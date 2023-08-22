GRAFTON — Expectations are on the rise and the number of players in the program are increasing as the Grafton boys soccer team prepares for it opening match of the season, set for today when the club hosts Catholic Memorial in a non-conference contest at 7 p.m.
“This is the first year we’ve had enough to actually divide the teams fairly evenly, so we spent the first few days doing that, kind of doing like a tryout — no cuts, but a tryout nonetheless,” Black Hawks head coach Jason Rogers said. “There’s a real hunger this year to be better than we were in the past and to excel. We went over team expectations for the year and they set the bar pretty high themselves.”
Grafton has a deeper pool of players to draw from this fall, with fully stocked squads at both the varsity and junior varsity levels.
“Deepest program, definitely,” Rogers responded when asked about the Hawks’ depth this season. “We’ve got 19 on varsity, 16 or 17 on JV.
“In order to keep JV a full roster there are some players that are on the cusp of getting onto this varsity squad,” he added. “This is the first year in the four that I’ve been here where we’ve been deep, not just 11, but going through the varsity and into JV as well.”
Along with that, Grafton features a large batch of seniors and a handful of juniors that return with varsity experience.
“Even some of our bench (players) got some varsity experience last year,” Rogers noted. “I think there’s only three players who didn’t out of the 19, so we’re a heavy senior, junior team and we haven’t been like that in years past.”
Best of all for the club, that group of players will be sprinkled around the pitch. Seniors Aidan Roddy and Ben Widmann will be along the back line to help defend when an opponent is on the attack, and they will be joined by junior Ty Mekelburg. Seniors Austin Eigenberger and Cayden Pegelow will play in the midfield and are entering their fourth campaign on the varsity roster.
Best of all for the Black Hawks, the team features a strong trio of returning players who will be tasked with finishing opportunities when the club goes on the offensive in senior Cayden Sumner and juniors Luke Jackson, who notched a team-best five assists last year, and Charlie Lawrence.
“Cayden led our team in goals last year and we kind of expect big numbers from him again this year,” Rogers said about a striker who netted 16 goals last season. “Luke Jackson, when he’s back to being healthy, is another returning player.”
One of the more notable changes for the team will be at goalkeeper, where Griffin Koehler takes over for Charlie Rose. The senior saw action in four contests last year, including most of a regional semifinal against Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
“He probably played what, 74 minutes of our playoff game last year after Charlie had gotten a card and you could see he grew in that game,” Rogers said. “He’s really just continued that growth here.
“Some of the bigger issues we’ve seen in the past he seemed like he corrected quite a bit of those in these first two scrimmages,” the coach added following a scrimmage Saturday in Cedarburg. “He’s still got room to grow. I’m not going to say he’s perfect, nobody is, but he’s definitely taken large strides since his first year and even the last couple of years, so it’s good to see that.”
That batch of players, along with a handful of other returning varsity veterans, will be joined by a pair of promising newcomers.
“There’s two that I would say stand out. Both are new to the program,” Rogers said in regard to freshman Nikita Parsikovas and sophomore Ethan Weinhold. “They’re on the cusp of starting games. Both of them started today in the scrimmages and I don’t see an issue in the way they played today. I think they were very, very good for their first scrimmage. It was a little bit lighter than a game, so we’ll see come Tuesday how that pans out.”
When asked about what Rogers perceives to be the team’s strengths, he noted the continuity he can see from last year to this season since many of the players have taken the field together in the past, and he believes the newcomers will only add to that group.
“The core of them have been playing varsity for a number of years. They know what it’s going to be like come game one,” he said. “(In the scrimmages) when we actually had the vast majority of players who I kind of see as starters in, we didn’t concede goals, we had our opportunities. It’s just going to be a matter of putting more in the back of the net than we give up.”
Rogers, entering his second season as head coach and fourth with the program, wants to see his team get past a mistake and move on when it does commit an error.
“We have some issues sometimes with dropping our heads when we make a mistake instead of being like, I’m going try and fix this,” he explained. “We’ve got to teach ourselves and get ourselves out of that groove going forward for sure.”
If the Black Hawks can do that, the team will be on track to achieve some of its goals.
“Finish higher in conference than we have in the past and make a deeper run come regionals and sectionals time,” Rogers said about the list of objectives. “(The) realistic goals are finishing in the top half for sure and definitely winning a couple games at the end of the season.”