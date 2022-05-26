MEQUON — Once the postseason rolls around, a team cannot worry about who is going to fill the opposing side of the bracket and how they did during the regular season. The primary concern needs to be taking care of the things in their control and finding a way to put its best foot forward.
The Homestead fastpitch softball team did exactly that Tuesday, earning a 15-0 victory over the Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir co-op in a game shortened to four innings due to the mercy rule.
“Our main focus today after watching their warmup, watching what happened, was not to play down,” Homestead head coach Emily Laufer said about the challenge of taking on a team that entered the WIAA Div. 1 regional semifinal with a record of 8-6-1. “Because a lot of times you play down to a team’s level.”
Homestead did its best to avoid that trap, starting in the field. Senior pitcher Jenna Segebrecht threw a no-hitter, striking out 10 batters and allowing just one walk to earn the victory.
“It’s always exciting,” she said, adding that it was the first time she had thrown a no-hitter in a high school varsity game but that she had accomplished the feat before at other levels of competition.
Segebrecht gave up that walk to the first batter she faced and that early at-bat gave her a valuable insight about the Tigers offensive approach.
“They weren’t swinging,” the left-hander said. “I was just trying to throw strikes.
“It makes me have to be more accurate because I can’t move it,” she added. “They won’t chase it.”
Riverside did put two balls in play, with shortstop Trinity Otto making a nice play to field a ball in the second, followed by a strong throw to first. First baseman Clare Kunschke then made a good play to glove a line drive the visitors hit in the third to keep the no-hitter going.
“At this point, she knows what her defense is behind her and she knows any ball put in play, the play is going to be made,” Laufer said about the approach the pitcher needed to take. “Pump in strikes. If they hit it, cool. If they don’t, you get a strikeout.”
While Segebrecht was putting up zeroes, the Homestead offense went to work right away.
Karlee Braun drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first inning, stole a pair of bases and scored when Maddy Konya hit a sacrifice fly to left field.
The Highlanders opened things up in the second inning, sending 15 batters to the plate as part of a 10-run rally. Homestead posted eight hits benefitted from a handful of errors and built a huge lead.
“We made adjustments,” Laufer said about the offensive explosion. “We adjusted really well and everybody on the bench got to swing. I was pretty happy about that.”
Amaya Tucker started the second inning with a double and scored a run, then came up later in the stanza and added a single and came around to touch home a second time.
“She’s seeing the ball really well. She puts the ball on the ground, puts it in play,” Laufer said after the junior recorded a hit in all three of her plate appearances on the afternoon. “She is definitely one who has grown into the DP role, where she knows there might not be a spot on the field for her, but batting-wise, she definitely fills that.”
Kunschke also collected a pair of hits in the second inning. She started with a run-scoring infield single with one out, then roped a two-run double to the opposite field with two outs in the frame.
“That was a really nice opposite field double,” Laufer said about the drive to left-center. “We’ve been working on hitting the ball inside, hitting the ball outside, seeing where it goes.”
Homestead tacked on three more runs in the third, then ended things early with a tally in the fourth. Katelyn Odem started what proved to be the final inning with a well-struck double to left, then Lilly Oberneder finished things off with a run-scoring double with one out.
With the victory, Homestead moves on to face DSHA today in a regional championship game set for 3:30 p.m.