It was an event I had been looking forward to ever since booking my ticket package back in January. Five days of sports cards, memorabilia and anything even remotely collectible. The National Sports Collectors Convention took place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill., running Wednesday through Sunday, and I was there for most of it.
Please allow me to take you through my account of what was reportedly the largest sports card convention ever held. The event, known to hobby enthusiasts simply as The National, drew the biggest crowd in its 43 year history.
I often found myself lost in cardboard, confused by the sheer size of the event and was regularly unable to find my way around the horseshoe configuration of the convention center, which I have been to many times but not with as much of the floor space in use.
It was everything I thought it would be and more.
Allow me to share highlights of my experience in which the biggest names in the hobby were all present to buy, sell and trade cards, promote their product and expand their brands at an event that offered deals from as low as 10 cents per card all the way up to tens of thousands of dollars, if not more.
I will take you to the show floor with me in the form of a running diary, detailing what I saw, what I experienced and, in some cases, what I bought.
Wednesday 3:08 p.m.: I arrived and found the proper line to gain entrance into The National. The anticipation I felt from others was off the charts as everyone was excited to get into the convention and take in what was waiting on the show floor, which exceeded 500,000 square feet. The good news is that I had a VIP package this year — clearly a sign that the value of the word ‘important’ has been greatly diminished.
I spent more money on that ticket than I have for any event I have attended since Game 7 of the 2018 National League Championship Series between the Brewers and Dodgers. The bad news is, so did a lot of people and the line to pick up my badge for the week and gift bag snaked around most of the first floor lobby. There are two separate lines, which all lead to a total of four counters to pick up these items. Essentially there are two workers for each line, so this was a lengthy process. There had to be a better way to set this up, especially since VIP tickets sold out more than a month before the show.
3:30 p.m.: The National is officially open for VIPs, at least the ones that arrived earlier than me and have gotten through the line to receive their badge for the week and goodie bag. Luckily, the organizers came up with a plan that helped me, but not the unfortunate souls that accepted an offer for a general admission ticket for the day. The good news is that those that accepted didn’t need to wait in the current line, but what they didn’t know is that they were about to be ushered to the second floor, where a much, much longer line awaited for those with general admission. (They were allowed to pick up their VIP gift package later, so they didn’t miss out on those items.) I stayed in the VIP line because I knew once I picked up my badge and goodie bag, I could go right into the show. (Update: A rather irritated man that accepted the general admission ticket returned to the area of the VIP line to ask security if he could return to his old spot in the VIP line because the wait time for general admission was much longer. He was allowed to do so.)
4:38 p.m.: With my badge and gift bag secured, I walked into the show for the first time. I had done research prior to the show and had a list of vendors I wanted to check out. My first choice was a vendor that had roughly 50,000 cards in boxes with a price of 10 cents each, with discounts available if you bought in bulk. Making a bee line for this spot paid off as I was able to pull up a chair and dig through the value box. At a card show like this, securing a seat is priceless.
7:49 p.m.: My plan for the day was to visit a few value box dealers and maybe take a stroll around the venue to get the lay of the land. However, I never left the first spot. I ended up buying $40 worth of cards, which came to roughly 7 cents each thanks to a volume discount. In some ways I felt like I missed out by not leaving that spot, but I was comfortable, picked up a bunch of football cards I was looking for and found a lot of cards to use for gift packs I planned to make for people I was going to meet up with later in the week. It was definitely a success.
Thursday
9:49 a.m.: On my walk into the show, my friend Beau called my name just before I got to the escalator that leads from the parking lot skywalk to the show floor entrance. I was a few yards ahead of him, but waited for him and then we entered the show floor together. Along the way, he asked me if I had a plan for the day. I was thinking about about visiting the vendors I planned to check out Wednesday but never made it to, but Beau told me he found a vendor with a lot of great deals on Wednesday and asked if I wanted to start there. He knows more than I do about cards, so I was definitely following his lead.
11:38 a.m.: Beau was not kidding. I was making several stacks of cards at this table, which featured baseball, basketball and football. Some familiar faces — Scott and Michael — stopped by and said hello and did some shopping while I was digging through all kinds of great cards. Beau was finished going through the baseball cards and cashed out, while I was still going strong as I moved into the hoops cards.
3:57 p.m.: I finally cashed out after checking out just about every baseball, basketball and football card available at my first stop of the day. While that sounds like a lot of time to spend at one spot — and it was — I will note it was very warm in the convention hall, I once again secured a chair so I could search in comfort since we were among the first people to arrive at that booth, and I was able to take a break here and there to stretch my legs and eat some lunch — Goldfish crackers, if you are keeping track — and drink some water. My bill, with a small quantity discount, came to $150.
5:07 p.m.: After a brief walk down one of the many aisles of the show floor, I called it a day. It was very warm in the convention center and since some friends were nice enough to host me for the weekend — saving me either roughly $75 a night for a hotel or a 90-minute drive each way, each day — it was an easy decision to leave a little and spend time with them.
Friday
11:51 a.m.: I got a little later start to the day than I initially planned, but I knew it was going to be toasty in the hall, so I was not in a rush to arrive. My plan for the show was to spend the first few days digging through the lower-cost cards, and I had achieved my objective for the week in that department by the time I left Thursday. My goal for Friday was a bit less clear, so a relaxing morning sounded like a proper audible.
