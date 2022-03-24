GRAFTON — The Grafton baseball team returned to the field for their third year of spring baseball.
The program kicked off their first week of practice Monday coming off of a year of struggles. The Black Hawks finished 5-18 and exited the playoffs in the first round last season.
“Last year ended up being the perfect storm of inexperience, injuries to our top two catchers and ineffective pitching,” Grafton head coach Brian Durst said. “After the COVID year, we had to rely on a number of players to produce at the varsity level before they were completely ready to fill those roles. A core of sophomores were playing their first high school baseball games and the upperclassmen were making the jump from the junior varsity level.”
As Grafton heads into the new season, they were able to take away positives from the 2021 campaign.
“The positive from 2021 was the amount of experience gained by our returning lettermen, providing plenty of motivation to prepare for this season,” Durst said. “They know what it takes to lead our program to our traditional expectations of success.”
The Black Hawks will be without the contributions of eight graduates, including Colin Indermuehle and Nathan Woolf, who earned All-North Shore Conference honorable mention last season.
Grafton will reload with another group of seniors for the 2022 season.
“Seniors Hunter Schmitt, Maddox Durst and Caiden Treske have emerged as leaders in our program,” the veteran coach said. “They understand the game and how to prepare for varsity competition. They bring enthusiasm to every practice and are ready to fulfill their roles on the team.” Schmitt returns to the team after hitting .379 from the plate last season, including six doubles and one home run. He earned second team all-NSC honors as an outfielder for the Black Hawks.
The team also brings in a large junior class, many of which played at the varsity level last season in their first year of high school baseball.
“Juniors Carson Faust, Mason Lempke and Bennett Hildebrand were key contributors to last year’s lineup and are looking to make a significant impact this season,” coach Durst said. “All three are intense competitors and dedicate a great deal of time to baseball in the off season.”
The silver lining of the injuries the Black Hawks suffered a year ago means the team brings back a number of returning players that got a taste of the varsity action.
“We are also looking for several returning players to take the next step in their development and potentially fill important roles in the lineup,” coach Durst said. “Juniors Vince Cameranesi, Ryan Quello and Jack Sommers, as well as sophomore Garrett Bonk, gained valuable varsity experience last season.”
In addition to that, other players will fill the varsity roster, giving the Black Hawks more versatility.
“The returners will be challenged by a number of newcomers, including junior Eli Goldstein, senior Johnathan Blaubach and several others competing for a spot on the varsity roster,” coach Durst said.
After a week of practice, the Black Hawks will begin their regular season schedule. Along with 18 league games, Grafton will face six nonconference opponents including Kettle Moraine Lutheran and New Berlin Eisenhower. Coach Durst made the expectations clear for the team as the season approaches.
“I expect this group to play hard, make adjustments as we learn and grow together as a cohesive unit,” he explained. “Throughout the season, we want to improve while competing against talented Div. 1 teams in the North Shore Conference, and be playing our best baseball heading into the tournament.”
The Black Hawks kick off their regular season campaign April 1, when they host the Rockets from Cedar Grove-Belgium. First pitch is set for 4:45 p.m. at 9th Ave. Field.