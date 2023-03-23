RIPON — The Grafton girls track and field team put together another strong showing Tuesday at the Ripon College Invitational, taking third place out of 14 teams. The Black Hawks scored 47.5 points to earn their place at a meet won by Arrowhead (82).
Grafton won the Nelson-Daniel Classic last week in Whitewater and scored points in a variety of events to keep the momentum going.
Freshman distance standout Callie Faust took second place in the 1,600-meter run, posting a time of 5 minutes, 35.27 seconds. Sophomore Tatum Wiedenhaft added a third-place finish in the shot put, with a distance of 32 feet, 10 1/2 inches. Senior Bryanna Mursch claimed fifth in that event with an effort of 32-1.
Gwen Grumley earned points in multiple events, taking fifth in the 200-meter dash in 27.89 seconds and seventh in the 60-meter dash (8.24).
Grafton also had multiple top-eight finishes in the 400. Junior Josie Gehrke took fifth in 1:04.70 and was followed by freshman Claire Wille, who was sixth in 1:05.23.
Senior Grace Viesselmann also took fifth place in the high jump, at 4-10.
The Black Hawks also earned big points in the relay races, as the 800 squad took second and the 1,600 team placed fourth.
Grafton will return to action April 13, when the Black Hawks compete at a meet hosted by Homestead.
Schirger leads Black Hawks in Ripon
RIPON — Junior Matt Schirger posted the best finish Tuesday for the Grafton boys track and field team at the Ripon College Invitational.
He placed fifth in the 400-meter run, with a time of 55.07 seconds. Ian Mitchell was two spots back, taking seventh in 55.55.
Senior Jared Sudbrink added an eighth-place finish in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 10 inches.