If you watch a fair amount of sports, especially basketball, you have probably heard the term ‘glue guy’ to describe a player.
There is a chance you know what that means, even though it doesn’t have a traditional definition, such as what a pitcher does in baseball or softball.
I know it is a phrase I have heard plenty of coaches use when I talk to them after a game while covering a team in our area. I have a pretty firm grasp on the concept, but I am not sure everyone understands what the meaning and the degree of effusive praise it is when a coach uses those words to praise the contribution a player makes to the success of a team.
As a result, I wanted to reach out to a couple of the local coaches I have heard use that phrase and get exactly what they mean when they say it straight from the source.
“I look at it as more of a guy who keeps the team together. The guy who everybody kind of looks to, they bring the energy, those intangible things that can speak up and rally that teammate to step up and do what they need them to do to help us play better.
“To me personally, it’s like the word glue, you keep things together.”
I also asked Cedarburg girls soccer head coach Robert Williams to provide his thoughts on the phrase.
“It’s a player that just does the little, dirty stuff that keeps the team together. The person that does stuff that maybe doesn’t show up in the stat box, but is just a valuable player and a major cog in the engine,” he offered. “Just somebody you need on your team. You need him or her and you wish you had more of those players to help you have more success.”
Williams said his team had several glue players as the Bulldogs earned a second straight trip to the girls state soccer tournament. He noted that Jackee Stiever has been one of the most important players on the team in those two state trips, even though the midfielder rarely shows up in the scoring summary following a victory.
“She’s not going to score goals, she’s not going to have a lot of assists,” the coach said is a prime of example between the disconnect between statistics and the impact a player can have in the win column. “She wins balls, she plays good defense, she gets the ball to the right people at the right time and is that leader where she doesn't say much, but she keeps the team together.”
Williams pointed to Allie Krier as another player who made a contribution to the success of the team that nobody really noticed but that was an essential part of Cedarburg making it back to state. As a junior, she was the starting goalkeeper on a team that reached a state semifinal game. By the middle of her senior year, she lost the starting job to freshman Mia Hurd. Rather than sulk and make it a contentious situation for the newcomer, she supported her teammate, who went out and posted shutouts in regional and sectional tournament play that allowed the Bulldogs to return to state.
That is a prime example of a player that made an immense impact on her team that cannot be quantified with numbers.
“She could have taken it in a way where it might have caused a division in our team,” Williams said, noting that Krier came up big in key moments during the postseason run the year before. “She worked hard, she got in games and played well, it’s just a situation where we had another keeper to push her and at the end of the day, that keeper got hot.”
The coach acknowledged that he knows it was not an easy situation for Krier, but appreciated the fact that she was a model teammate that put the team ahead of herself.
“It’s tough as a senior who may or may not play at the next level,” Williams said. “You want to try to get as many games as possible. I just felt she always had a great attitude and always put the team in front of her. You don’t see that nowadays. You see players who don’t play and it effects the whole team.”
That is one reason that Krier was selected to play in the High School Senior All-Star Game set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field in Madison.
Williams noted that even coaches of other teams can struggle to value the impact a glue player can have because the raw data on paper does not reflect the quality of play. Sometimes that is reflected when all-conference voting takes place.
Crider pointed to Evan Endres as an example of someone that he believes did not get his due when the 2022 graduate helped the Highlanders win their first North Shore Conference championship in 22 years.
“The numbers are the numbers. Those are the guys that get the accolades,” the Homestead coach said. “I was disappointed when Evan was a senior and he didn’t get any all-conference recognition, but if you took him off that team that year, we wouldn’t have been as good as we were for sure.”
In a sport like basketball where there are statistics to measure so many things, it can be easy to get lost in the numbers when trying to paint a picture about a team. Crider understands that and explains that it is the other attributes
a player can bring to the lineup that make the other pieces fit together.
“What I say might sound negative, but if you look at a team and you see this guy averages 20, this guy averages 18, this guy averages 10 points and eight rebounds … but then you have a guy who everybody is like what does he do that puts him on the floor? Typically, that would be your glue guy,” the veteran coach said. “With any program, if there's a player that statistically doesn't match maybe some of his teammates, or maybe doesn’t do anything that’s considered great — he’s not a great shooter, defensively he’s maybe not the best — just in terms of what it might look like or appear from a fan’s perspective, why a certain kid is on the floor, typically if he’s playing a lot, that coach thinks that guy is the glue guy.”
Grafton boys basketball head coach Damon James often talks about team success coming from players being stars in their role. Bennett Hildebrand was a key piece of the lineup for the Black Hawks.
“He’s going to do all the little things. That’s a part of his role and he tries to embrace that role and be a star in it,” James said about Hildebrand early in the season. “(On offense) he gets to his spots. He had a 3, he had a pullup J, but more important, just defensively, he’s the glue.”
His value to the team was even more apparent when he got hurt and had to miss time. The Black Hawks were not quite the same with Hildebrand on the bench.
He would also miss a chunk of time during the baseball season. Rather than sulk about ending his senior campaign on the injured list, he found a way to be a valuable part of the club even though he could not hit, run or throw.
He essentially served as an assistant coach. That became a valuable asset because he could provide tips and encouragement to players in the dugout while the coaches were out coaching the bases when the Black Hawks were up to bat. There is no way to statistically account for what that meant to the team, but it is difficult to believe the club would have won a share of its first conference championship since 1990 if Hildebrand merely sat in the dugout after his injury and watched the action rather than finding a role to help his teammates.
It does not directly relate to athletics, but it should come as no surprise that Hildebrand was recognized as one of two people to receive the Black Hawk Award at Grafton’s graduation ceremony, which recognizes leadership, character and service.
I will finish with my own experience. When I coach basketball, we always have a player on the team that I call ‘Tiger.’ I cannot take credit for the name — that goes to Bennett Wirth — but it is given to the player who was our glue guy, even before anyone was using that term. I don’t recall why the first player to get that nickname earned that specific moniker, other than it started at the first practice one season, but it stuck and has become part of the culture of the team, many years later.
I have to admit that I might not remember the name of every player I have coached through the years, but I definitely remember everyone I have called Tiger.
It is cliché to say that defense wins championships. I would counter with championships are won with ‘glue guys’ and ‘Tigers.’ I believe Crider, Williams and coaches everywhere would definitely agree with that.