MENOMONEE FALLS — It took four playoff holes for the University School of Milwaukee boys golf team to win a playoff Wednesday to capture a WIAA Div. 2 regional championship, but the main thing was already decided as the Wildcats and Grafton advanced in the tournament series. USM and Kettle Moraine Lutheran each carded team scores of 324 over 18 holes at Waunakee Golf Course, then went to a playoff that lasted four holes before the Wildcats clinched the team title. Grafton placed third at the meet, with a total of 348, and host Brookfield Academy also advanced with a score of 368.
USM senior Emery Endres did not need extra holes to claim medalist honors, carding a 3-over-par total of 74 to claim that award. Charlie Darrow was third individually, shooting a 78 for the Wildcats. Sullivan Mellowes (84) and Nate Hansen (88) rounded out the counting scores for University School.
Billy Reiss led Grafton to the next round, firing an 83 to tied for ninth place. Senior Max Bailke added an 87 for the Black Hawks and Kendyl Conrad and Miles Jaeger each shot an 89.
Grafton will host sectional play, which is slated for today at 9 a.m. at Fire Ridge.