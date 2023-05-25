GRAFTON — The Grafton girls team made the most of its opportunity to host a WIAA Div. 2 track and field meet Monday.
The Black Hawks won two individual events and claimed first place in three relays on an afternoon in which a dozen entries qualified for the sectional round.
Freshman Claire Wille continued her strong debut season by winning the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 24.76 seconds. She was also part of the victorious 1,600 relay, joining Marissa Morgan, Josie Gehrke and Emily Sewell to win in 4:07.19.
Sewell, another freshman, teamed with Gwen Grumley, Natalie Manuel and Grace Viesselmann to win the 400 relay (50.12). That group also was first in the 800 in 1:45.89.
The Black Hawks also enjoyed success in the shot put. Sophomore Tatum Wiedenhaft was the winner with an effort of 37 feet, 3 1/2 inches, and senior Bryanna Mursch is also heading to sectionals after taking third (34-5).
Other Grafton athletes moving on to the next stage of the postseason are Callie Faust (fourth in the mile), Josie Gasser (second in long jump and fourth in the triple jump), Josie Gehrke (fourth in the 200), Manuel (second in the triple jump) and Evelyn Schmit (fourth in the 3,200).
Bella Grenier, Mya Hartjes, Anastasia Marich and Annie Norman combined to take first place in the 3,200 relay for the University School of Milwaukee girls. Their winning time was 10:03.33.
Grenier was also a winner in individual competition, earning a regional title in the 3,200 run. The sophomore finished in 11:43.25.
Hartjes added a second place finish in the mile, with a time of 5:25.05. Marich also took second in a race, as the freshman finished the 400 in 1:03.89.
Other USM athletes moving on to sectionals include Lilly Bonnell, who took third place in the high jump, at 5-1. Brynn Fitzsimmons claimed fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.61). That duo also teamed with Izze Keller Hendrickson an Elise Stephens to take third in the 400 relay (53.94).
In the boys portion of the meet, Grafton won two events. Junior Jackson Heinle was the regional champion of the discus, with a winning effort of 147-4. The Black Hawks will also have two athletes advance to the next round in the high jump, as senior Jared Sudbrink won with an height of 6-4, while freshman Jack Marti took fourth (5-10).
Sudbrink was also part of the 1,600 relay, taking second in the event along with Ian Mitchell, Matt Schirger and Mason Volkman. They finished in 3:31.25.
Taking fourth for Grafton were Seva Belousov in the 400 (53.70), Jackson Konzen in the pole vault (10-6) and the 3,200 relay. The quartet of Vikram Bangalore, Colin Garvey, Mitchell and Trevor Nauta reached the finish line in 8:43.24.
USM will also send a handful of entries to today’s sectional competition.
The 400 relay squad of Jackson Barksdale, Cal Luedtke, Lyle Mondano and Aidan Wang were victoroius in 44.53. Barksdale also took third in the 200 (23.72) and Mondano was fourth in the long jump (20-2 3/4).
Senior Adam Cotton took second in two events for the Wildcats. He took silver in the 300 hurdles (41.85) and high jump (5-10). Ian Parker was third in the shot put (44-10 1/2).
The sectional meet will take place today at Milwaukee Vincent starting at 3:45 p.m.
Cedarburg boys place third, girls earn fourth at Div. 1 track regional
WATERTOWN — Moving on to the next round in the WIAA postseason was the main goal of track and field athletes around the state Monday as the track and field postseason series got underway with regional competition.
The Cedarburg boys team notched third place with 88 points at the eight-team meet, trailing only Hartford (170.5) and Germantown (121). The Bulldogs’ girls were fourth (86.3), behind Slinger (166.5), West Bend West (99) and Hartford (91.5).
Cedarburg senior Gabe Olsen, a returning state medal winner, took first place in the boys long jump with a winning effort of 20 feet, 4 3/4 inches. He also claimed third in the triple jump (42-5 1/2). Junior Max Goebel also qualified for the next round by placing third in the long jump (19-7 3/4).
Woody Burrell also was an senior event winner for the Bulldogs, taking first in the 300 hurdles in 39.96 seconds. He also finished fourth 110 hurdles (16.23).
In a dominant victory, junior Reagan Schumacher won the discus with an effort 35 feet better than his closest competitor. His winning distance was 161-2.
In the 100, senior Brandon Ruppel (third in 11.69) and Christian Schedler (fourth in 11.79).
Also moving on in the tournament series are sophomore Ryan Severson, who claimed fourth place in the mile (4:40.53), and senior Brady Lewis, who was fourth in the two-mile run (10:07.23).
Cedarburg’s 3,200 relay team also qualified for sectionals, taking fourth in 8:31.44.
For the Cedarburg girls, Charlize-Trinity McKenzie had a huge day. The freshman won the 400 with a time of 1:00.03. She added wins in the 800, crossing the finish line in 2:21.27, and the 1,600 (5:08.26).
Several Cedarburg athletes added second-place points to the team total. Avery Peterson was the runner up the 400 with a time of 1:01.42. Jenna Rusch claimed silver in the 300 hurdles, timing out in 47.85. Ellie Stocking took second in the high jump, as the sophomore cleared 4-8 to move on. Long jumper Jillian Bilsborough also claimed second, with a distance of 15-10.
Anika Odders also advanced to the next round, taking fourth in the 200 in 27.83 and fourth in the long jump (15-4 3/4).
Qualifiers will return to action today at West Bend East for their chance to move on to the WIAA state meet. The sectional meet is set to begin at 4 p.m.
Homestead golfers take second, advance to sectional
MEQUON — The Homestead boys golf team teed off the postseason Tuesday at Mee-Kwon Park and placed second in an eight-team field at a WIAA Div. 1 regional meet.
Matthew Handal led the way for the Highlanders, carding a 75 on the par-70 course to take fifth place individually in the field. North Shore Conference Player of the Year Hunter Thibert was one stroke back, with a 76. Brady Morgan added a 78 for Homestead.
Homestead will return to action Wednesday in a sectional meet at Quit Qui Oc in Elkhart Lake. Tee times for the meet begin at 9 a.m.
Cedarburg golfers take second at Brown Deer Park
MILWAUKEE — The Cedarburg boys golf team claimed second place and a tee time in the next round during a WIAA Div. 1 regional meet Tuesday at Brown Deer Park.
The Bulldogs carded a team total of 329, coming in only behind champion Germantown (307) and ahead of other sectional qualifiers Wauwatosa East/West (335) and Nicolet (362).
Philip Murphy took third in individual scoring overall, recording a 78 on the par-71 course. Owen Szpiszar added an 81 for Cedarburg, Colton Baxter and William Haney each shot an 85 and Patrick Smith checked in with an 86.
The Bulldogs move on to play at Blackstone Creek in Germantown during a sectional meet set for Tuesday at 9 a.m.