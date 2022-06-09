CEDARBURG — Cedarburg already had plenty of talent, which was on display last season when the Bulldogs qualified for the WIAA state softball tournament for the first time since 2004, but the club unintentionally got a nice boost heading into the tournament, when the North Shore Conference champions were described as a one-player team while drawing the second seed in a Div. 1 sectional bracket.
“All year long, people have been saying we’re one player, and everybody knows who that one player is because she’s an amazing player. She pitches, she hits, Gatorade Player of the Year, Paytn Monticelli. Our team took offense to that and after the seeding meeting, when we got the No. 2 seed, we came with a re-focused attitude to prove to everybody that Cedarburg is a team, we’re not one person,” Cedarburg co-head coach Jeff Langkamp said last Thursday after the Bulldogs crushed top-seeded Menomonee Falls, 11-2, to return to state for the second straight season. “Today we have Cassidy Gall with a home run. Ashley LeCavalier was 3 for 3 in the nine spot, with a home run, from a freshman. Paytn did what Paytn does. Sarah Prom with great defense. I could go on and on. I’m so proud of these girls.”
The message resonated and players took it to heart when the Bulldogs got the news that they were the second seed after finishing the regular season with a record of 21-4, while the Phoenix earned the top seed with a mark of 18-7.
“We were told before all of the sectional and regional play started that we were the No. 2 seed because teams thought we weren’t well-rounded enough. So, our goal was to show them what well-rounded actually meant,” Monticelli said after the Bulldogs topped Falls. “I think we definitely showed that today. Our pitching was there, our defense was there, Sam (Brobst) was on fire behind the plate and our hitting was just insane.”
While outsiders may have viewed Cedarburg as a team that is only successful due to the efforts of Monticelli, a UW-Madison recruit who will finish her prep career at the same field she will call home once she joins the Badgers in the fall, the Bulldogs are 50-8 since the start of last season. The players have never bought into the notion that one player has done it all.
“Everyone from on the bench to in the field, everyone on our team are amazing players. I think we knew that coming into this year,” said Gall, the team’s sophomore shortstop. “I think it’s just having the confidence in yourself and going up there saying, ‘I can hit, I can do this,’ because our coaches have all the confidence in us and our teammates are all so supportive that it really helps.”
Gall has played a big role in the team’s success. She enters the state tournament with a team-best .455 batting average, which includes nine doubles, three triples and five home runs. She also leads the club with 26 runs batted in and eight stolen bases. Her 45 hits are a single-season program record.
“She broke our single-season hit record in the semifinal, and added two more today. That’s telling you that we’re more than one person,” Langkamp said following the sectional final. “She’s a gamer. She loves the sport of softball. She plays her butt off all summer. She works on her game all year long and it shows.”
Last year, Gall batted leadoff, Megan Lacke hit second and Prom filled the third spot in the order, with Monticelli serving as the cleanup hitter. For most of this season, Lacke (a .360 hitter that has scored 26 runs, which is second on the team) still bats second, but Gall has shifted into the third spot and has thrived as a run-producer. Monticelli continues to hit fourth and sports a .443 average with five homers and 22 runs batted in. Prom slots in next and is hitting .400 with a team-high 12 doubles, two homers and has driven in 16 runs. She has also drawn a team-best 14 walks, which has left some RBI opportunities for senior Maddie Moser, who has hit .377 in the sixth spot and has driven in 23.
Cedarburg has also received a boost this year from LeCavalier, who has really turned it on late in the season. The outfielder takes a .323 average and two home runs into the state tournament and she is tied for second on the team with six stolen bases while serving as a second leadoff hitter of sorts while batting ninth.
“The team has turned me into an amazing player and I really appreciate everyone,” LeCavalier said. “They helped me a lot this year.”
Those efforts throughout the lineup and the contributions from everybody on the roster helped the Bulldogs navigate a long season. Langkamp noted that the team was able to fight the urge to be complacent after its success last year.
“When you go to the state tournament, you come back at the beginning of the year, it’s kind of like almost a letdown. It’s hard to get going again because the experience was so good,” he said, adding that the playoff seeding gave the Bulldogs some added motivation. “When we got seeded No. 2 in the sectional, that was the spark that we needed.”
As a result, earning the sectional championship took on some extra meaning.
“They’re going to have to pry it from our hands,” Monticelli said while clutching the sectional championship plaque.
The state tournament begins today, with Cedarburg facing Superior in a quarterfinal contest at 2 p.m. at Goodman Diamond in Madison. With a victory, the Bulldogs would advance to play in a semifinal scheduled for Friday evening and the state final is set for Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
“(We’ve) got heart, and you know what? We’re not done yet,” Langkamp said.