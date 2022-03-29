GRAFTON — Last year marked the first season of the Mike Bergmann era for the Grafton fast-pitch softball program. Despite a 5-17 finish, the Black Hawks advanced to the regional final in the playoffs before being eliminated.
Entering year two, Bergmann was able to take away a lesson from his first year coaching the sport at the high school level.
“After coaching at the youth level for many years, I was impressed with the speed of play at the varsity level,” he said. “I knew it would be quicker than what I had seen at the younger levels, but I was still excited to be able to push my players to play at that higher pace.”
Graduated senior Sara Paschke pitched a majority of the innings for Grafton last season, accounting for four of the team’s five wins. She also hit leadoff, a key spot in the Black Hawks’ batting order the club will need to replace.
“Dani Thompson and Madi Johnson-Hass are going to get those innings pitching, and they both are ready to make the next step in their development,” Bergmann responded when asked about who will help fill the innings Paschke pitched. “As for the leadoff role, there are a few options I’m looking at and we’ll see who might be ready to jump into that spot.”
With Thompson and Johnson-Haas in the pitcher’s circle, the Black Hawks will surround them with returning players from the 2021 roster.
“Reese Konczal has gained more confidence as a catcher and now entering her sophomore season, she knows what to expect as a high school player,” Bergmann said. “Ivana Micic battled through some injuries last year, so if she can stay fully healthy, she is in line for a big senior season. Lauren Malchow settled in as our right fielder last season, so coming into this year, she knows her role and is primed to get off to a good start.”
Among other returners, juniors Alicia Melotik and Megan Crass were mentioned as players who will fill infield spots.
Bergmann also has excitement about his incoming freshmen class. Before coaching at the high school level, Bergmann led the Grafton Stingers youth softball program.
“We have nine freshmen this year and they are a group I’ve been working with for years,” Bergmann said. “Riley Bergmann and Mary Weishan are going to help fill the role of some catching depth that we didn’t have last year. Anna Holzer is a solid pitcher who will see plenty of innings at the JV level and will be primed to make the jump to varsity at some point.”
Bergmann explained that all three players are likely to see time at the varsity level as the season moves along.
Grafton will end the month of March by starting their regular season. Today, the Black Hawks travel to Plymouth to face the Panthers at 4:30 p.m. The team will open North Shore Conference play on April 5 against Hartford.
“We had a strong finish to the season last year, playing much better down the stretch including winning our first playoff game. With so many returning players, my goal is to keep building off that momentum and have a stronger conference season,” Bergmann said. “The North Shore should be a really strong conference once again, so I want us to be competitive in our games and have a better overall record than last year.”