PULASKI — Robert Williams said his goal heading into a WIAA Div. 2 sectional championship match was to keep the focus off of the prize of a trip to the state tournament.
Apparently that approach was the correct one, as the Bulldogs scored early and went on to claim a spot at this week’s event with a 2-0 victory over West De Pere.
“I was thinking about in years past, I would have made the game bigger than it should have been and things like that, which put more pressure on our girls. I just tried to keep it as normal as possible and make it businesslike,” Williams said.
He added that he puts together a schedule that has his club facing top squads all season long so that taking on tough opponents during the later rounds of the postseason feels like the norm.
“I just feel that we play a schedule with top teams, and we’ve been in sectional finals before,” Williams explained. “(Assistant coach) Caroline (Fink) and I, with some of our training sessions that we run, I don’t want to say the game is the easy part, but mentally I think we do a good job of preparing our girls.
“We didn’t talk about it being a sectional final, we just talked about this team (West De Pere) is on a 10-game winning streak, we’re on a nice winning streak, we’re the better team, let’s just come out and show it.”
Cedarburg did exactly that, taking control right away. Courtney Van Ermen, who netted the only goal of a sectional semifinal victory Thursday against Nicolet, gave the Bulldogs the lead three minutes into the match.
“We had Peyton (Wetzel) taking the corners and it was a ball played far post and Nadia (Epshteyn) headed it back across the goal, and then Courtney headed it in,” Williams said. “It was a cool goal to see, to play that ball, head it across and then head it in. It was a really good goal.”
The coach explained that getting the early lead was an extension of the team’s preparation before the start of the match.
“You could tell during warmup there was something different with us,” Williams noted. “We came out and scored in the first three minutes of the game, which was huge. We scored off a corner, which has been our Achilles heel all year long. To get up on them right away, it was good for our morale because it gave us that level, like OK, we can do this.”
West De Pere seemed to gain some momentum late in the opening half, increasing its possession of the ball and putting some shots on target, but Cedarburg goalkeeper Mia Hurd was up to the task, finishing with seven saves. The shutout on Saturday was the sixth in seven games for the Bulldogs.
“I think she just does so much goalkeeping outside of the season where it doesn’t phase her,” Williams said. “I think back to when I was a keeper as a freshman, I just didn’t know any better. I think that’s what it is for her. If she is nervous, she hides it. She just does well and she’s got that presence back there, that she’s going to make difficult saves.”
Cedarburg added a goal by using its roster depth in the second half. Jillian Leamen scored off of an assist from Ainsley Katte.
“We brought in some girls off the bench because it was getting warmer. We had Ainsley Katte, who is our third-string keeper, we put her on the field and she had an assist to Jillian Leamen,” Williams said about a tally that came with 20 minutes left. “I knew once we got up 2-0 … there was nothing that they were doing that made me think we weren’t going to win this game.”
With the win, Cedarburg booked a return trip to the state tournament. The Bulldogs will take on top-seeded Oregon at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal match at Uihlein Soccer Park.
“The opportunity to play Oregon again is something that personally, I wanted to do just to test ourselves. I feel they’re No. 1 in the state, but I felt like last year our girls were coming in and thinking they’re No. 1 in the nation, there’s no way we’re going to compete. But, just from the little that I’ve had conversations, our girls are ready,” Williams said. “We’re just going to give it a chance and see what happens.”