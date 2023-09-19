SAUKVILLE — Grafton sophomore Callie Faust is all alone midway through the 5 kilometer race on her way to taking first place at the Marquette Invite at Tendick Park. Her time of 19 minutes, 9.50 seconds Saturday was more than 30 seconds faster than her closest competitor. The Black Hawks took fifth place at the seven-team meet, with 121 points. Brookfield East (40) won the team title. Sophomore Claire Wille was 16th for Grafton in 21:11.50 and senior Evelyn Schmit claimed 28th place. Freshman Ella Craft was the top finisher for Cedarburg, posting a time of 21:35.40 to place 21st. Nadia Epshteyn was 27th for the Bulldogs in 22:06.10.