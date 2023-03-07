MEQUON — Senior standout Solomon Garrison became the second Homestead player this season to go over 1,000 career varsity points when he accomplished the feat Saturday during a 77-68 victory over Kimberly in a WIAA Div. 1 boys basketball regional championship game.
He joined Tim Franks in making the team’s 1,000-point club this season.
Homestead advanced to that game with an 80-58 triumph Friday over Hartford.
Up next, the Highlanders play De Pere in a sectional semifinal Thursday. The game at Oshkosh West tips off at 7 p.m.