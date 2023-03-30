Today, the Milwaukee Brewers travel to the friendly confines of Wrigley Field to take on the Chicago Cubs, so get your peanuts, Cracker Jacks and maybe a hot dog or two because it is finally Opening Day!
It is one of my favorite days of the year as a new baseball season is about to start. As is tradition, I am ready to unveil my official prediction for how the local team will fare this season. After that, I will attempt to guess how things will play out throughout the Major Leagues.
Last year, I was a bit optimistic, projecting the Brewers to win the National League Central division title with a record of 92-70. As it turns out, the club came up a bit short of those guesses, finishing a game out of the playoffs with a final mark of 86-76.
Allow me to hedge my prediction right off the top by pointing out that there are some variables that I have no clue how to factor in to my prediction. The changes made by MLB — most notably a pitch clock, ban on defensive shifts and larger bases — will probably have an impact on teams, but I am not sure how much those things will help or hurt the Brewers. For a squad with solid starting pitching and pretty good team speed, those changes could equate to an extra win or two, but we also don’t know what impact they will have on opponents. The schedule will also be different this season, with Milwaukee facing every team, which also means less games against division rivals such as Cincinnati and Pittsburgh — so it is more of a guessing game than usual.
What we do know is that the Brewers should be led by a solid starting pitching rotation. Corbin Burnes is arguably the best pitcher in baseball. Brandon Woodruff is as steady as they come, posting an earned run average of 3.05 in 2020, 2.56 in 2021 and 3.05 last year. Freddy Peralta has emerged as one of the better young pitchers in the game. Surrounding that trio is a group of pitchers that includes Eric Lauer, who has been stellar for stretches of his three-year stint with the team, and returning friend Wade Miley. Adrian Houser and Aaron Ashby may also fit into the mix as the season goes on, either in a starting role or out of the bullpen.
To put things simply, if the starting rotation falters, my final prediction will be way off.
I will admit to having less confidence in the bullpen. I really enjoy watching Devin Williams throw the “air bender” changeup that few hitters have been able to solve, but I think he was better suited to a role in the eighth inning rather than serving as a closer. However, the ninth inning belongs to the all-star right-hander now.
The rest of the bullpen picture is a little less clear. Matt Bush is back after being acquired in a trade deadline deal last season and will likely be asked to cover some high leverage situations. Peter Strzelecki earned the opportunity to pitch in bigger situations down the stretch last season and Hoby Milner saw action in 67 games and was charged with an earned run in just 15 of those appearances.
The Brewers, like many teams, have a tendency to run through a number of arms throughout the season, and that will likely be the case again this year. The Brew Crew will likely go with the hot hand and move them into a bigger role when someone emerges and will continue to fine tune the rest of the relief corps to get the right mix. If the team is in the playoff hunt into the summer, this is an area most likely to get a boost from a trade acquisition.
There is a subset of fans that were disappointed in the apparent lack of moves the team made during the offseason, but the club did address one big need. William Contreras was acquired in a three-team trade with Atlanta and Oakland and will hopefully fill the No. 1 catcher position on the depth chart for several years. The righthanded hitter carries a .260 batting average with 28 home runs in 153 career games. There are some questions about his defense, but the same was true when the team picked up Yasmani Grandal and Omar Narvaez and they showed great improvement behind the plate during their time in Milwaukee. Contreras was an all-star last season and a repeat of that performance would give the lineup a big boost.
The infield will also have a new look. Luke Voit, who hit 22 homers in the shortened 2020 campaign, won a roster spot during spring training and will share duties at first base with Rowdy Tellez. Willy Adames is back at short and Luis Urias will see plenty of time, likely at third base to open the season along with spending some time at second base.
A large batch of newcomers will also make their way into the lineup. It will be a homecoming for Mequon native Owen Miller, who will play second, third and see some action in the outfield. He is a former member of the Lakeshore Chinooks, as is Brian Anderson, who the club picked up to play third base. He will also get some time in the outfield. Brice Turang is another newcomer. The second baseman made the team and will likely get the first crack as the starter at that spot.
The Brewers will have several players who have had success at the Major League level around the infield, along with a prized prospect, and the team is hoping several of those players claim an everyday spot as the season unfolds.
