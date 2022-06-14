PULASKI — The Cedarburg girls soccer team had a chance to experience the thrill of victory Saturday at Saputo Stadium, notching a 2-1 victory over Green Bay Southwest in a WIAA Div. 2 sectional championship game to earn a ticket to the state tournament.
“When that final whistle blew, they were just so excited,” Cedarburg assistant coach Caroline Fink said about the scene on the field as the Bulldogs realized their goal of making it to the final four in the state. “They ran to each other, they were screaming and shouting, and I think it’s just that moment where you’re like everything they had worked for, everything that we had tried to do they had done and the hours they put in came to fruition and they got the goal.”
Cedarburg was on a roll heading into the game, cruising to an 8-0 victory over Ashwaubenon in a regional final match to open its postseason run, followed by a 9-0 victory Thursday over Kaukauna in the sectional semifinal contest.
“We went into the sectional final game with such great scores in the last couple games,” Fink said about the confidence level of the team, noting that it comes with pros and cons. “That’s a hard score line to continue, and I think we started the game just kind of expecting to score goals and it didn’t happen, so I think the girls went through this phase where they had to dig really, really deep, and in the second half they came out on fire."
“I think they had so much more belief in themselves in the fact that they could overcome this because of all their experiences throughout the season.”
That came in handy because the sectional final was not easy by any means. Green Bay Southwest did not get many solid shots on goal during the match, but the Trojans took the lead when Alex Siudzinski scored on a direct kick after a hand ball was called on Cedarburg just outside of the penalty area.
The Bulldogs best opportunity in the opening half came when they got a penalty kick, but that shot was unsuccessful and the team trailed 1-0 at the break.
“I think in the first half, we didn’t play great as a team. I think the girls just knew that they had something more inside of them,” Fink said. “In the middle of the game, they just wanted to prove that.”
Cedarburg tied things up near the middle of the second half when Mary Stroebel was fouled and the Bulldogs got a penalty kick. Peyton Wetzel stepped up and drilled an unstoppable shot that tied the game.
“It was one of the most beautiful PKs I’ve ever seen. It was upper 90. She hit it so well,” Fink said. “There was no chance the keeper was going to save it.”
Wetzel put the Bulldogs ahead to stay a short time later with some help from her friends.
“We had been crossing the ball into the box a lot and the keeper was fumbling it a bit, and we just had no one there to knock in those easy shots,” Fink said, noting that she felt an opportunity existed for the team. “Mary served a ball in. I think it kind of ricocheted off the defense. Autumn (Snow) was there, who then slotted it across and Peyton finished it. It was beautiful soccer, definitely a team effort.”
Cedarburg head coach Robert Williams said the freshman forward has been a key contributor for the Bulldogs this spring.
“Peyton has just been getting better and better throughout the season,” he said. “Once she started scoring, we knew it was going to kind of open up.
“When teams start to pay that extra attention to Mary, somebody is going to benefit and step up, and kudos to her, a freshman, to be able (to do that),” Williams added. “She’s been on fire for us lately.”
The Cedarburg coaches were not surprised to see the team bounce back in the second half.
“We put this team through so much throughout the year that nothing seems unattainable for this team. We pushed them during practices, we pushed them with a tough schedule, with a focus of no matter what we see on the field, it’s not something you haven’t experienced before. I think it’s just kids believing it and having that grit,” Williams said. “I think it’s a testament to the girls. They always fight to the end.”
“It gets back to their grit and their perseverance and their resilience,” Fink added. “They just kept going.”
With the win, the Bulldogs are heading to state. “It’s just crazy,” Williams said, adding that a lot of things have to come together to make that goal a reality. “There’s so much that goes into it. The cards have to fall right. You’ve got to stay somewhat healthy, play good soccer and catch a couple breaks here and there.”
Cedarburg, 14-6-2 overall, will open play at Uihlein Soccer Park on Thursday, in a state semifinal game set for 1:30 p.m. against Oregon (21-0-1).
“I was fortunate to see them play twice,” Williams said about the Panthers. “They’re ranked nationally, so it’s going to be a good test for us.
“It should be a fun game for us. We’re going to have to be at our best to beat them, but I think it’s something that our team has seen before. We’ve seen the Whitefish Bays, the DSHAs, so it shouldn’t be something that we’re in awe of, but at the same time, we have to respect them and know we have to play a good game to beat them.”