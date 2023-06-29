Cedarburg head coach Nick Mueller, left, shown talking to his team during a timeout last season, and Homestead head coach Sean Crider, right, shown watching the action last season as the Highlanders play a game at Concordia University Wisconsin, have been selected to coach in Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star games today at Justagame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. Mueller will coach the Red team during the Div. 2 game at 2 p.m. and Crider will coach the Red squad at 4 p.m., featuring Homestead graduate Solomon Garrison (not pictured). University School of Milwaukee graduate Mya Hartjes, not pictured, played in the Div. 3 girls all-star contest Wednesday.