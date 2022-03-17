OSHKOSH — For the first time in three years, the Cedarburg boys track and field team competed at an indoor meet.
That did not make the Bulldogs unique among teams at the 49th Annual Oshkosh High School Invitational. Cedarburg head coach Rick Wagner pointed out that only the seniors at the meet would have had an opportunity to participate in an indoor meet at the high school level. The 2020 season was canceled just as things were getting set to start due to COVID-19. Last year, the indoor portion of the schedule was wiped out because the high school sports schedule was truncated, leaving only a shortened outdoor season.
That left the majority of the field in a somewhat unfamiliar position Tuesday as everyone assembled at the Kolf Sports Center on the UW-Oshkosh campus.
“We’re really excited,” Wagner said. “It’s indoor and it’s a 200-meter track, but coming up here to Oshkosh it’s just always a pleasure to be on a college track.”
The coach added that the difference between running and jumping and throwing indoors compared to outside is more significant that you might think, especially in longer races.
“Everybody says it’s the air. The air is very dry indoors. It’s not just here at Oshkosh, it’s every indoor meet,” Wagner explained. “It’s that indoor air that is so dry. When you have boys running the two-mile, running 16 laps, it really catches up with you really quick.”
On the track, freshman Ryan Severson turned in the top performance of the day for the Bulldogs. The newcomer, running his first high school race, took eighth in the 3,200meter run. He finished in eighth place with a debut time of 10 minutes, 40.63 seconds. He made a mad dash to the finish and nearly overtook Neenah senior Josh Ryan over the final 25 meters in a battle for seventh.
“He’s preparing mentally for it and he has a high bar. He wanted top six today,” Wagner said about Severson, who qualified for the state cross country meet in the fall and has big goals for the spring track season. “He comes from a running family, so he’s on it and he’s thinking about it 24-7.”
For others, the meet was a chance to get back into the flow of the track season.
“It’s really just kind of a rust-buster,” Wagner said. “Getting everybody back in the swing of things. Our distance guys really trained over the winter and you could tell. All of our distance guys PRed, outdoor and indoor PRs for them.”
Aidan Roberts turned in a time of 25.05 seconds in the 200, which was good for 16th out of 36 entries. Wagner said he believes the junior is going to fare well in the event as the season unfolds.
“Aidan Roberts is kind of an anomaly. He’s a cross country guy, but he loves the 200. It’s kind of a weird thing. His freshman year, he said to me, ‘When track starts, I’m going to do the 200.’ I was like, yeah, we’ll see how fast you are, and then all of a sudden he just peels off a crazy-fast sub-25 time,” the coach explained. “He’s so fun to watch. He looks so relaxed, then all of a sudden you can kind of see him mentally push the gas pedal down and just go. We’re really excited about him and his future.”
Brady Lewis also fared well in his first meet of the season. The junior claimed 11th place in the 800, with a time of 2:11.86.
“He was kind of hampered with some injuries and we were trying to figure out what were the issues during cross country,” Wagner said. “I think we’ve got stuff figured out. He’s been doing a lot of PT work in the winter.”
Other strong performances for the Bulldogs came from Hayden Pries, who was 16th in the 400 in 56.46, sophomore Will Homme, who claimed 16th in the 3,200 in 12:07.60, and Jacob Meuler, who was 19th in the mile in 4:57.76.
Wagner called the opportunity to get the season started with a large invite against a variety of opposition a good test and something that will keep his athletes motivated going into spring break with the outdoor season looming.
“Lots of good teams. That’s the name of the game,” the coach said. “We probably won’t see some of these teams again until state, hopefully.
“To get out in this environment, with this level of teams, it’s good,” Wagner added. “It kind of sets the bar and then the boys leave here hungry.”
In the field, the results were mixes for returning state medalist Gabe Olsen.
“Gabe had trouble kind of figuring out his steps and everything,” Wagner said, “but again, it’s that rust buster, just getting back in the groove of things.”
The junior scratched on all of his attempts in the long jump, then took second place in the triple jump with an effort of 42 feet, 7 inches. Olsen noted that he really used the meet as an opportunity to get in some work, noting that his focus is on late in season.
“The environment is just totally different. The floor is not as bouncy. Everything is just different about it,” he said. “I haven’t really jumped in the field house, so that’s probably part of why I didn’t do so well. Indoor we can’t really jump as much because the surface isn’t great.”
As for his performance in the triple jump, he was pleased with the results but knows there is a lot of season ahead.
“They felt pretty good. Definitely not as good as I did last year,” Olsen said. “Obviously, I’m happy with second. I wanted first, but this first meet, indoor, it doesn’t matter as much. We’ve got to wait for June. That’s when it matters.”
Wagner predicted that Olsen will have a big season, and not just in the jumps.
“Gabe is going to be one to watch. He is definitely a rising star,” the coach said. “We really have plans for him in the 100 and 200, so we’re going to keep him shorter distance and really work on that power and speed.”
Also of note in the field, junior Tucker Keillor tied for ninth place in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 8 inches.
Cedarburg will now have a lengthy break, not competing again for nearly a month. Up next, the Bulldogs will be in action when the outdoor season gets underway April 14 at Homestead.