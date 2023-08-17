GRAFTON — From a brand new field to altering the perception of the once struggling program, a lot has changed since Jim Norris took over head coaching duties for Grafton football in 2018.
What has remained the same under the coach’s already impressive tenure, however, is his team’s mindset.
“One-and-oh, man, 1-0,” Norris quickly responded when asked about the goals for the upcoming season. “I think the biggest thing that we stressed early, I mean we’re talking all the way back to December, January, is that this team is 0-0. We haven’t done anything yet … So we stress being 1-0 every day and winning the day and winning the rep.”
Though taking it one game at a time, the fact is that the Black Hawks finished 9-2 last season and are coming off its first conference title win since 1995. And despite losing 14 seniors, the team returns several key skill position players who look to carry on the success.
“Our target has progressively gotten bigger and bigger and bigger on our back. And when teams play us, it’s their Super Bowl,” Norris said. “We’re not going to sit there and be the hunted. We’re going to go out and go hunt.”
Junior running back Tommy Lutz, who was third in the conference in rushing last season, will step into the starting role, replacing standout Chase Norton. Lutz was able to get plenty of experience at the position throughout last season after Norton dislocated his elbow in Week 3, rushing for 864 yards and tallying eight touchdowns.
Tyler Van Sluys will likely be another key contributor for this squad. The junior won the starting inside linebacker spot last season before getting hurt week 2. But now he’s back and ready to pick up where he’s left off.
Sophomore Tyler Heinle, the younger brother to two-time, all-conference linebacker Jackson Heinle, will use his roughly 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame to frustrate offenses as well.
“He’s been flying around at linebacker,” Norris said. “He’s really freaking good.”
While it will certainly miss Josh Lee-O’Bryant’s presence at offensive line, which played an integral role in shaping both the running and passing game, the Black Hawks are returning two all-conference offensive lineman James Nellis and Thomas Petersen.
“We’ve got the pieces, we just gotta keep coming together,” Norris added.
Someone who’s also impressed the fifthyear head coach a lot in training camp is quarterback Brady Hilgart. The junior, who served as a backup to Vince Cameranesi, found his footing as last season went along. He threw for 631 yards and 7 touchdowns, completing 50 of his 69 passing attempts (72.5% completion percentage).
“Brady stepped in at quarterback, and he’s been fantastic. He’s solid,” the coach said. “One of the biggest things is that he steps in last year as a sophomore, it’s kind of like flying by the seat of your pants a little bit, kind of just holding on for dear life at times, and now he’s calm, cool and collected in the pocket. He’s commanding the offense and taking control of it. That’s a big deal.”
Grafton opens its season against former conference rivals Whitefish Bay and Port Washington. The Black Hawks will host Whitefish Bay Friday, with kickoff at 7 p.m.
While many are undoubtedly looking ahead to the Black Hawks’ week 2 matchup against the Pirates, a team that put an end to Grafton’s successful season during last year’s WIAA Div. 3 second round playoff game, Norris reiterated what he’s been telling his team all offseason.
“Obviously last year losing to Port twice, a lot of people in the community, even our kids on the team are saying ‘We’ve got to go beat Port, let’s go beat Port.’ We got a game this week, a big rivalry with us and Whitefish Bay,” Norris said. “It’s been stressed throughout the whole summer. Port’s game two, we’ve got game one to worry about first. Let’s just go 1-0.”