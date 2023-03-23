GRAFTON — Tuesday featured just about all the elements of an opening game for a softball team in the state of Wisconsin — a venue change due to recent weather, snow stacked up beyond the fence outside the field of play and players wearing an assortment of layers to battle chilly temperatures and a steady breeze.
There was all of that at John Long Middle School plus a brief delay when the home plate umpire realized he wasn’t wearing his mask and needed to retrieve it from his vehicle as Grafton started the season as the visiting team on its own home field.
“If you’d have told me any day last week we were even going to have a chance at playing a game out here, I would have said you’re crazy. But, here we are,” Grafton head coach Mike Bergmann said following a competitive 10-5 loss to Plymouth in a game that Panthers were slated to host but agreed to move to the Black Hawks’ turf field. “I’m glad we got it in.
“Honestly, we played way better than I thought we would in a first game,” he added. “It felt like a midseason game. It was actually pretty sharp. There were a minimum number of errors, a couple, but that’s going to happen in every game, but I was really pleased with the performance.”
Grafton will attempt to build around its strength and experience up the middle with seniors Megan Crass, Madi Johnson-Hass, Kaitlin Mangan, Alicia Melotik and Jordyn Richter.
“We’ve got our five seniors that we’re building around,” Bergmann said. “That’s a great group that’s put in a lot of time and effort and they’re being rewarded with being the leaders of the team.”
Johnson-Hass played a big role in the first game. The right-hander earned the start in the pitcher's circle.
“As a pitcher, she’s evolved. As a sophomore, she was basically the No. 1 JV pitcher. Last year she was our No. 2,” Bergmann said about the opening day starter. “This year she is our No. 1 and is going to be expected to play a big role for us and throw a lot of innings. I think she’s really looking forward to that.”
The coach added that is one example of the work the MATC recruit has put in to become one of the key pieces of the team. She also showed some power at the plate, smashing a line drive over the center field fence that sliced through a wind that stopped most other drives that were sent airborne.
“Madi has worked as hard as I have seen a girl work in my tenure here. She has kind of dedicated herself to this sport,” Bergmann said after Johnson-Hass produced two hits in four trips to the plate in the opener. “To see the growth that she’s made from when she was a freshman and she first came into the program to where she is now is remarkable.
It’s due to her hard work. Her swing has come a long way. Still working on little mechanical things here and there, but when she gets into it, she gets into it. She gets her money’s worth.”
Junior catcher Reese Konczal will be back behind the plate for the Black Hawks this season. She got off to a good start with a double and a walk, driving in a run and throwing out the first would-be base stealer of the season when Plymouth tested her arm.
Grafton also figures to be strong in the middle infield, with Crass at second base and Melotik moving over the shortstop after playing third base a year ago.
“We’re really strong up the middle there with Megan at second base. We've got a good, strong core,” Bergmann said. “Alicia has played a lot of short growing up through the years, so she’s very comfortable over there.
“I know I can count on her wherever, but shortstop is a very natural position for her. She’s got a smooth glove, good arm,” he added, pointing out that Melotik will work well with Riley Bergmann, who will take her old spot at third. “She and Riley are going to make a good squad on the left-hand side there.”
The corner outfield spots are also in good hands with Mangan and Richter. Mangan batted fifth in the order against Plymouth and cracked a run-scoring double to center that gave the Black Hawks a brief 5-4 lead in the top of the fifth inning.
Konczal, Johnson-Hass and Mangan filled the run-producing spots in the lineup well Tuesday, as each contributed an extra-base hit and drove in a run. Crass, who hits sixth, also got on base against the Panthers.
“That’s what I’m looking for build off of,” coach Bergmann said. “If we can get the girls at the top, Mary (Weishan) and Alicia, get on for them, we’ve got some good speed there and then we just continue to get the bottom of the order to continue to get opportunities.”
While Grafton has players in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth spots in the lineup with multiple years of varsity experience, most of the rest of the batting order has comparatively little varsity experience beyond Melotik in the second spot and Richter, who batted eighth.
“One of the big things we talked about with the girls, and one of the things I always like to do especially early on in the season when we’re bringing up kind of a fresh crew, is ask them how many girls played in their first varsity game today,” coach Bergmann said following the opener. “There’s four or five girls that raised their hand and we gave them a round of applause. That’s a big deal. It’s an honor you need to be proud of.”
Weishan earned some varsity time as a freshman and started the opener as the leadoff batter and center fielder. She notched Grafton's first hit of the season — a two-out single to center in the third inning — and scored a run in the fifth frame.
Riley Bergmann filled the seventh position and drew three walks in the opener. She was the Black Hawks’ first baserunner of the season when she worked a free pass to lead off the third inning.
“She had three walks today and a strikeout to end the game, so we're still waiting for her to put the ball in play, but getting on base three out of four times is nothing to be disappointed with. She’s got a keen eye there,” the coach said, adding that the sophomore had a good day in the field. “She’s going to play a big role for us at third base.”
Peyton Konczal was the ninth hitter in the opener, getting on base when she was hit by a pitch. She and players such as Sydney Piaro are part of a group that will battle for playing time throughout the spring.
“Sydney Piaro is a freshman this year that’s got some good speed for us and is going to be a weapon off the bench. She’s going to fill in from time to time at different positions,” coach Bergmann said. “She’s got attributes that can definitely help at the varsity level right away.”
Anna Holzer will also play a big role for Grafton as the season moves along. The sophomore played first base against Plymouth and will get plenty of innings in the pitchers’ circle as the campaign unfolds.
Coach Bergmann said the goal this year will be to rely on the team’s juniors and seniors in an effort to compete with the teams in the North Shore Conference while also allowing the younger players on the roster to get a chance to show what they can do.
“Not to take away from the work that our juniors and seniors have done and will continue to do, but the sophomore crew is the biggest crew we’ve got and seeing what their future holds, we’re hoping here in these next couple years to continue to build momentum. That’s going to be our goal,” he explained. “We’re a small school in a big conference, so we’re going up against good competition night in and night out.
“We’re going to be battle tested all season long, so the mistakes that we make, the key is do we learn from them and do we get better and then the successes that we have, can we continue to build off of them.”
Grafton was back in action Wednesday against Pewaukee, but is now off for spring break. The Black Hawks will next take the field April 4, opening the conference season against Hartford. First pitch at John Long Middle School is slated for 4 p.m.