The outfield is an interesting mix that could change as the season progresses. Christian Yelich will call left field home. I believe he is poised for a solid season in 2023. It won’t be with the power he showed during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, but I think he will be a table-setter capable of batting close to .300 with an on-base rate of .375, combined with 25 doubles, 20 homers and 25 steals.
The rest of the outfield picture is a bit of a question mark, but in a good way. Garrett Mitchell made a positive first impression after being called up last season and will start in center. Anderson will probably get the bulk of the playing time in right field to start the season, but Tyrone Taylor will likely be the starter there when he returns from the injured list.
Prospects Sal Frelick and Joey Wiemer are waiting in the wings and will probably get the call to play center and right if Anderson, Mitchell or Taylor struggle.
The Brewers also picked up Jesse Winker over the winter. He will get most of his at-bats as the designated hitter. The former Cincinnati Red and Seattle Mariner is a lefthanded hitter with a good eye at the plate and some pop in his bat.
So, the question is, how many wins will all of that add up to and will it be enough to make the playoffs?
If everything goes right, I can envision the team winning 95 games and the division. On the low end, they could struggle to play .500 ball and miss the postseason.
It is a tough call, but I think I am going to be optimistic, sort of, and predict a record of 87-75 and a spot in the postseason as a wild card.
Now, let’s take a look around Major League Baseball.
AL East
New York Yankees: It is hardly groundbreaking to pick the Yankees to win a division title. New York was red hot to start last season, won the division with a 99-63 record, advanced to the ALCS and was able to resign Aaron Judge in the offseason, among other moves. Top prospect Anthony Volpe will step into a starting role this season and the club should set 100 wins and an ALCS appearance as minimum expectations for 2023.
Toronto Blue Jays: The Blue Jays were as strong as I expected a year ago, and the club is looking for more this season. We already knew about Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. going into last season, but pitcher Alek Manoah has emerged as an all-star and the lineup features multiple bats capable of hitting 25 homers. I expect this team to return to the postseason.
Tampa Bay Rays: The club continues to defy the economic realities of baseball by sneaking into the playoffs on a regular basis despite operating on a shoestring budget. The Rays are doing it mostly with pitching, but a big year from former prized prospect Wander Franco and a strong season from Randy Arozarena would put the team back into the postseason hunt. I don’t know if they can repeat the 86-76 record the team posted a year ago, but if the offense picks it up a notch, 90 wins is definitely in play.
Baltimore Orioles: I was probably irrationally bullish on the birds last season, but even I didn’t expect the team to win 83 games and be a factor in the playoff hunt. I think they skipped a step or two in their lengthy rebuild last year and I think they will take a small step backward this season. Catcher Adley Rutschman is for real and I think the game’s top prospect, Gunnar Henderson, will be a star, but I think it will be a year or two before the Orioles surpass the Rays as the third-best team, or better, in a loaded division.
Boston Red Sox: The Red Sox won 78 games last year, which is more than I expected, and I don’t see any reason to believe they will win more games this year than last. Maybe I am way off here, but this looks much more like a 70-win squad than an 80-win team or a contender. AL Central Chicago White Sox: OK, I will admit it, this was my biggest miss last year. But, I have no shame, so I am running it back. Despite a rather disastrous 2022, and I would not categorize it as a very successful offseason, this is probably still the most talented team in the division. This time around, I will admit the White Sox could well finish fourth in the division, but I think they will right the ship this time around and win an admittedly underwhelming race for the division title.
Detroit Tigers: Yes, I truly am running this back. This is really not a sign of confidence in what is happening in Motown, but things cannot possibly go much further south for this team than they did a year ago. The Tigers looked ahead of schedule in their rebuild in 2021 and made some offseason moves to contend last year. It failed. In fact, it was a miserable, 96-loss failure. Things will go better this year and the team has an outside shot at a winning record. In a division where mediocre will be enough for second, I think breakout years from Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson will be enough to get that done.
Minnesota Twins: This is a club that I never believe in going into a new season. That has not changed. The Twins will win somewhere between 75 and 85 games, which will be enough to battle for second place in the division, and maybe even first, but it is a weak field. I have nothing against Minnesota, and Target Field is nice, but I am just not fired up about this club and that has not changed.
