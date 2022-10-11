MEQUON — Homestead held a 14-0 lead early in the third quarter Friday evening, but the pivotal sequence of a North Shore Conference football game with rival Cedarburg came early in the second half.
Bulldogs senior Tyler White intercepted a pass from Homestead quarterback Sal Balistrieri and raced roughly 60 yards down the sideline, down to the Highlanders’ 2-yard line, before he was tackled by Balistrieri.
That proved to be a momentum-building sequence for each side.
Cedarburg needed a big play to give the visitors a spark after falling into a two-score hole at the break and White gave the team exactly what it needed just three plays into the third quarter. On the other side, Balistrieri’s effort after the interception gave the Highlanders an opportunity to preserve the 14-point advantage, which Homestead’s defense was able to do with a goal line stand.
“I thought Tyler got in down there,” Cedarburg head coach Brian Leair said about a dive toward the pylon. “But not being able to finish, then losing Tyler again, just being able to finish that drive was difficult. Frustrating that we couldn’t finish it.”
White was injured on the play, which knocked out a playmaker who has made a difference for Cedarburg on both sides of the ball this season.
“People say they’ve got coaches on the field, Tyler could step in at any position on our defense and our offense and know what to execute at a moment’s notice. I’ve had very, very few kids that could do that,” Leair said. “His presence back there alone (in the defensive secondary), before we even talk about his physical ability in playing, is second to none. He’s been incredible in that regard.
“He stepped up and made that play. We had a chance there. It was disappointing that we didn’t get in. Then he gets hurt trying to work his way into the end zone for us.”
Cedarburg ran the ball on first and second down, losing two yards on the carries. The visitors then went to the air, but passes on third and fourth and goal were incomplete as the home side held with its back against the goal line.
Homestead head coach Drake Zortman was pleased with the play of the defense, but noted that it all started with the play by Balistrieri.
“I went to Sal right away and I said, ‘Your hustle’s putting us in a chance here to save seven points,’” Zortman told his signalcaller on the sideline. “And the defense, of course, had four great plays down there.”
Homestead then came back and put together a 10-play, 96-yard scoring drive to push the lead to 21-0.
“Tyler jumped the hitch. He was right in my play call, does a great job, and Sal knew something bad had happened and he ran him down at the 2-yard line. Then our defense turned them away and we got the ball back on the 4-yard line, then we went on a 96-yard drive. That’s a 14-point swing because the kid who just threw the interception didn’t quit on the play,” Zortman said. “That’s the tenacity and the stick-to-ittiveness we like to play with. As upset as I was that Tyler jumped the ball, I was so very pleased as it turned out with Sal’s hustle on that play.”
The teams would then trade turnovers, with Anthony Chung intercepting a pass on the ensuing Cedarburg possession, followed by Logan Zahour picking off a pass on the first play of Homestead’s next turn. He took the ball down to the Highlanders’ 31, giving the visitors one last chance to turn things around. However the Bulldogs would turn the ball over on downs four plays later.
“I think sometimes because he’s such a good receiver that I think people overlook his ability as a defensive back,” Leair said after Zahour intercepted two passes on the evening, the first coming in the end zone late in the first half to prevent a Homestead touchdown.
Homestead initially built its lead with two scoring drives in the opening half. The first came on its opening possession, when the club went 75 yards in 10 plays, concluding with a 32-yard pass from Balistrieri to Will Van Laanen. Homestead scored again on its next turn, using a 42-yard drive that took four plays and concluded early in the second quarter on a 20-yard run by Jack Read.
“The first score we just saw something on the iPad between the series that we thought maybe there would be something there up the sideline in the pass game. Sal threw a nice ball, Will caught it,” Zortman said. “The second drive, we just went back to the openers and some of our game plan stuff that we liked for the first half and the kids executed.”
Homestead improved to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in conference play and will head to West Bend West for a game Friday at 7 p.m.
“We still have a one-week showdown again, for the third week in a row. I like the resiliency of these kids. I love the staff. I think we’ve been through the do-or-die, a one-week showdown in the past,” Zortman said. “We knew a couple weeks ago we put ourselves in a spot where we were going to have to go a week at a time and come out with wins to try to earn a 10th game. We still have the ninth game, and we're going to have to have the same mindset.”
Cedarburg, now 2-6 overall and 2-4 in the NSC, will finish the regular season Friday, hosting Whitefish Bay at 7 p.m.