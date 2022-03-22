WHITEWATER — There was a mixture of anticipation, excitement and even some nerves for the Grafton girls track and field team heading into the season-opening Nelson Daniels Classic, but the Black Hawks handled things well by taking fourth Friday on the campus of UW-Whitewater.
“There was a lot of nervousness because they haven’t done this, a lot of them, so this was new,” Grafton head coach Jason Meinen said in regard to the fact that the indoor season was canceled the past two years, so not many of the Black Hawks were in a familiar setting competing indoors. “They knew it was a big meet. They kind of knew a little bit of the history, we’ve done pretty decent here, we’ve fared well, so I think they felt that a little bit.”
A total of 19 teams competed at the Kachel Fieldhouse, so it was not exactly a low-key affair in which everyone could get in some reps and ease into the season.
“I think it’s the excitement and not knowing what this was, because you can’t explain it,” Meinen added about the nervous energy his athletes had for the meet. “It’s almost like the state meet. You can’t explain what it is until you’re there, and then all of a sudden they’re like this is a really cool experience.
“I think they learned a lot being here and hopefully that will help them moving forward and that they realize they belong here and they can do well, but there is definitely a learning curve because it’s a different type of atmosphere.”
To that point, junior Grace Viesselmann really was not sure how things would turn out for her in the high jump, but she got her season started by earning a share of first place with Dominican junior Lily Taagen at 4 feet, 10 inches.
“It was my first-ever indoor meet, so I didn’t come in with too many expectations. I just wanted to just jump and see how it went, and it went well,” she said. “I honestly wasn’t sure what to expect. That was my best of last season, so I wasn’t sure out of the gate if I would hit that, and I did.”
She added that jumping indoors early in the season provides different challenges compared to being outdoors late in the campaign.
“It’s hard to practice when it’s cold outside,” she said, noting it was not easy to get in reps prior to the meet. “When it’s indoors, the bar looks like a lot different height, so it’s hard to change your mentality.”
She and senior Camille Mirek did just fine. In addition to Viesselmann earning a share of first, Mirek took sixth place (4-6) while working her way back into peak form after missing some of the first week of practice due to illness. Meinen believes the duo will make each other better as they continue to train together.
“They can definitely push each other,” he said. “The goal is hopefully that we have them over 5 (feet) early in the outdoor season.”
Gwen Grumley also had success in her season debut. The junior qualified for the finals in the 55-meter dash, posting the fourth-fastest time during the preliminary round (7.71 seconds), then taking fifth (7.74) in the finals.
“She had a really good prelim run. She had a great start,” Meinen said. “I know in the finals she wasn’t as happy with her start, but again, that’s new. She’s never run that short of a race, a 55, so if your start isn’t right, it’s tough to make that up. I think that’s a learning experience for her tonight, too, that you can’t replicate anywhere else until you actually get here.”
Grumley and Viesselmann also teamed up with Natalie Manuel and Amber Schilling to place third in the 800 relay in 1:56.35. Meinen noted that the lineup for that relay changed during the day, but things worked out well for the Black Hawks.
“Amber got thrown in because the girl we were going to have, Angelina (Esqueda), who is new to our district this year, got hurt,” the coach explained. “She did really well. It shows that kids are ready when they need to be and that’s what’s probably going to happen at times throughout the year.”
Meinen called the meet a big opportunity for Schilling and said the junior took advantage.
“I’m sure she was nervous because she’s one that hasn’t done a lot of varsity stuff, so she long jumped, she did the 55, and ran in that four-by-two,” Meinen said. “That’s something that she’s never done, outdoors or anything, so it was good that she did that and hopefully that builds her confidence and helps us in the long run.”
Stoughton won the team title with 64 points, while Fort Atkinson took second (51), Edgewood placed third (45) and the Black Hawks earned 39 points to share fourth place with Jefferson.
Meinen finished by saying he was happy his team got an opportunity to kick off the season and he is looking forward to competing March 29 at an indoor meet in Oshkosh, “We don’t have a fieldhouse or an area that we can really do a lot of indoor stuff, so we’re all kind of in the same boat, which is good,” he said about the opener. “It’s an experience.”