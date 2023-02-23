Fast start leads to a convincing win

RIVER HILLS — University School of Milwaukee wasted little time taking control of a WIAA Div. 1 boys playoff hockey game Tuesday, netting four goals in the opening period on the way to earning a 7-1 victory over the Janesville co-op.
“That’s one thing that we want to try to continue to build on as one of our identities as a team, is having a great start and dictating the pace and making other teams adjust to how we’re going to come out,” USM head coach Corbin McGuire said. “That first period was great. I think we ended up with 22 shots on goal and four goals. That was probably our best first period of the season.”
The home team was in control of the puck for much of the opening period and was on the attack for much for the first 17 minutes of the contest. William Guy then netted the first goal of the night less than eight minutes into the game, assisted by Nathan Monticelli and Marcus Thundercloud, to start what became an onslaught.
“I think it is a tone setter. It’s a byproduct of the hard work that you put in. That’s one key going into our game, is can we get the first one,” McGuire said about taking the early lead. “It’s all about our start and how we dictate the pace.”
USM was just getting started. Thundercloud took his turn next. He charged the net after an initial shot was stopped, poked at the puck multiple times and eventually lit the lamp less than three minutes after the Wildcats’ first goal. Jack McGregor and Mateo Nunag helped on the sequence as the home team took a 2-0 lead.
The third goal came from further out. Tyler Cook took possession of the puck just inside the blue line and sent in a shot that appeared to deflect off the skate of a Bluebirds’ defenseman and then found the net of an unassisted tally with three minutes left in the stanza.
If there were any doubt about USM’s early dominance, a goal with just 3.3 seconds left in the frame confirmed that. McGregor netted a power play goal helped by Cook and Thundercloud to give the Wildcats a commanding lead.
“Obviously we got some nice chances on the power play, but I always think special teams are kind of a product of you controlling the pace, you controlling the puck possession,” McGuire said about the team’s success in building the lead. “To be able to get our guys all rolling, all three, four lines, really, really helped us.”
The second period was more of the same. USM tacked on another goal seven minutes into the frame when Augie Wolf scored just 18 seconds into a power play. McGregor picked up his second assist of the night on that score.
Cook then wound up and buried another shot from just inside the blue line two minutes later.
“Tyler is an unbelievable defenseman for us. He plays power play, penalty kill, five-on-five. He’s a freshman, but doesn’t play like one. His growth as a hockey player this year has been extremely incredible,” McGuire said. “We’re extremely proud of what he’s accomplished so far, but we know he’s only tapping the surface of his potential.”
Getting goals like that provide a boost for a club that showed it has no shortage of offensive punch.
“Just like our forwards, I think we’ve got six of the best defensemen in the state. Top to bottom, they can all contribute offensively. They all obviously do an amazing job defensively as well,” McGuire said. “That’s an added bonus for us in terms of getting that second layer of offense as we call it.”
Monticelli wrapped up the scoring for the home team when he put the biscuit in the basket 72 seconds later.
In all, six different USM skaters notched a goal.
“We preach our depth. We don’t give our lines numbers like other teams — like this is our first line, second line, third line — we give everyone the confidence and ability to go out and play, succeed and our job as coaches is to make sure the chemistry is there,” McGuire said. “I think you saw that with guys like Augie Wolf scoring goals. Other guys that might not be getting as much ice time were contributing offensively.”
The Bluebirds, who earned the third seed in the sectional bracket, really did not put up much of a fight against the second-seeded Wildcats. McGuire admitted he was not sure exactly what to expect since the teams did not play each other during the regular season, but he knew they featured a dangerous combination that he hoped the club could contain.
“I think it’s tough to compare and look at schedules because it all comes down to how the kids are going to play the game. I know they had two talented forwards with a lot of points. We liked our team depth against theirs. We just knew if we shut down some of those guys, we’d like our chances,” the coach explained. “That’s one thing we really pride ourselves on, is being able to play three lines and three sets of D and really get everyone involved in the game.”
USM will attempt to punch its ticket to the state tournament Friday when it takes on Brookfield East in a sectional championship game. The puck drops at 8 p.m. at The Ponds of Brookfield.