys.”
That nose to the grindstone mentality does not surprise Cho, who was familiar with nearly every player on the roster prior to the start of the season.
“When I got the job, one of the ideas I had with the roster was to keep it local because I think not every Northwoods team has the luxury to do this, but I think Lakeshore does with the proximity to a lot of good players. I coached at Madison College, where a lot of good players in the state go. I coached at Sticks Academy in Waukesha,” the first-year manager explained. “I definitely knew a lot of good players in the area. And with it being 72 games and a long season, I think if you can get those guys, they’re going to stick around and build some familiarity.”
Joey Spence is one of those players. The West Bend native attends Notre Dame and is in his second summer catching for the Chinooks. He had two hits Wednesday in the opener against the Dock Spiders and hit a homer and drove in a pair of runs last Thursday in a 2-1 win against Madison.
“It’s a different player behind the plate defensively,” Cho said about the improvement he has seen from Spence already this season. “He’s a left-handed hitting power catcher. I think that’s the kind of player that he is and it’s a unique tool set.”
Working on aspects of the game is a big part of what players spend their time on in the Northwoods League. Cho said one emphasis he brings to the game is being aggressive at the plate, even when a batter falls behind in the count.
“I think this is the perfect time to do that,” he said. “I’ve given guys pretty much free reign.
“Unless I tell them otherwise, even if we’re at two strikes, there's no real two-strike approach,” the manager added. “There’s certain situations where you need to just move the ball, put it in play, but I really think if you’re always staying offensive, hitting and pitching, over nine innings and a 72-game stretch we’re going to win a lot more battles than we lose with that mindset.”
That extends to running the bases. Cho pointed to outfielder Avery Owusu-Asiedu as a player that has taken strides toward his goal.
“One thing that he wanted to get better at was stealing second to third. He had a great one (Tuesday),” he said about the fourth stolen base of the season by the Waukesha native. “He gets to third and I asked him what it was, and he goes I’m just going off the number of looks that the pitcher gives me. That’s a perfect example right there of what guys are working on.”
On the mound, Cho pointed to pitcher Matthew Meuller as someone who is trying to improve by adding a pitch to add to his repertoire.
“One thing that he’s going to be working on this summer is developing a changeup,” the manager said about the Gonzaga product. “I really think if he gets that pitch down there’s a good chance he can play the game for a long time at a high level.”
Cho said that is the perfect way to embrace the opportunity to play in the league.
“There’s two ways to look at the Northwoods, it’s either a grind or a privilege. If you show up every single day with a good attitude you can look at it as a privilege because you’re going to get better,” he explained. “If you’re here and you handle it the right way, you’re going to get better.”
Ultimately, that is also the approach the skipper will lead to a change in the standings.
“If you want to win games, you want to get outs when you’re on the mound and you want to get hits when you’re a hitter, but one thing I’ve learned early on in my coaching career is you can’t chase those. You need to first fall in love with the process of getting those,” Cho said. “The guys have the right process to go out there and execute.”