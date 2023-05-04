MEQUON — Homestead learned the value of an insurance goal Tuesday night, building a 3-0 halftime lead and tacking on another score midway through the second period, then needing all of that cushion to hold off a late Port Washington rally to earn a 4-3 victory in a North Shore Conference girls soccer game.
“Credit to Port. They fought hard for a full 80 minutes and they put three quick ones in on us. We have to make sure that we’re focused and playing full 80 minute games,” Homestead head coach Kelly Denk said.
She added that it is better to learn things like that during a regular season win rather than during postseason play.
“That was our conversation in the huddle. We have to make sure that we’re staying technically clean, tactically aware and mentally focused for a full 80 minutes,” Denk explained. “I’d rather have that conversation now than in June.”
Homestead wasted little time building its lead.
Julia Bentley got things started in the 12th minute with a goal that put the home team ahead to stay.
“I thought on that build we were connecting passes,” Denk said about a sequence that helped pry the lid off the goal. “We wanted to make sure that we were switching the field, playing into wide space and those were going to create gaps for us to play into.”
Homestead remained on the attack for much of the first 40 minutes, ultimately holding a 9-1 edge in shots on goal at the break. The benefit of peppering an opponent with that many shots is sometimes you catch a break by playing the ball in deep, and that resulted in a score in the 26th minute, when Isa Reyes netted a goal inside the near post from a tough angle down the left side.
“I thought it had richoched off of one of the Port defenders,” Denk said about a goal that initially seemed to defy physics before the coach said the score may have been aided by the Pirates defense. “She’s an outside back, so that means that she got into the final third, she got into the attack as a defender and then she was putting a dangerous ball into the box. If you put a ball into the box, good things can happen.”
Homestead struck again with less than five minutes remaining in the period when Sophie Rater placed a beautiful shot from distance over the Port goalkeeper that dipped below the crossbar to make it 3-0.
“She’s been fantastic for us,” Denk said about Rater. “She’s now notched goals against Nicolet, Slinger and now Port. She’s just a workhorse. She does everything she can to win a ball and then she’s really intentional about trying to find her teammates or going to the goal herself.”
That was apparent when she netted Homestead’s only tally of the second half. It seemed like an insurance goal at the time as the home team was pulling away, thanks in part to a nice touch that was followed by maneuvering around a defender and putting in a score that made it 4-0.
“She’s been really versatile,” Denk said after the sophomore showed she can score in space from distance as well as by working around the defense and finishing on the move. “She works hard to win a ball. She’s also really been technically better at connecting passes within the last few weeks and she’s also been tactically coming around as to when to take it herself and when to play with her teammates. She’s been really good.”
Homestead improved to 4-6 on the season overall and 4-1 in league matches. The club will now have a chance to get in some team bonding with a trip to La Crosse. The Highlanders will play Friday against West Salem followed by a match Saturday against Verona.
“We’ve got some big team building coming up,” Denk confirmed.