CEDARBURG — On the surface of things, Cedarburg girls soccer head coach Robert Williams was pleased his team netted six goals and posted a 6-0 victory Tuesday over West Bend in North Shore Conference play, but he believes the club has to improve its performance in the attacking third moving forward, “I just felt we left a lot of goals out there,” the veteran coach admitted. “That's something that we’ve just been struggling with a little bit, is finishing inside the box and scoring goals.
“I don't know how we got to a point where I felt like we were scoring a lot of goals to now we’re not scoring a lot,” Williams added, “but it gives us something to work on in training.”
Of course, Cedarburg was able to tally a half dozen times, so the Bulldogs demonstrated they do pack plenty of offensive punch. West Bend head coach Chris Susnik knew that was the case and suggested he was hoping his club could keep the home team in check for as long as possible.
“When you’re primarily the defensive team in a game, that can wear you down, beat you down and take your energy,” he said. “I was happy how we came out, I was happy how we finished strong and just happy overall with their effort for all 80 minutes.”
The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead, netting a goal less than three minutes into the match. Abby Schmit finished off a play started by Courtney Van Ermen.
Nadia Epshteyn extended the lead midway through the half when she scored on a well-placed strike in the 20th minute. She raced down the right side, then blasted a left-foot effort that tucked inside the far post to make it 2-0.
“She can hit a ball, it’s just getting her being confident, running at people and being able to strike and keeping things simple,” Williams said. “She does good inside the box.”
Cedarburg had several other opportunities to produce goals as the opening half continued, but was unable to add to its lead.
West Bend regrouped at the break and pieced together a couple runs that resulted in a shot on goal. However, the Bulldogs fended off those challenges and came back to net a goal in the 52nd minute, which seemed to pry the lid off the goal.
The first of four second-half goals came on a restart, when Talan Nobile unleashed a boot that West Bend was unable to corral and the ball ended up finding the net.
The junior then executed a corner kick less than three minutes later that resulted in a goal when West Bend was unable to clear the ball and Epshteyn finished the sequence off to make it 4-0.
“She’s been doing that all year. Just her ability to strike balls and corners in spots,” Williams said about the setup to that tally. “That’s just something we’ve got to continue to work on, is corners and being able to finish. It’s the one time that the ball is stopped.”
Peyton Wetzel got in on the fun a short time later, tucking a right-footed shot inside the near post.
“The goal she scored was a good one,” Williams said. “Sometimes, the couple she missed, it tends to stick when you miss a goal. As a goal scorer, you’ve got to just move past it and be ready to hit another ball. I think just keeping her confident and keeping her remembering that she’s a goal scorer will help us.”
Epshteyn then wrapped up the scoring in the 70th minute, putting in her third goal of the game.
“She’s been scoring some goals for us this year. I think she’s probably up to nine or 10 for us this year,” Williams said after the junior netted a hat trick. “We’ve needed all 10 of them.
“Without her, I think it would have been a different score,” the coach added. “She’s been playing well.”
Cedarburg improved to 9-5-1 overall on the season, with a mark of 4-1 in league play. That includes splitting a pair of nonconference games last weekend. The Bulldogs earned a 1-0 victory over Onalaska, with Epshteyn netting the lone goal of the match, then dropped a 3-1 decision to The Prairie School on a busy Saturday at the La Crosse Invite.
“Once again, we just couldn’t finish in the attacking third. A ton of chances. I thought we played well,” Williams reflected upon the contest against Onalaska. “Against Prairie, I thought we just had heavy legs in the second game of the day.
“This is a consistent theme: If we can put balls in, in the attacking third, off set pieces, corners, we’re a dangerous team. When we don’t, we need to eke victories out,” he added. “We’ll just keep getting better and try to get better at it, each and every time.”
Cedarburg will return to the pitch Friday at 7 p.m., hosting DSHA for a nonconference contest.