Cleveland Guardians: Yes, I am picking the defending division champions to finish fourth after a year in which they won 92 games. I really like Triston McKenzie, who will start the season on the injured list, and Jose Ramirez may one day make the Hall of Fame — if you think that sounds odd, check his stats — but I don’t think there is enough there to repeat a magical 2022 run. It will also be tough for them to hit 90 wins again in a best-case scenario as they won’t get to beat up on their division rivals as much this season due to the schedule change.
Kansas City Royals: Bobby Witt Jr. is a really good young player and someone you should know about if you are a baseball fan. I really like watching Salvador Perez play the game. Former Brewers pitcher Zack Greinke has a shot at the Hall of Fame. Those are all the positive things I can think to say about a club that will likely lose 90 games again this season.
AL West
Houston Astros: The defending World Series champions are poised to defend the championship. While the Astros will need to replace Justin Verlander atop the starting rotation and Jose Altuve will miss a chunk of time to start the season, this is clearly the team to beat in the division. Jeremy Pena emerged as a star in the World Series, Yordan Alvarez is one of the best hitters in the game and Kyle Tucker is one of the top players nobody ever seems to talk about. Add in a solid starting rotation, even without Verlander, and this will continue to be a formidable squad.
Seattle Mariners: Julio Rodriguez emerged as the most recognizable young star in the sport last season. The Mariners made a big trade deadline pickup in Luis Castillo and signed him to a long-term extension to bolster a strong pitching staff with an electric bullpen. I believe that Seattle will give the Astros a run for the division title and ultimately make a second straight playoff appearance as a wild card.
Los Angeles Angels: Once again, it is Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and 24 other guys that will represent the Angels. That is probably unfair to the supporting cast, but most would put Ohtani and Trout on their list of the five best players in baseball, yet Angels never seem to go anywhere. I don’t see that changing in 2023 and the club may fall to fourth this season, even though Ohtani is my MVP pick.
Texas Rangers: The Rangers have signed some of the top available free agents the past two years, but the club was starting from so far behind the pack that moving ahead of the other teams has been tough. When healthy, Jacob deGrom is one of the best pitchers in baseball, but that has not been the case often enough in recent years. I would not be surprised if Texas takes third, but I doubt the team will finish any higher than that in the standings. I also doubt the club will make the playoffs.
Oakland Athletics: Oakland has operated differently than most clubs for quite some time and that continues to be the case. They have acquired some speed, such as Esteury Ruiz from the Brewers organization, and I think A’s plan to be the first club to try to take advantage of the larger bases MLB will implement this season by attempting to steal more. If I am correct about that, the club will be fun to watch but I don’t think it will equate to winning more than 65 games.
NL East
New York Mets: This is probably the best division in baseball and the Mets will rise to the top thanks to an offseason in which they spent more than $475 million. The club will miss closer Edwin Diaz, who was injured during the World Baseball Classic, but a strong offense featuring a former all-star at nearly every position and a pitching rotation headlined by free agent pickup Justin Verlander should be more than enough to overcome the loss of one of the top relievers in the game.
Atlanta Braves: The Braves are built for long-term success and have been meticulous in signing all of their young talent to lengthy contract extensions. The 2021 World Series champions will be in the mix for a division title and should snag a wild card spot if they fall short of the Mets atop the standings. Much like the club was a postseason fixture in the 1990s, the team will probably be playing in October throughout the 2020s.
Philadelphia Phillies: An already strong team added Trea Turner and Taijuan Walker to the mix during the offseason and is probably among the five best teams in the National League. The problem is two of those other squads also reside in the division. I think they would win the AL Central and NL Central, yet they will probably settle for third in the NL East. But, they will win enough games to make the playoffs and will challenge for another trip to the Fall Classic.
Miami Marlins: Florida’s other team is essentially in the same spot as the Tampa Bay Rays — stuck in a division with several other really good teams and playing with a fraction of the budget of their rivals. The club should be competitive and could hover around the .500 mark. In a best-case scenario, the fish could be in the hunt for October. More likely, the team will be sellers at the trade deadline because that is what this franchise typically does.
Washington Nationals: The team lost 107 games last year and will probably lose 100 more this season. The rebuilding process is underway and will probably be continuing for a few more years.
