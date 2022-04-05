MEQUON - Concordia University Wisconsin attended the Scholastic Action Shooting Program’s College National Championship in Talladega, Ala., March 10 and 11 and came home as National Champions.
CUW won the Iron Sight Rifle and Optic Sight Rifle disciplines. CUW also came home with the Tammy M. Mowry traveling trophy for the fastest college rifle team in the nation for the first time ever.
Among the local athletes with outstanding performances were Nathan Fingeroos of Cedarburg and CUW National Champion, who first-place took in both Iron Sight Rifle, and Optic Sight Rifle, and Ian Walton of Grafton, who took individual honors with first-place Pistol Caliber Carbine Rifle, second-place Rimfire Rifle Iron Sight, second-place Rimfire pistol Optic Sight, and third-place Rimfire Rifle Optic Sight.
The Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP), a program of the Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation of San Antonio, Texas has strong ties to Ozaukee County. SASP is headquartered in Cedarburg, with retired Cedarburg police Sgt. Rick Leach as its national director.
Leach said although he must try to stay impartial at the event as the program’s national director, he was excited by CUW’s success.
CUW won a rifle national championship when the team was started in 2018 and Leach’s son was the head coach at the time and his daughter was on the championship squad, with both kids shooting for the Ozaukee Scholastic Shooting Sports (OSSS) team. OSSS has athletes from all the school districts in the county. OSSS also has strong ties to this year’s CUW championship team. Three of the four athletes on the CUW championship squads are OSSS alum. Two are even current OSSS assistant coaches helping train the next generation of champions.