GRAFTON — In theory, things were supposed to get easier for opposing hitters in the North Shore Conference when Cedarburg standout pitcher Paytn Monticelli graduated after helping the Bulldogs qualify for the state tournament the past two years. However, Cassidy Gall is proving to be up to the challenge of replacing the UW-Madison softball recruit in the circle.
Grafton head coach Mike Bergmann knew it would not be a picnic for the rest of the league this year even though the acclaimed pitcher had moved on to play for the Badgers. He was proven correct when the Cedarburg junior tossed a no-hitter against the Black Hawks on Tuesday.
“I’ve known Cassidy since she was 10-years old. Riley (Bergmann’s daughter) played with her way back then and I knew she had the capabilities. Her work ethic and everything else has taken her to where she is right now. She’s fantastic,” the Grafton coach said after Cedarburg earned a 14-0 victory over the Black Hawks at John Long Middle School. “Throughout the year last year, I thought they had two of the top three (pitchers in the NSC).”
Cedarburg co-head coach Mark Jessup is pleased to see Gall making the most of her opportunity to be the team’s ace pitcher.
“She’s a gamer. She wants to be in the circle. She’s No. 1 now and I think she learned a lot last year, the last two years, and I think it’s her time to shine,” he said. “She’s doing a really good job this year.”
Gall struck out 10 of the 16 batters she faced during the no-hitter. Grafton’s lone baserunner came when Reese Konczal drew a one-out walk in the fourth inning.
“Her location was good,” Jessup replied when asked what the key was to success for Gall on Tuesday. “She was getting the changeup where she wanted and was keeping them off-balance. I think when you are ahead in the count, you put the batters on defense and it gives the pitcher the advantage and she took advantage of it.”
Gall has plenty of zip on her fastball, but she is a different type of pitcher than Monticelli. Bergmann noted it was difficult to replicate the speed that the two-time NSC Player of the Year had on her heater, while Gall mixes in a number of different pitches to find success.
“With Paytn you just can’t turn the pitching machine up high enough. With Cassidy, you think you’re on one and then she throws a rise, a drop, a cut, a change,” the Grafton coach said about the difference in preparation ahead of taking on the various Cedarburg standouts. “She keeps you on your toes. She’s a very smart player, too. She’s going to hit the corners, she’s going to hit her spots. She makes it a challenge every time you face her.”
On offense, the Cedarburg bats heated up as the game went along.
After going down in order in the opening inning, the visitors struck for a run in the second. Megan Lacke had a productive day at the plate, starting with a run-scoring double off the center field fence to give Gall all the run support she would need.
“She was batting second but we mixed things up and moved her down and she makes good contact,” Jessup said about Lacke, who finished with three hits and four runs batted in on the afternoon. “I think just getting her to relax and not press and just put it in play (helped) and things happened.”
That approached helped the entire lineup as the game went along. Cedarburg added three runs in the third inning, four in the fourth and six in the fifth.
“I think for all our girls sometimes we press too much,” Jessup said. “If you put it in play, you never know what happens, especially on a day like today where it’s windy.”
After two clean innings in the field, the Grafton defense was charged with six errors over the final three frames.
“That was the most disappointing thing. We talk about it after the game, there’s no reason they had to get up to 14. That was preventable,” Bergmann said. “One of the things I preach all the time is mental focus and being able to fight through the bad times and say, ‘Hey, you know what, my teammate next to me, she didn’t get the last one, I’m going to pick her up and I’m going to get the next one for her.’ We just didn’t have enough of that today.”
Ally Torbeck added three hits, drove in three runs and scored twice for the Bulldogs “She’s just a good contact hitter,” Jessup said. “She puts the ball in play.”
With the win, Cedarburg improved to 8-4 on the season and is 8-3 in league play. The team hosts Port Washington today at 4:30 p.m.
Grafton, 3-12 overall and 0-11 in the NSC, will be back in action today at Whitefish Bay. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. The Black Hawks then visit Port Washington on Friday.
“We were right with (them) the first time around,” Bergmann said about close losses to both the Blue Dukes and Pirates earlier in the season. “So, we’re looking to get a little revenge for those two games.”