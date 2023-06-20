MILWAUKEE — Robert Williams kept things in perspective Thursday after Cedarburg dropped a 5-0 decision to Oregon in a WIAA Div. 2 state semifinal match at Uihlein Soccer Park.
Rather than be disappointed in the outcome as the fourth-seeded Bulldogs fell to the top seeded Panthers, the veteran coach was pleased that his club made it back to the state tournament for the second year in a row.
“It’s a celebration for us even though we lost,” Williams said. “There were so many people that were like you’re not going to make state, you’re not going to do this, and we proved them (wrong). We got here. We’ll keep knocking on that door. We’ll keep knocking until we get through.”
However, once the whistle blew, it was Oregon that was the side pounding on the door. The Panthers kept applying pressure on a Cedarburg defense that had not yielded a goal in six of its previous seven outings and pitched a pair of shutouts in sectional play.
Williams noted it was a different approach than what carried Cedarburg to state a year ago.
“This year we were just super organized defensively,” he said. “I think last year we were able to outscore teams, we had a little bit more firepower, this year we had to rely on the simple things defensively, being able to defend, being able to mark and keep the ball in front of us.
“It’s two different teams, but we got to the same spot.”
Unfortunately, it was a similar result to when the clubs met last year, when Oregon also posted a 5-0 victory.
The Panthers applied pressure right away and came up with a goal 6 minutes, 58 seconds into the match when Aubree Caya found the net from a tough angle, going high to score inside the near post from the left side of the pitch.
Oregon struck again in the 14th minute when Addison Werth notched her second assist of the game with a slick pass to Katelyn Studebaker, which the junior almost seemed to miss-hit but it snuck inside the far post from close distance to make it 2-0.
Studebaker struck again late in the opening half when she made a slick move to avoid a defender and finished from close range.
Williams said the early strike and the score shortly before the break were the toughest ones to overcome just due to the timing.
“I think that early goal kind of hurt us and giving up that third one right before halftime kind of deflated us as a group (but) we still came out and fought,” he explained. “They’re just a talented team. They’re a talented group.”
Oregon tacked on two more goals, in the 46th and 74th minute, to book a return to the state championship match. (Oregon lost a 2-1 decision to Whitefish Bay in that game.) Williams thought his side had a chance to compete with the Panthers based on what he saw on video but admitted the opponent was more impressive in person.
“I thought we matched up well with them. We game planned, but there’s a difference between game planning and seeing it online,” he said. “I watched so many of their games and it’s like getting out here is just a different thing to see.”
The combination of Studebaker (two goals) and Werth (a goal and two assists) were too much for the Bulldogs to overcome.
“We knew they were good. Like I said, there was just nothing we could do. They’re just athletic,” Williams said. “Sometimes athleticism just takes over.”
When asked what it would have taken for Cedarburg to win the game, Williams said his side would have needed to put together one of its best performances of the season.
“We had to eliminate mistakes and I’m not going to say play the perfect game, but play how we’re capable of playing. I think we’ve had some moments where we played really good soccer,” the coach responded. “They’re a tough team. I wanted the challenge.
“They’re just tough, athletic, strong on the ball,” Williams added. “Sometimes you’ve just got to tip your hat to the better team, and they’re the better team.”
While Cedarburg did not get the result it wanted, it did not dampen the mood about a season that saw the Bulldogs overcome adversity to make it back to state.
“Most teams that have injuries like this or play the schedule we play and maybe catch some losses, and their head goes down,” Williams said, alluding to injuries to Mary Stroebel and Grace Kittel. “We just kept grinding, kept fighting, kept wanting to do the little things to make us successful.”
He also praised the team’s four seniors, who all found different ways to contribute to the club’s success. Williams noted Kittel became a great cheerleader for the team after suffering a season-ending injury early on after netting six goals in the team’s first seven games. He said Allie Krier showed great leadership by supporting Mia Hurd when the freshman emerged and took her starting spot as the team’s keeper. Abby Schmit netted seven goals to help the club replace some of the scoring punch the team lost due to injuries and graduation. Jackee Stiever was solid in the midfield, making critical contributions to the Bulldogs’ success the past three years that often are not reflected statistically.
“They meant so much. They’re just a good group,” the coach mentioned. “They mean a lot for our program. There are big shoes that our underclassmen have to fill. I can’t thank them enough. Without their leadership this year, when things were down, they could have just packed it in but they kept working.”
The goal for Cedarburg is to take the next step forward next season. Williams admits it will be tough to replace what the seniors added to the mix, but he believes it can be done.
“I think our offseason starts soon and our underclassmen got to realize our seniors did a great job for us,” he said. “It’s up to them to kind of pick up the torch and run with it.”