WEST BEND — Grafton head coach Bailey Bodart noted that his team took a different approach to Thursday’s North Shore Conference boys swimming and diving meet at West Bend.
The reason for that is due to the facility featuring a meter pool rather than a yard pool, with the short course layout making the events slightly longer and times a bit higher than the typical high school meet.
“This meet being in meters versus the rest of our meets being in yards is definitely interesting,” Bodart said. “I told the guys at the beginning that it doesn’t matter that it’s in meters. Sure, our times won’t reflect what we have been going, but they’re still practicing habits and then competition. I try to harp at practice about racing the guy next to you. That doesn’t change even though we’re in meters. Getting that competitive edge going is really important, no matter what.”
He added that while some things might be different, the key was to focus on what could be controlled.
“All the habits we talk about trying to work on at practice, they don’t change no matter where you are,” Bodart explained. “They’re not super accurate, but there is time conversions, so we’ll look at those tomorrow and see where people were at.”
West Bend won the meet by a score of 113-63, but Bodart was more focused on the bigger picture, noting that he used the Bulldog Invite the previous Saturday at Cedarburg as a checkpoint to see how much his returning swimmers were improving.
“The Bulldog came about a week or so out of winter training and I worked them pretty hard during winter training, and I think they felt the effects,” he said. “I compared their Bulldog results from this year to last year and so many of them are faster this year. Even though we saw less season bests than we normally would at the Bulldog, there’s still improvement from where they were last year for guys that were in the same event.”
Bodart pointed to Braden Meyer as a prime example of someone who continues to get better. The junior placed second in the 100 backstroke Thursday at West Bend, with a time of 1 minute, 20.06 seconds.
“Braden came in with no swim experience, or very little swim experience, and he has just picked it up so much,” the coach said. “He’s dropped so much (time) from the exact same time last year.
“He’s really figuring it out,” Bodart added. “We did some film work yesterday at practice and gave him just a couple technique things, and oh my God, how much faster he looked today.”
Chase Mueller is another junior who is showing big progress. He took third in the 50 freestyle (29.34) and 100 free (1:07.60) in addition to helping a pair of Grafton relays to second-place finishes.
“He’s been dealing with an injury that he had from last year,” Bodart said. “He went under a minute in the 100 freestyle at the Bulldog for the first time this season, so that was good to see. I’m hoping we don’t peak above a minute again, except today. He definitely plays a big role in the sprints for us.”
One of the closest events of the dual meet was the 400-meter freestyle, in which West Bend sophomore Ian Ressler held off a charge by Grafton sophomore Gabriel Salko. Ressler reached the wall in 4:41.41, with Salko right on his tail at 4:44.79.
“I’m curious if he would have had the extra couple laps if he would have gotten that guy or not,” Bodart said, noting that the distance race was actually shorter than the traditional 500-yard freestyle. “He was coming for him. I don’t know if he saw Gabe coming and then he picked up his speed, but Gabe did really well in that.
“He really hit his stride on that one,” the coach added. “We’ve been working on strategy a little more this year. He definitely picked up the heat sooner this meet than he has in previous meets. He didn’t save up too much. He was giving it. He gave the other guy a run for his money.”
Bodart pointed out that Salko also competed in the 400 free shortly after swimming the 100 butterfly.
“So he came tired from that and it didn’t seem to affect him too bad,” he said in regard to Salko turning in a time of 1:14.31 to take third in the fly.
Grafton was also able to add some depth to its lineup Thursday, as senior Charlie Rose competed in diving. His score of 130.55 points marked a strong showing in his debut.
“It took him a while to get enough dives really solid to do the meet, because this is the first meet he did diving in, so we were happy to see that,” Bodart said. “It’s nice to see a diver, because that’s the first time we had any diving this year so far.”
Grafton will be back in a more familiar setting this week, hosting a conference dual meet Thursday at 6 p.m. against Nicolet.