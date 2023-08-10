MEQUON — If it looks like Gradin Taschner is at home at the ballpark, that is because it is the place where the Lakeshore Chinooks pitcher is most comfortable.
That largely stems from growing up in Major League Baseball clubhouses, because his father, Jack, spent six seasons in the big leagues pitching for San Francisco, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“It was a dream, honestly. Growing up, getting to go in the clubhouse, meeting some of the guys, building relationships with families and players even still kept to this day was a gift, a blessing. I can’t say enough about it,” Gradin Taschner said. “Honestly, I loved it growing up.”
He fondly recalls going out to Arizona for Spring Training, spending time at AT& T Park — the name of the Giants’ home stadium when his father played for San Francisco — having the opportunity to meet his heroes and getting an opportunity to visit most of the cities around the league.
“Growing up, my favorite player was Manny Ramirez, and then my dad got to be teammates with him. That was super cool. I got a signed bat from him,” Gradin Taschner said, noting that former Giants All-Star pitcher Matt Cain was also like an uncle for him growing up. “With the Giants, Brian Wilson was like my best friend. Fear the beard. He was awesome.”
While having an autographed bat from Ramirez, a member of the 500 home run club, is a treasured keepsake, the most valuable thing Taschner got out of the experience was an appreciation for what it takes to play at the highest level of baseball.
“Definitely the work ethic,” he responded when asked what his biggest takeway was from growing up around the best players in the world. “Going out on the field and just playing catch with my dad, and all you’d see was other guys working on their craft, getting better.”
Getting that exposure to the work that goes into making it in the game is one of the reasons that Taschner embraces the preparation required to have success.
“For some people, they call it a grind,” he said about the training process. “For me, it’s what I want to do in the future, playing every day, so having to come out early may be an inconvenience for some people, but I love it. I love getting out here four hours, five hours early, go to the training room, get my stuff done and then get out here and go to work.”
Fortunately, he has a father that has been there and done that, which is an invaluable resource.
“Having my dad as my mentor for everything, and just being able to bounce ideas and stuff off of him, it’s phenomenal,” Taschner said.
That father-son bond has been especially important during Taschner’s return to action after undergoing Tommy John surgery, which was an injury his father also dealt with while working his way up through the Giants’ farm system.
“The similarities with me and my dad are unbelievable. Besides him being a lefty, if you look at video on his mechanics to mine, it's like the exact same arm path, everything,” Gradin Taschner said, noting that even their injury histories are similar. “He has the experience, so it was awesome to have that.”
While Gradin Taschner had his operation prior to his senior year, he said his injury dated back to middle school.
“It all started in eighth grade, or seventh grade. I broke off my growth plate in my elbow, so I had to get surgery on that. With that surgery to put it back in place, my UCL was actually more exposed,” he explained. “We had no idea until after it tore again.”
He missed most of his senior year while he recovered. “I didn't get to play volleyball or basketball, then only got to hit for my senior year of high school (baseball), it was definitely a setback. Then going into college and having to compete with Division 1 guys after only pitching my junior year of high school, it was difficult for sure,” Taschner said. “A lot of long talks, a lot of special calls with my dad, you almost start to deny yourself, you don’t think you’re good enough to do it, and it’s just like you’ve got to stay on the path.”
However, he persevered and returned to the field. He also was able to look at the bright side.
“For me, I guess, coming off this injury, I’m glad it happened when it did,” Taschner said. “Not that you want injury, but for me, I’d much rather lose a senior year (or high school) than lose a freshman year of college or a year in college when it’s the most important years for you.”
He added that he has been able to add to his repertoire of pitches since returning to the mound.
“For me, honestly, the only thing that got me into college ball was my fastball, and that’s really all I threw. I had a little bit of a changeup, no curveball or any other off-speed (pitches),” he said. “Then after surgery, for some reason, I found a curveball that could move and do some damage if I could drop it in the zone. Then, my changeup has gotten a lot better, but my fastball was always my go-to.”
Taschner spent last year at Illinois State University, but has decided to transfer to Madison College.
“I didn’t feel like I was in the right place last year. I don’t want to discredit any of the coaches or any of the people there — I enjoyed the people, I enjoyed the school — I just didn’t feel like that was the place for me,” he said. “Going to Madison College, I think I've made the right decision.”
Spending the summer pitching for the Chinooks has also been a good move. Lakeshore manager Trevor Cho said competing in the Northwoods League was a golden opportunity for the right-hander.
“This was an experience that he needed, just based on the fact that he hadn’t thrown a pitch of college baseball yet,” the skipper explained. “He really embraced it.”
Taschner called it a very positive experience. “It’s been everything and more than I expected. It’s been super fun to play in. It’s really competitive. You’ve really got to work if you want to make it far, in this league especially,” he said. “You’ve got to stay up on your work every day, you’ve got to make sure you’re ready in every aspect, whether that’s health, mindset or just competition level.”