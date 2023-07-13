The Grafton Jr. Hawks U10 team won the championship at the Northwoods-Lakeland Summer Kickoff tournament in Minocqua, defeating Waupun, 10-5, in the championship game.
Pictured in the front row, from left, are Cohen Cramey, Beckham Brennan, JJ Bergmann, Matthew Heinz, Ronan Brady and Finn Delsman. In the second row are Jack Goldsworthy, Blake Paulin, Colten Large, Luke Larson, Leo Kivioja and Grayson Uhen. Team coaches Scott Uhen, Amanda Brennan, Adam Brennan, Derek Larson and Shane Delsman are in the back row.