2:48 p.m.: It was packed in the convention center and very, very warm. Uncomfortably warm. Sweat was dripping off several people, myself included. I bought a couple small lots of cards — $5 here, $20 there — but really did not do much purchasing. The few things I did buy were mostly gifts for some hobby friends that I had plans to meet during the day.
4:45 p.m.: I had a fun time visiting with a few friends. I met up with Andy from Bellingham, Wash., his brother Doug from Chicago, and then we ran into our mutual friend, Scott from Akron, Ohio. I also saw Tom from Madison, one of my favorite people in the hobby. It was cool to get a chance to hang out for a bit with people I have met from various parts of the country. We chatted about cards, told stories about players we enjoy watching play and exchanged gifts we had purchased for each other. It was like Christmas in July. We all went our separate ways and I headed for the exit. I spent less time and money than I anticipated during the third day of the show, but I liked the cards I purchased and was looking forward to treating the friends I was staying with to dinner that night.
Saturday
11:30 a.m.: Once again, I arrived well after the show opened for the day. This was by design. I figured this was going to be the busiest day of the convention and I had a plan to meet some friends for dinner after the show, so there was no need to be the first one in the building and the last to leave.
12:30 p.m.: My first stop was to visit my friend Tony. He is a vintage card dealer, and while I don’t collect many pre-1980 cards, I always enjoy talking to him. I was hoping he might have a Bob Uecker rookie card for sale. While we had a great chat, he did not have what I was looking for. After that, I roamed for a bit before finding another vintage dealer. This person had the coveted Uecker card I was looking for, but the price was ‘Juuuuuusssst a bit outside’ my budget … by a couple hundred dollars. However, he did have the 1965 Topps card of Mr. Baseball that I have written about before. It was in very good shape and he gave me a reasonable price on the card, so I bought it. I now have two copies of this card — the famous one where he is pictured batting left-handed — so I will probably use the other as trade bait at some point because this is a definite upgrade. I don’t collect graded cards, but to put things in perspective, I would guess this would get a 7 out of 10.
3:10 p.m.: I scored my best deal of the show so far. I picked up a nice stack of cards for $85. That haul included a few Giannis Antetokounmpo cards, several autographed cards and some of Cincinnati Reds rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz. My guess is this vendor reduced prices on his cards because the show is starting to wind down and he may be looking at every card he sells as one he does not need to pack up, carry out and take home. I was more than willing to take this stack off his hands.
8:15 p.m.: I have been to The National several times through the years, but have never gone to do anything with hobby friends following a day at the show before. Beau organized an outing to a local restaurant and there were about a dozen people there, most I had never met before. There were collectors from Philadelphia, Boston and one from Korea. It was fascinating hearing their take on the hobby from many different perspectives. We shared cards, stories and laughs over food and drink. I definitely want to attend an event or two like this when The National returns to Rosemont in 2025.
Sunday
11:17 a.m.: I was in no real hurry to arrive because I wanted to avoid the traffic outside and inside the convention center that tends to be present around the start of each day of the show. Sunday is always the least crowded day of the National, and my commute was the quickest and parking the easiest of all of the days.
12:13 p.m.: After stopping by two venders where I found success the previous day — but not much on this trip — I found a table with a big batch of autographed cards. My plan all week was to make my biggest deals on the final day, and I picked up a stack of 18 cards at this spot.
12:21 p.m.: One goal for the final day was to return to a table I visited earlier in the week that had three cards I wanted to buy. My plan was to wait until Sunday to see if I could get a better price, so I made a mental note of the location and stopped back to find all three cards were still there. I picked up autographs of Rollie Fingers and Curt Schilling, along with a gameused bat card of Cal Ripken Jr. for a very good price. I never made an offer on my first time at this spot because it likely would not have been accepted midway through the show, but I got the exact deal I hoped for by waiting. I risked that someone else may have swooped in and bought these cards, but the gamble paid off.
12:25 p.m.: Feeling good about that purchase, I looked across the aisle and spotted a card of a different Ripken that I have wanted for quite some time. I can’t get into the details, but if you are a sports card enthusiast, you know why the 1989 Fleer Bill Ripken card is among the most famous of all time. I paid slightly more than I had hoped, but I was glad to obtain a copy.
2:41 p.m.: I picked up a few more cards at prices so good I did not even counter the dealer’s offer. Sunday does not always turn into a bargain bonanza at The National, but it did this time and my patience throughout the week paid dividends, with a couple Hall of Fame autographs being added to my collection.
4:03 p.m.: There was still about an hour left in the convention, but venders were starting to pack up and I was just about done shopping. It had been a long, but extremely fun week and it was time to wrap things up, so I made a final purchase — a Bo Jackson card — and headed for the doors, putting the 2023 National in the rearview mirror.
It was a perfect final day to wrap up a fantastic experience. I didn’t even mention some of the breathtaking memorabilia I saw on display throughout the week, such game-used sneakers worn by Julius Erving, a Babe Ruth card from 1922 (price tag: $18,000) or a complete set of 1986 Fleer basketball cards — the set with Michael Jordan’s rookie card — all in PSA 10 (gem mint) condition that were encased to look and drool over.
I had high hopes and the show exceeded my expectations, even with heat, humidity and massive crowds. Thank you for tagging along and I hope it was fun to read about, because it sure was fun to experience.