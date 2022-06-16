CEDARBURG — When his team started the season by losing their first two games and went 2-3-1 over the first six matches, Cedarburg girls soccer head coach Robert Williams and his players were not about to hit the panic button.
While the veteran coach and his relatively young club would have preferred a different outcome in those early-season matches, the Bulldogs got what they needed from that opening stretch.
“We really stress that you’re going to play the best of the best, and I think the main thing is we’re just not afraid to catch losses at the beginning. I mean no one likes to lose, but we’re not afraid to lose because I think it gives us teaching points as opposed to maybe starting off with six lesser opponents,” Williams said about the rationale to challenge his squad right away. “We told the girls what to expect and I felt like in those games, while we might not have gotten results, we saw positive things that we could continue to build off of. I think the girls just bought into it.”
The coach added that understanding that challenge was the key to surviving a tough stretch and benefiting from it.
“I think the kids would have gotten more frustrated if we were losing to lesser opponents. If you look at the first two games of our schedule, Waunakee and DSHA, both of those teams are at state. It’s not like we were losing to somebody that we feel we were better than,” Williams said. “I felt like we lost to teams that are going to help mold us to get to where we are right now.”
Those games allowed the Bulldogs to take stock of things that the team was doing well, what needed to improve and what changes could be made to strengthen the squad.
After implementing some of those adjustments, such as moving Clare Van Ermen from forward to center back, the Bulldogs won a pair of North Shore Conference games, then spent a weekend in La Crosse that Williams said paid dividends beyond nonconference victories against Holmen and Onalaska.
“We were fortunate enough to go to La Crosse for a trip,” he reflected upon the weekend tournament in the western part of the state. “We got a chance to be with each other outside the game, they got a chance to see who I really am outside the game, and I think the confidence we got from La Crosse helped us.”
Cedarburg returned to town and nearly defeated eventual North Shore Conference and state-bound Whitefish Bay before settling for a 1-1 draw when the Blue Dukes scored in the closing seconds of the game.
The other thing that played a factor in the team’s steady improvement throughout the season is that Williams believes in giving his younger players an opportunity to get some on-the-job training. While that means the freshmen and other varsity newcomers were being challenged by making their debuts against some of the top teams in the state, the coach focused on the big picture.
“There’s no sense of entitlement within our program. Kids know, if they are in our top 11, they’re going to get playing time. If they're a freshman on varsity, they know they’re going to get playing time,” Williams explained. “It gives them a chance to figure things out.
“I’m not afraid of just throwing them in the fire. I think it helps for us and it helps them, because they are 15- and 16-year olds going against 17- and 18-year olds. They get to see the speed of the game. It’s a lot different than just playing 15-year olds. And they get to see quality opponents,” he added, mentioning this approach has helped players such as Lacy Johnson, Mary Stroebel and Peyton Wetzel make their mark early in their tenure with the program. “You throw them into the fire early and then you reap the rewards (later) because it’s not going to be anything that they haven’t seen before.”
Stroebel was a scoring machine right away as a freshman, and has added 30 goals and seven assists in her sophomore season. Wetzel has progressively earned more playing time as her freshman campaign has moved along and is second on the squad with 21 points (five goals and 11 assists). She also netted both goals Saturday when the Bulldogs defeated Green Bay Southwest in a sectional championship game victory.
“She was a girl that at the beginning of the year, she was getting maybe 10, 15 minutes a game,” Williams said. “Now she’s starting and playing 60, 70 minutes a game and is playing well, making good decisions.”
That duo has benefited from the play of several others, starting with junior Jackee Stiever.
“She does a ton of the dirty work for us. It’s stuff you just don’t see in the scoreboard, winning 50-50 balls, defending, tackling. She’s just done an excellent job for us all year,” Williams said, explaining that her stellar play has allowed the team to make a tactical change. “It allowed us to move from playing two holding midfielders to just putting her there because she was able to lock it down and play solid.”
Some of the other impact players include Emma Altomare, Nadia Epshteyn, Johnson, Talan Nobile, Abigail Schmit, Autumn Snow (six goals, six assists), Clare Van Ermen and Courtney Van Ermen, whose eight goals are second on the team. Williams said their success has allowed the forwards to put up big numbers in the attacking third.
“The core of them have really sacrificed and been fine with Mary and Peyton and Autumn scoring goals,” he said. “It’s because of those other seven or eight that allowed them to reap the rewards.”
Junior goalkeeper Allie Krier has also been steady protecting the goal, notching two shutouts in postseason play and allowing just one in the three playoff games in all.
“Allie Krier has been a rock the last couple games,” Williams said. “She’s made a couple big saves, played solid.”
Williams also achieved a career milestone this season, noting his 200th career victory when the Bulldogs defeated Ashwaubenon in the regional final.
“To be honest, I don’t even think about it. It was a surprise to me,” he said. “I just think about our teams and the fun we have, and my coaching staff. A lot of those wins can be attributed to my staff. I think they do a good job. They make some changes than maybe I get the credit for, but it’s really them.”
One of the things he is most proud of is having Caroline Fink as an assistant. He coach her when he was at Whitefish Bay.
“She’s helped me as a coach, she’s made me a better coach,” he said, adding that Fink joked that she was scared of Williams when she was a freshman but they have grown to be a solid team on the sideline for the Bulldogs. “It’s just so fun that we have that relationship. I always refer to her as the sister that I never wanted, but I’m lucky. She has an excellent rapport with the girls. She has a great soccer mind.”
Cedarburg will open state tournament play today at 1:30 p.m., taking on nationallyranked Oregon (21-0-1) at Uihlein Soccer Park. The Panthers are led by the duo of Katelyn Studebaker (24 goals) and Zoey Pagels (22 goals). Six players in all have scored 10 or more goals.
“I think the main thing is we just want to keep it as normal as possible. Obviously there’s going to be big-game jitters from everybody. You just try to minimize those and then after those first 10, 15 minutes, hopefully we kind of settle in and start to play,” Williams said. “Some of these kids have played at a high level with their club teams, so that gives them an opportunity to play in big games as well.”