RIVER HILLS — University School of Milwaukee junior Mya Hartjes explained that scoring 1,000 points for the Wildcats girls basketball team was never really a goal she had set for herself until she watched one of her teammates reach the milestone.
“It was my freshman year when Aidanne DePoy got her 1,000th point,” Hartjes reflected. “It was maybe then when it started to become a goal for me.
It was certainly a realistic goal after she burst on the scene and averaged 13.2 points per game during that freshman campaign.
“I had a fair amount of points my freshman season and then my sophomore season was similar.”
She quickly established herself as an impact player, but noted that it took someone else’s success to appreciate some of the magnitude of what she might have the opportunity to achieve.
“Aidanne is a really good role model and leader on our team and was always so supportive and so into the game,” Hartjes said. “It was good to see that she got 1,000 points.”
Hartjes joined DePoy in the exclusive scoring club during a Feb. 4 game against Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
“It was really exciting,” she said about reaching the milestone. “It was fun to have my team and everyone support me and everyone being there. I had a good time.”
Hartjes knew she entered that game with 996 career points but said she tried not to focus on the points she needed to score to hit the magic number.
“Going into the game, I only needed four points,” she recalled. “I scored two right away and kept playing, not trying to force anything.
“(There was) maybe like a little bit of pressure, but I tried to have it be like a normal game and just let the game flow like it usually would.”
When she made her second basket of the night, the Wildcats called a timeout and celebrated. The accomplishment was recognized during the stoppage and Hartjes was given a ball to commemorate the occasion in front of a nice crowd that had gathered for a celebration of all girls basketball players at the school.
It was only fitting that Hartjes was essentially the main attraction and the standout let her play do most of the talking.
“She’s very soft-spoken, so that’s something that we’ve been trying to work on with her as she’s gotten older. Being a captain, I think she’s really stepping into that role to be more vocal and provide that confidence for her teammates when it’s necessary because we do ask a lot of her, but she rises to any occasion,” USM head coach Morgan Woods said. “I’m really blessed and fortunate to have a player like Mya on our team who is able to contribute in so many different areas, whether it’s scoring or rebounding or getting steals.”
Woods added that Hartjes is a complete player who can do it all.
“Mya is super coachable. She is wellliked by all her peers. She’s a natural leader and whenever she is on the court, she means business,” the coach said. “From a coaching perspective, she is a girl that is just a go-getter. She is going to do what she needs to do in order to get the job done. She’s skilled, she plays defense, she looks to get her open shots.
“She has a high basketball IQ, which makes her court awareness great for us and also helps her get her other teammates involved,” Woods added. “She’s our highest scorer on our team, but she’s also a very selfless person as well, trying to get her teammates to contribute in different ways.”
That is important for a program on the rise that is looking to spread its wings and grow, just like its star player.
“(We are) just trying to build a culture where basketball is taken serious and valued here,” said Woods, who played for USM when she was in high school, “because it hasn’t been like that in years past.”
The Wildcats are 14-8 following a 62-48 loss Tuesday at Watertown Luther Prep. USM is also 12-2 in the Midwest Classic Conference play.
“Our first priority is making sure that our girls have fun and that they stay safe. We have a wide range of ability. We have some girls that have never played basketball before and I commend them for wanting to try a new sport, especially in high school. That’s really difficult to do,” Woods said, noting that several members of the team also play minutes in the JV games before the varsity squad takes the court, “We have a lot of bubble players as we call it, so we really tell our girls to find a way. That’s been our motto this whole year. Finding a way to stay together, finding a way to show up because the season is very long and we’re asking a lot of them. They’ve just surprised us every single day with the ability to come out and get better every single day.”
USM will finish the regular season Friday at St. Thomas More before moving on to the postseason. The Wildcats earned the second seed in their regional bracket and will start tournament play Feb. 25.
