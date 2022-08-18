MEQUON — It was not unusual for the Homestead football program to finish its season at Camp Randall in Madison by competing in the WIAA Div. 2 state championship game.
After all, in the last 25 years, the Highlanders have made eight such trips to the final, including six victories.
What was unusual was that for just the second time in those eight tries, Homestead (11-3 overall) came up on the short end of the stick with a 33-21 loss to Waunakee.
According to returning starting quarterback Sal Balistrieri, that frustrating finish, which included two interceptions on his part, needs to be turned around, adjusted and repaired.
“Right now it’s going well, but there are always things we can work on and do better,” the team co-captain said. “We’re really focused at getting better on what we’re not as good at and improving what we’re good at.”
It’s a healthy attitude, said Homestead head coach Drake Zortman, whose team finished second to Whitefish Bay in the North Shore Conference last season. The Highlanders, who will be building around an experienced defense this fall, got their first serious prep last Friday when they challenged state power Muskego and defending Div. 4 state champion Catholic Memorial during a scrimmage.
They will open the season at former North Shore Conference rival Germantown on Friday at 7 p.m.
Homestead beat the Warhawks, 32-14, last season. Germantown went 8-3 last season and finished second in the Greater Metro Conference.
“You never forget when you end the season on a loss,” Zortman said, “but I think it served as quite a good emotional bump for the kids. Last year’s group was very resilient (bouncing back from losses to Slinger and Cedarburg), but it is different year to year.
“We need to figure out what is our pressing need and where we need to improve to get to where we want to be at the end.”
And right now, that pressing need is finding tools on offense, because aside from Balistrieri, who passed for over 1,000 yards last season and 12 touchdowns and also ran for over 700 yards and eight scores, the skill position ranks for the Highlanders are very thin.
In fact, the whole offensive unit has only three returning starters. The others who are back are senior linemen Edgar Prunskus (6-0, 255) and Brady Buttermore (6-2, 220).
“It’s going to be different,” Zortman said, noting that top running back Joe Ollman (1,800 yards last season) is now plying his trade as a linebacker for FCS power South Dakota State. “We’ve got a couple of guys who we’re sorting out right now, but it’s looking more and more like it will be running back by committee this year.”
Leading that group will be junior Dom Bruno (5-8, 145). A potential target for Balistrieri is 6-2, 180-pound senior tight end Aidan Klueger.
“He’s worked his way back from an injury and it’s looking like he didn’t miss a thing,” Zortman said of Klueger.
The Highlanders will run from their traditional two tight end and three back set this season.
“The (offensive) line might be young but hopefully they’ll develop,” Zortman said. “We have some guys out here who definitely look the part.”
A concern right now is Balistrieri’s health. He was a top sprinter for the North Shore champion Homestead boys track team last spring, but hurt his right hamstring in the WIAA regional qualifier.
Zortman said he has come back well but they are being careful with him.
“We haven’t totally unleashed him yet,” Zortman said. “It feels a lot better,” Balistrieri said. But until he’s 100 percent better and has a few friends to help him, Homestead will rely on a defense that returns seven starters from a unit that gave up only 14.5 points a game.
Leading the returnees are a slew of linebackers and defensive backs headed up by senior co-captain Drew Wilson (6-0, 208). Other returning linebackers include senior Jet Steltz (6-0, 175), who was another top sprinter for the Highlanders’ track team, and senior Nick Woldt (5-10, 185).
Returning in the secondary are seniors Anthony Chung (6-0, 170), Myles Kelly (5-10, 150) and CJ Young (5-8, 145). A returning defensive lineman is senior Aidan Prunskus (6-0, 215).
“Yes, the defense is having a really good camp,” Zortman said. “We’ve been lucky to get a first down against it.”
Overall, Homestead is working with about 45 players on its varsity unit and Zortman noted that the Highlanders will have to buckle up quick this fall because it looks like there will be few easy outs again in the North Shore Conference.
The league had a banner season in 2021, as aside from Homestead’s finish, Hartford made the state semifinals in Div. 2 (also losing to Waunakee), league champion Whitefish Bay reached Level 3 and Nicolet, led by former Homestead linebacker Alex Moroder, won its first playoff game in decades.
“And Slinger’s always tough too,” Zortman noted. “I think we’re (the North Shore) the best Div. 2 conference in the state.”
An encouraging development for Zortman, is the addition of Jonathan Carson as tight ends coach. As a prep tight end/defensive end a decade ago, Carson was a key part of that great Shorewood/Messmer resurrection that Zortman led, and which culminated in a Midwest Classic Conference title in 2013.
Balistrieri for one can’t wait to get started. “As usual we definitely have high expectations,” he said, “but we’re not going to take it too far too fast. We’ll be careful and work at it week by week.”