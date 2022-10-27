GERMANTOWN — The glass ceiling the Cedarburg boys volleyball team seemingly runs into during the WIAA playoffs each year was showing signs of cracking Tuesday evening.
The Bulldogs have advanced to a sectional semifinal match six years in a row, only to run into a talented opponent such as Arrowhead the past three years or Germantown in 2017. In each of those seasons, a team nicknamed the Warhawks have ended Cedarburg’s season.
Things were beginning to look a bit different this time around. Cedarburg entered the match with eight seniors and, more importantly, had taken the first and third sets during a match at Germantown.
Unfortunately, once again, it was not to be, as the Warhawks survived a five-set thriller, 25-27, 25-21, 17-25, 25-18, 15-13.
“It was a great match. These are two great teams battling back and forth. The seniors that we have out on the court, I’m just so proud of those guys. They battled through the whole thing,” Cedarburg head coach Damien Evans said. “We had our chances. I think that fourth set was not really what we wanted. That’s kind of where we let it slip away, I think. But even so, the fifth set was back and forth the whole way. They got a couple momentum plays at the end. I think we played a couple balls a little bit safe, and they took advantage of it. That was the difference.”
Cedarburg took the first game, winning a set that went back and fourth before the Bulldogs took the lead in the match.
“I give a lot of credit to our guys. They stayed focused and they executed the defense that we wanted to and they took big swings at the right times,” Evans said. “I think our serving was really good in that first set, too.”
Germantown bounced back in the second set to even the match, but the third game was all Bulldogs. Cedarburg scored the first five points on the way to building a 20-10 lead on their way to regaining the lead in the match.
“We were taking aggressive swings. Where we started to fall behind in other sets was where we were getting a little tentative. We were taking aggressive swings and making good decisions with serves,” Evans explained. “We were serving to the right people and volleyball is such a momentum sport, so when we got some momentum we did a great job of riding that.”
Germantown took the fourth game to even the match, setting up a race to 15 to advance in the tournament. The decisive game went back and forth before the Warhawks claimed the win.
“It’s a different mindset,” Evans said. “You have to take it in short sprints. We try to go first to five, first to 10, first to 15. I think they were the first to five, we were the first to 10, then it was back and forth.”
The match marked the end of the line for the Cedarburg seniors, who put together a strong run of success, both this season and during their time with the program.
“Phinehas (Wiley), Philip (Murphy), Jimmy (Fitzpatrick), John (Betz), Brayden (Gall), Grant (Shipley), Zack (Miller) and Tyler (Harrison), for those guys, what they’ve put into this program for four years — when I took over as head coach it was when they were freshmen — so this is the first group that I’ve had all the way up. I’m definitely going to shed a tear when these guys move on because we’ve spent a lot of time together,” Evans said. “This year Phinehas broke our school record for kills in a season, Jimmy broke our school record for aces in a season. We were undefeated in conference for the past three years. They accomplished so much and they should be so proud of the mark that they leave on this program. They are the kind of guys that I know they are going to be back. They’re going to help out with camps, they’re going to help mentor the next generation.”