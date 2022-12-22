Finding a different way

CEDARBURG — Any time the personnel of a team changes from one season to the next, coaches look for ways to pool the strengths of a new cast of athletes to determine what will work best for the new group.
Cedarburg girls basketball head coach Dave Ross knew things would be different when all-time leading scorer Clare Diener graduated after last season, but the Bulldogs were thrown a curveball several weeks ago when projected starter Mary Stroebel suffered an injury that will keep her off the court this year.
“We knew we were losing Clare,” the veteran coach said. “Clare was such a highly efficient player and you don't get that back really, but maybe there's other areas where you can scrap for it.
“Then when Mary got hurt, that really changed things because now we just lost a Div. 1 athlete that can change the game offensively and defensively. Not having that has put us a little bit behind schedule,” Ross added. “We have to learn how to do things because she’s not playing this year, so other people have to do a little bit more. A little bit more is trying to figure out what are some players’ strengths that we can utilize during the game that maybe they haven’t really refined yet. We’re working on that, so it’s a work in progress for us.”
In addition to losing a player who is a tough defender and capable scorer, they are also tasked with trying to replace the contributions of a perimeter player who could have helped bring the ball up the court against defensive pressure.
“Other people have to handle the ball against presses and we just have to do different things,” Ross said. “I think we’re going to be tested every single week.
“Some of the things where we were really, really good at, now we might (just) be good at,” he added. “We have to make up for it in other parts of the game. We just have to be stronger than we have in the past.”
The Cedarburg coach admits his team is not blessed with a lot of height. Mimi Hart, Reagan Pahl and Abby Schmit are the tallest players on the roster at 5-foot-9, but that is not going to stop the Bulldogs from battling in the paint at both ends of the floor.
“We have a number of physical players and we’re trying to establish that a little bit more this year so that we can play a little bit more in and out even though we’re not big,” Ross explained. “We can be big low by being short because of our strength.”
Cedarburg will rely on Pahl to be a big contributor all over the court. Ross noted that the senior continues to add to her skill set.
“Reagan is one of those players who is just an extremely hard worker and the ultimate competitor. She doesn’t turn it down one notch from offense to defense,” he said. “Reagan wants to win. We have put the ball in her hands and said, ‘Reagan, it’s your turn to carry this team,’ because she can. She continuously works on her shooting and other parts of the game where I believe this year she’s already way better than a year ago.”
That will to win was on display at Grafton, when she netted 22 points over the final nine minutes of the game to help Cedarburg erase a 17-point deficit in a 62-61 victory.
Hart, Sarah Helm and Ella Rolison are returning players that bring various levels of varsity experience to the team’s starting five.
Rolison, a senior, earned some minutes as a freshman and has been a steady contributor ever since. Last year, she averaged 12.2 points per game while helping Cedarburg take second in the North Shore Conference. In an 81-35 win Tuesday over Nicolet, she led the Bulldogs with 19 points.
Helm, a sophomore, got better every day last season and averaged 10 points per outing over the Bulldogs’ final four conference games as a freshman. She has picked up where she left off, reaching double figures in seven of the team’s first 10 games this season, including 17 against Green Bay Preble as the Bulldogs won the championship game of the Niki Doedens Holiday Tournament.
Hart, also a sophomore, also made important contributions down the stretch as a freshman. She scored eight points in Cedarburg’s sectional semifinal game against Beaver Dam. So far this season, she is averaging 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
Schmit rounds out the starting unit for Cedarburg. The senior’s top highlight to date came in a regional playoff game as a sophomore, when she assisted the game winning layup by Rolison in the closing seconds of a 47-46 victory over Homestead. This season, she had a game-ending block against the Black Hawks to seal a one-point win. She is averaging 3.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game so far, but Ross believes those numbers will increase as the season unfolds.
“Abby’s really, really athletic and we have simplified the game for her. As we’ve simplified it, we’re starting to see her take bigger steps and now she’s actually scoring,” the coach said, praising her defense against Makena Christian, who she held 15 below her season average in Cedarburg’s 66-56 win Dec. 2 at Hartford. “Abby’s a unique player. She might get 10 points against a good team because she’s always around the basket and she’s very smart.”
Cedarburg does not feature a large roster as the coaching staff has elected to carry just nine players, but Ross said that group is making important contributions and is getting tested daily at practice.
“In practice they’re playing hard all the time,” he said, noting the group of Anny Levy, Maddy Miller, Hannah Somorin and Clare Van Ermen have made an impact, such as a recent win against West Bend West when those four players came off the bench to spark an early 18-2 run Dec. 6 in what became a 69-32 win. “(Other team’s) starters are getting hit twice by us, once with our starters, but also with a second group that’s used to playing against our starters all the time.”
Levy and Somorin also played a key role in the rivalry win at Grafton.
“We have the Anna and Hannah show,” Ross said. “Anna came in the first half and she did a wonderful job. … She brought in a different energy, which we needed at that time. We just needed something different.
“Hannah came in too and she was distributing the ball really well and she was playing tough D,” he added. “They both were really big for us tonight.”
Cedarburg improved to 8-2 on the season overall, and 6-0 in conference play, with a victory Tuesday over Nicolet. Up next, the Bulldogs will compete in a two-day tournament in Port Washington, starting Tuesday at 1 p.m. against Wauwatosa East. The team will play again Wednesday against Milwaukee Lutheran.