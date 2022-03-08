Doman makes layup to beat Suns

CEDARBURG — Cedarburg senior guard Matt Doman wasn’t the first option on the play called by head coach Nick Mueller with 18 seconds to go tied at 59-all with West Bend East in a WIAA Div. 2 regional semifinal game Friday night.
But he was the right one. Doman curled high off the right side of the key, dribbled hard toward the basket and cashed a layup with 1.2 seconds left to give the Bulldogs a 61-59 lead. When East’s subsequent length of the court pass flew too high and out of bounds, the Bulldogs had a victory and a season sweep over their gritty North Shore Conference rivals.
“We ran that play a few times in the game,” Doman said. “The first option was covered up and I was the second. I just grabbed the ball and took it to the basket.
“This was great being able to win our final home game like this, because we’ve had so many games that we lost in the last minute. It was very nice to find a way to get a ‘W’ tonight.”
Mueller was also breathing a sigh of relief over the victory. The Bulldogs had taken the lead early and held it for much of the contest, only to have the Suns, who finished the season with a record of 9-16, tie it up a couple of times down the stretch and force the last-second drama.
“They (the Suns) made their runs,” Mueller said. “I give them a lot of credit. They were relentless. They wanted it badly and they played gritty and hard.
“They didn’t back down, but neither did we.”
It was a frustrating end to the season for East and head coach Andrew Wojcik, as they finished with seven losses in their last eight games, several of them close.
“It’s how the chips fall sometimes,” Wojcik said. “All credit to Cedarburg. They played their butts off. We had plenty of chances, but we just couldn’t cash in on them. What I was really pleased with was that earlier this season the guys didn’t really know how to respond to adversity.
“But I was really proud of them tonight. They really responded well.”
That was especially true in the last five minutes. Cedarburg sophomore guard Zack Brown (11 points) hit his second of back-to-back three-pointers at the 5:39 mark to give the Bulldogs a 55-46 advantage, their biggest lead of the night.
But if the Suns were going to let themselves set, they didn’t inform Cedarburg, as they battled back forcefully. Over the next three minutes, they went on an 11-2 run, and when junior post Calvin Buss hit a driving lay-up with 2:53 to go, the last of his six points in the push, the score was tied at 57-all.
Buss would lead all scorers this night with 20 points.
A few moments later, with 1:48 left, Cedarburg junior guard Isaac Holton knocked down two free throws to put the Bulldogs back ahead, but again East responded as junior guard Xavier DuBois (12 points) hit a tough driving layup to once again tie the score at 59-all with 59 seconds left.
Mueller didn’t want to give East another chance, so he elected to run down the clock, calling that decisive timeout with 18 seconds left.
Wojcik thought that ploy may have played into East’s hands.
“When you get high school kids trying to hold the ball for that long, they can make bad decisions sometimes,” he said, “but Cedarburg didn’t. In the end, we just didn’t get enough stops.”
Junior guard Severin Hilt helped out the Suns this night with 12 points.
“We held for that last shot and the kids did a nice job of executing,” Mueller said. “Matt (Doman) made a nice adjustment and thank goodness he made a play.”
East did not help itself by hitting only 10 of 19 free throw shooting for the game, including six of 12 in the second half. Cedarburg was nine of 12 from the line.
“We try to teach the kids that they can’t change the past or predict the future,” Wojcik said. “All you can do is do your best to handle the present.”
The game was the last for East seniors Nick Taylor and John Hynst.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were led by senior guard Garrett Bastar with 13 points. He hit four early 3-pointers that helped Cedarburg earn a 27-22 halftime lead. Junior guard Jacob Fries added 12.
“They (the Suns) were a good team,” Doman said. “To beat them three times this season was really something.”
“The moral of our story this year is that we could have easily flipped our record as we had so many close games go the wrong way,” Mueller said. “The beauty of tonight was, was that the kids were able to pull it out and didn’t have to go home in tears.”
Cedarburg returned to the court Saturday, traveling to Nicolet to take on another NSC rival in a regional championship game.
The Bulldogs held a 31-29 lead at the half, but the Knights were able to outscore Cedarburg by a 23-15 margin after the break to earn a 52-46 victory.
Danny Taraboi led Bulldogs with 10 points and Brown and Logan Zahour each netted nine points, but it was not quite enough.
Cedarburg finished the season with an overall record of 10-16, which included a mark of 8-10 in the North Shore. That was good for fourth place in the conference standings.