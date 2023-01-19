MEQUON — Betsy Vielgut is facing the type of problem any coach would love to have, as the Homestead girls gymnastics team features a roster with 19 athletes this season, the most during her tenure.
“I haven't had this big of a team,” she said, noting she had 12 gymnasts in her first season as the Highlanders’ coach, 13 the year after that and 16 last season. “It has been a little bit tricky for me in terms of being the only coach and wanting them to get a fair chance in terms of being able to compete, but also it's a competitive sport, so you want to put the best you have out there.”
While that means there will be some competition in the lineup, Homestead does feature one standout it can rely on in every event. Senior Maggie Pokorny is coming off a season in which she took second in the state in the all-around and was the state champion on the uneven bars.
“Last year it took a while for us to figure out her routines because she is used to doing club as well,” Vielgut said. “Now, we can pick up right where we left off and only get better.”
Pokorny is one of four seniors on the team this year, along with Hannah Peterson, Hannah Rempel and Ellie Stern.
“This is my first group that I started with when I first started coaching, so I got to see them throughout the four years,” Vielgut said. “It’s just been great trying to create a culture with camaraderie and cheering each other on, and they definitely do that each week.”
The culture the Highlanders have created is evident. For example, when the team competes on floor exercise, the athletes who are not competing stand around the mat and have a routine that complements the person performing their routine for the judges.
“Gymnastics is a little bit different because some girls do JV and varsity, so I really wanted to create that team community,” Vielgut explained about the culture she has worked to instill on the team. “I try not to have them wear separate leotards, I want them to all be one unit.”
That is important for a team with nine freshmen and three sophomores.
“We knew that we had some talent coming up and we were really excited about that,” Vielgut said. “They definitely can perform.”
In terms of the rest of the lineup, Vielgut pointed to a number of athletes that continue to challenge for spots in the varsity lineup, such as junior Gillian Hopkins.
“She actually wasn’t in gymnastics for I think a year or two, so she’s just getting her confidence back and making sure that we have all the skills that we need,” the coach said.
That is also important because the Highlanders lost junior Mia DeToro early in the season to a knee injury. The standout finished 21st in the all-around at state last year, so replacing her will not be easy.
“A couple weeks ago we lost one of our better varsity girls to an ACL tear, so that was pretty devastating, but I think the other ones are picking it up and helping out, and it’s going OK,” the coach said. “I’m just really proud of them, with us having a devastating loss in the beginning, and them pulling it together and becoming that team unit.”
On the bright side, the Highlanders did get one piece of their lineup back.
“She (DeToro) is a really big part of practice, she's a very hard worker, so that’s why it was so sad,” Vielgut explained. “But Hannah Peterson had an ACL tear last year, so she came back. I didn’t think she’d be able to do floor, which she surprised me and did.”
Last season, the Highlanders ramped up their routines in an effort to peak at the end of the season. Vielgut explained that she will more or less follow a similar blueprint this season.
“I don’t like to put a lot of the more difficult vaults in early in the season, because especially with this injury that we had, we don’t want to have that happen,” Vielgut said. “So, usually it’s a progression throughout the season and making sure that they’re safe and landing the vault or landing the dismount.”
Others to keep an eye on include freshmen Macy Diemer and Lacy Peterson.
“We have a great bar lineup this year, which was one of our weaknesses last year, so that’s been awesome to fill in those spots,” Vielgut said. “I’m just praying that everybody remains healthy.”
Vielgut also mentioned that the schedule also works in the Highlanders’ favor, with most of the key meets coming over the final few weeks of the season. Homestead will compete in an invite at Whitefish Bay on Feb. 11, followed by the North Shore Conference meet on Feb. 18. The sectional meet will occur the week after that, followed by state on March 3.
“Our conference is more difficult with the end of the season, so that is to our advantage. Our two hardest dual meets are at the end, so in the beginning, it’s putting in those skills and making sure it works and we have all the parts,” Vielgut explained, pointing to NSC duals at Hartford (Feb. 1) and Whitefish Bay (Feb. 8). “That’s a huge piece in gymnastics in high school, to look at the scorecards and be like, ‘Oh, did we get everything and what do we need to fix?’”