GRAFTON — The Grafton baseball team won a WIAA Div. 2 regional championship in thrilling fashion Wednesday at 9th Ave. Field, claiming a 5-4 victory over New Berlin West.
Sam Schiller pitched three innings in relief to earn the win, giving up no hits along the way. However, the Vikings loaded the bases in the top of the seventh, but the junior recorded a strikeout to end the game.
The Black Hawks tied the game in the bottom of the fourth thanks to back-toback triples by Jaeden Tiegs and Mason Lempke, then took the lead in the fifth when Eli Goldstein singled in Vince Cameranesi.
Grafton moves on to sectional play, which is scheduled for today in Big Foot. The Black Hawks will take on Kettle Moraine Lutheran in a semifinal contest set for 11 a.m. The winner of that game will move on to a sectional final scheduled for 5 p.m., and will take on the winner of a contest between Thomas More and New Berlin Eisenhower, which will take place at 2 p.m.