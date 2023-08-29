WHITEFISH BAY — The University School of Milwaukee football team checked the win column Thursday in commanding fashion, bolting out to a 48-6 halftime lead on the way to a 63-16 victory over Dominican in a nonconference game played at Whitefish Bay High School.
While there was little doubt about who would ultimately win the contest as things unfolded, there were some moments along the way that the Wildcats will point to as things the team would like to improve moving forward.
“We’re going to have a great film session tomorrow,” USM head coach Brian Sommers said. “We’ve got to learn from it.”
Part of that stems from the fact that the Wildcats were able to get everybody into the mix, which was not the case in the opener. That will also allow the coaching staff to provide some feedback to a batch of players who saw their first varsity action.
“Everybody got in,” Sommers said. “Obviously the young kids played over a half, so it was great to see them out there and they’re going to jump into the film session tomorrow.”
USM wasted little time taking the lead. After forcing Domincan to punt on the opening possession, the Wildcats moved 24 yards in five plays to reach pay dirt. Griffin Grebe put the visitors ahead to stay with a 3-yard scoring run.
That was the start of a big night for the senior, who finished with 135 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. The coach revealed that Grebe had never played the position before this season, but he put together a high performance in just his second start in the backfield.
“To his credit, he’s a captain — he’s one of our four captains — and he came to me and said, ‘Hey, Vidal (Colon) is hard to replace, and I can’t
maybe do that, but I’m going to do it if you want me to.’ He came to me with the idea,” Sommers said. “It was really cool.”
Tucker Tuttle intercepted a third-down pass on Dominican’s next possession, then the Wildcats went to the air to return to the end zone. Quarterback Charlie Darrow connected with Ethan Feldner on a 48-yard touchdown pass on the only play of the ensuing drive.
After the Knights turned the ball over on downs on their next turn, the Wildcats moved 66 yards in six plays to score again. Darrow wrapped things up with a 37-yard strike to Nathan Steinbach to make it 20-0. The signal-caller completed seven of nine passes for 134 yards and three scores in all.
“I think my confidence is pretty much the same,” Darrow replied when asked if he was more confident during his second varsity start, coming off a strong performance in the opener. “Last week, the offense felt good for most of the time. There were a couple turnovers that were really unfortunate actually, but besides those, the offense is looking pretty good, I think.”
He added that it has been fun to be part of an offensive attack that is putting the ball in the air more often so far this season.
“The past couple years we’ve been running the ball a lot and it was great,” Darrow said. “We had some really good guys, and this year we have some really good guys on the perimeter, too. It’s really fun, really fun to air it out.”
The senior added that mixing in more passes this season is an attempt to make use of a strong batch of receivers. Steinbach caught four passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns, Tuttle added a pair of receptions and Feldner hauled in the long touchdown pass.
“We’ve got a lot of guys on the perimeter, and then also in the backfield. We can kind of do everything, rather than just only hand it off or only throw it,” Darrow said. “It’s good.”
Sommers said the efficient aerial attack Thursday was the result of a good week of practice.
“It goes to the credit of our quarterback coach, David Hutton, and the receivers,” he noted. “We worked on it a lot this week on the details. They started to come around.”
After Grebe went untouched on a 39-yard scoring run, he and Darrow combined for the most memorable play of the evening — a 19-yard touchdown run that made it 41-6.
Grebe had two scoring runs called back due to penalties with the Wildcats facing fourth-and-goal, then started out to his right from the 19. He was met by a Dominican defender and had nowhere to go. However, he looked to his left and noticed Darrow was standing all by himself. He pitched the ball to the quarterback before being pulled to the ground, and Darrow ran left and took it the rest of the way to the end zone.
“We were running the same play all drive and then he got stuffed and turned around. I was right there and his instincts kicked in,” Darrow said. “I ran it in. Everyone else was looking at him.”
While it almost looked like something the duo had practiced before, the quarterback said it was completely improvised.
“We’ve never practiced anything like that. But, like I said, he’s got good instincts and I was there,” Darrow said. “Always be ready.”
Sommers laughed about the play, but said that he will take a touchdown any where the Wildcats can get one.
“Those kids made plays,” he said, noting that it was not ideal. “Griffin came over and apologized and I was like you don’t have to apologize, it’s good.
“There’s a lot of competitive kids on the team and a lot of them in those senior roles, but they’re learning how to be those leaders,” Sommers added. “Griffin is definitely one of those guys.”
Along with the offensive production, USM made some key plays on defense. Brock Miller showcased
his talents throughout the evening, making two tackles for loss, a sack and a nice play along the sideline to stop a Dominican pass play for a minimal gain.
“He was an incredible spark for us in making plays and showing enthusiasm. Those are all contagious things,” Sommers said. “Because we have so many new guys on both sides of the ball, they’re trying to find out who is the leader and Brock took another gigantic step forward. I was really proud of him.”
Piercen Luedtke is another player who contributed some plays that had the sideline buzzing. He made seven of eight tries on extra points, then picked up the ball after the snap could not be contained and ran it across the goal line for a two-point conversion on a play in the fourth quarter. He also contributed a handful of tackles while playing defense.
“We have so many conversations about where we are at with our football intellect and Piercen had only played football for a year and two games now, and it’s starting to come along,” Sommers said. “It was really cool to see him make the play, then talk about it, look at the film. He’s got a great leg and a great future.”
All in all, it was an enjoyable evening for the Wildcats, who improved to 1-1. However, Darrow noted the team needs to continue to improve in order to continue their winning ways, such as Friday when the team travels to Saint Thomas More for a contest at 7 p.m.
“It was fun getting the win,” the quarterback said, “but looking on to the next couple weeks, we have to keep getting better.”