NL Central
St. Louis Cardinals: Yes, it hurts to put the red birds in the top spot in the division, but a lineup headed by Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt makes them the team to beat going into the season. The Cardinals do have some questions they will need to answer in order to reach their potential, but it seems like things always break their way. It will also take some time to adjust to St. Louis having someone other than Yadier Molina behind the plate. St. Louis brought in Willson Contreras to handle the catching duties.
Milwaukee Brewers: The Brewers should have a more consistent offense this season and hopefully the injury bug will not take a big bite out of the pitching staff down the stretch again this season. There is no reason the Brew Crew cannot compete for a division title or, if they can’t catch the Cardinals, a wild card spot and their rotation would make them dangerous in the playoffs.
Chicago Cubs: The Cubs should be better this season with the additions of infielder Dansby Swanson and pitcher Jameson Taillon. Chicago was probably a little better than expected in 2022 and could post 81 wins this season. A playoff spot would probably be a big ask this year, but the club is probably only a year away from being in the mix to play October baseball.
Pittsburgh Pirates: For the first time in a few years there is some reason for optimism for Pirates fans. Oneil Cruz is fun to watch, the club has some other young talent on the way and PNC Park is a great place to watch a game. Signing outfielder Bryan Reynolds to an extension would be a good move for the team and send the right message to fans and the clubhouse, but the team has been stingy in a negotiation that will ultimately lead to losing the best player on the squad. With all that said, I think the Pirates could surprise the pundits and win 70 games this season.
Cincinnati Reds: The Reds may have had the worst April in recent memory last year. A public relations misstep by the team’s owner just before Opening Day got the season started on a negative note, which carried over to the field as a young club battled injuries and a string of bad bullpen performances to suffer through a dreadful 4-23 start. Things did improve a little after that, but Cincinnati lost 100 games in all. The team should fare better this year, but expecting anything other than a 90-loss campaign would be a stretch.
NL West
Los Angeles Dodgers: The Padres are a trendy pick in the division, especially after San Diego made flashier moves in the offseason. However, the Dodgers bring back a lineup loaded with all-stars that many thought could challenge for 120 wins last season. Just because the club had a quiet winter by their recent standards and were bounced from the playoffs last season — 3-1 by the Padres — does not mean we should forget that they won 111 games last year and took the division by 22 games. They are still the team to beat in the West, and probably the National League.
San Diego Padres: What has happened in San Diego over the past several years has been somewhat mystifying. In one of the smaller markets in the sport, the club has acquired Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Yu Darvish. Over the winter, the club added Xander Bogaerts to the mix. Brewers fans don't need to be reminded that Josh Hader was added to the Friars’ bullpen last summer. In my opinion, they are clearly the second-best team in the division, no more, no less.
San Francisco Giants: After a somewhat shocking run to the division title in 2021, I was correct about a reality check heading the Giants’ way last season. They went 81-81 last year and I see more of the same for 2023. Actually, to be completely honest, I see less than a .500 record in their future, but they always seem to do better than I expect, so I will officially guess 81 wins and we will see what happens.
Arizona Diamondbacks: The team exceeded my meager expectations last season, finishing 74-88, and I really don’t see them doing much more than that this year. The situation is not as dire in the desert as I thought this time a year ago, as there is some young talent to build around, but the Diamondbacks seem like a solid fourth-best in the division and 75 wins would be a fair estimate.
Colorado Rockies: I will spot you former all-stars Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon and former Brewers Mike Moustakas and Brent Suter and challenge you to name five players on the Rockies. If you recall the scene in the movie Major League where fans keep naming players and asking who they are, that is probably what people in the Denver area are doing ahead of the opener. If it is possible to fall off after posting a 68-94 record, Colorado may accomplish it this season. Maybe Russell Wilson should return to the baseball diamond, at least people know who he is.
After all of that, I would like to reward you with a bold prediction as a reward for making it this deep into my preview. However, I am going to bore you with the baseball prediction equivalent as vanilla ice cream and suggest that the Dodgers will beat the Yankees in the World Series. It isn’t flashy, but since my guesses in the AL Central will probably be way off, again, I want to at least try to get that one right. For a slightly edgier pick, give me the Mariners over the Mets in the Fall Classic.
Thank you for making it to the end of one of my favorite columns to write all year and I hope you enjoy the 2023 baseball season as much as I know I will.