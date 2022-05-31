WEST BEND — There will be a familiar air to the group of Cedarburg athletes heading up to the WIAA state track meet in La Crosse later this week.
And that suits Bulldog senior sprinter Maya Evans just fine.
Evans was a three-time state qualifier last season as part of 400- and 800-meter relays as well as in the triple jump.
She will make the trip back again as a two-time WIAA sectional champion.
Evans won the 100-meter dash at the Div. 1 sectional held Thursday at West Bend East, then joined forces with Amanda Babcock, Jenna Rusch and Rachael Kubichka to roar home to victory in the 400 relay.
“This feels great,” Evans said. “It was such a terrific experience last year (at state) and we’re really looking forward to doing it again.”
The relay is the exact same unit that claimed 16th in state last season.
Evans edged Greta Zier of West Bend East by .07 of a second with a clocking of 12.9 seconds in the 100, while the relay team finished .13 of a second ahead of a unit from Oshkosh West with a time of 50.98.
Evans narrowly missed out on a third state berth from the sectional, when just before the success in the 400 race, she was part of the Bulldogs’ entry in the 800 relay along with Kubichka, Jillian Billsborough and Anika Odders and the team finished fourth, just .37 of a second out of the third and final state qualifying spot.
“It was really important that we get back as a (relay) team,” said Evans, “because we didn’t have as good a race in the fourby- two. We’ve been running and competing as basically the same group for the last two years, so it was really good that we did so much better in this race (the 400).”
Evans and the relay will be joined at state by senior Kailey Ramaker, who finished third in the discus with a toss of 116 feet, 1 inch and by the freshman Odders who earned a slot in the 200 dash, when she claimed third in 27.07. Ramaker threw eight feet better than she did at the May 23 regional meet.
The qualifying efforts led the Cedarburg girls squad to a sound fifth place finish in the 15-team sectional field with 51 points. Fond du lac dominated the meet to take the sectional championship with 136 points.
The Bulldogs had one heart-breaking near-miss, as senior Caitlyn O’Neil, she of a 10th place finish in the 3,200 at state track last season as well as a being a regular at the state cross country meet in the fall, battled health issues all spring.
She qualified for sectional in the 1,600 out of the May 23 regional meet and held onto the third and final state qualifying slot in her sectional run all the way until the final 50 meters or so when she was passed by a Neenah runner.
O’Neil’s excellent career concluded with a solid fourth place effort of 5:25.42.
North Shore Conference rival and Slinger distance ace Summer Schuster, who won both the 1,600 and 3,200 at the sectional, had sympathy for O’Neil, with whom she has been competing against for the last three seasons in both track and cross country.
“I felt really bad, because she’s a such great competitor and is even a nicer person,” Schuster said. “I consider her a good friend, so this is sad.”
For the Cedarburg boys, returning state triple jump placewinner Gabe Olsen will be making repeat trips to state in his specialty as well as the long jump, while Jack Alore, who was a state qualifier in the shot put last season, is heading back to La Crosse again too, this time in the discus.
Olsen, who was fifth in the triple jump at
state last June, finished second in the sectional in the event with an effort of 43-8 3/4 and advanced in the long jump when he claimed third there with a leap of 20-11.
Alore did not have his best day in the discus but was still able to qualify for La Crosse with a third-place toss of 143-2. Alore, who has a best throw of well over 160 feet, is looking forward to getting back to state and regaining his early season form.
“I’ve been able to get there (over 160) in practice,” he said, “but I haven’t been able to pull it off in meets recently. I’m still feeling good about things and hopefully I’ll go up there and throw a PR.”
Those state-bound efforts helped Cedarburg score 46 points in the 16-team boys' sectional field as NSC power Hartford won with 104.5.
As with the girls, the Cedarburg boys had a couple of near-misses themselves at advancing. The 400 relay team of Aidan Roberts, Olsen, Hayden Pries and Chance Jampole finished fifth in 44.12, just .09 of a second out of third, while Woody Burrell earned fourth in the 300 intermediate hurdles (42.26) as did Jampole in the 200 dash (22.73).
The state meet is set to take place Friday and Saturday at Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on the campus of UW-La Crosse.