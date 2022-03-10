Enjoying the experience

MEQUON — For Homestead senior Adam Riese, basketball has always been about playing alongside his friends and finding ways to help his team win.
“Playing with my buddies. I’ve been playing with these guys since fourth grade,” Riese responded when he asked what he enjoys so much about playing hoops. “It’s been a lot of fun. I just enjoy hanging out with these guys at practice, working hard to achieve a goal.”
The Highlanders have achieved a number of goals this season, including winning a North Shore Conference championship for the first time since 2000, posting an undefeated league record for the first time since 1978 and, most recently, winning a WIAA Div. 1 regional championship.
“We’ve moved one goal at a time,” Riese said in an understated but determined fashion. “Our first goal was winning conference, then we wanted to go undefeated in conference and now it’s making a run to state.
For more Ozaukee County prep sports coverage, subscribe to The News Graphic today: https://bit.ly/newsgraphic_sub
Homestead head coach Sean Crider explained that Riese is more than simply a talented athlete who has success on the court.
“He’s just a great kid,” he said. “To be able to maintain that level of play and take care of his business in the classroom, he’s a 3.8 GPA student, a leader, a quiet leader, one of the toughest kids that I’ve ever coached and just a joy to have around.”
That is one of the main reasons the Highlanders have had success this season. The players have
checked their ego at the door and take what an opponent gives them, rather than worrying about getting their own points first and winning second.
“They all know that we have a unit that any night a kid can have a game. We share the ball and we make the right basketball play, so it’s going to be different guys different nights,” Crider said. “How the defense is playing us is how we dictate who is going to have good nights.”
Riese has definitely enjoyed the experience.
“It’s been a great time,” he said, focusing on his team’s 24-2 record rather than his 15 points per game scoring average, which ranks second on the team. “My teammates are great, the coaches are great. I feel like we’ve got a good family and it’s been a lot of fun.”
Riese has fit in seamlessly ever since arriving in town from the Philadelphia area when he was in fourth grade.
He admitted there was some initial nervousness when he moved to town, but it did not last long.
“It was nerve-wracking the first day,” he recalled. “I made a couple friends and then met people from them.
“Everybody here was super nice. The community was good to me,” Riese added. “It wasn’t too bad of a transition.”
Riese said he began playing basketball when he was in kindergarten and that there are several components of the game that he enjoys.
“I love the competition. I love getting after it,” he explained. “I love rebounding, I love defense and I love a good block.”
It probably comes as no surprise that he liked the game right away and doing what he can to help the team.
“I’ve loved it since I was little,” Riese said. “Just competing with my buddies, just trying not to let them down. I think that’s what motivates me.”
One of the best lessons he has learned along the way is not to let the result of his last shot impact his next play.
“When I was younger, I’d get my head down and that would kind of ruin the rest of the game for me,” Riese admitted. “Now, I try to stay even keel, and when I see it go in, it helps (build confidence in my shooting).”
As for his silky smooth shooting touch, he said a lot of that comes from times spent working with his brother, Liam.
“The driveway, I guess,” he said when asked where he refined his shot. “Me and my brother shoot out there. We’ve been shooting out there for hours a day since we were younger.”
He is hopeful that will take him and his teammates to the Kohl Center for the state tournament. The Highlanders play in a semifinal today against De Pere at 7 p.m. at Manitowoc Lincoln. With a win, they will play Saturday for the chance to advance to state.